ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Is Azzad Ethical Mid Cap Fund (ADJEX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

ADJEX - Free Report) . ADJEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. ADJEX finds itself in the Azzad family, based out of Falls Church, VA. Azzad Ethical Mid Cap Fund debuted in December of 2000. Since then, ADJEX has accumulated assets of about $107.17 million, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Trading, Higher Rates, Loans to Aid JPMorgan (JPM) Q3 Earnings

JPM - Free Report) in the third quarter of 2022 as well. Thus, market revenues (comprising nearly 20% of the company’s total revenues) might have offered some support to its earnings, scheduled to be released on Oct 14, before the opening bell. The developments since the start of 2022,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Moat ETFs & Stocks: A Way to Fight Volatility

Stocks have been on a wild ride this year due to red-hot global inflation, Fed rate hikes, hawkish global central banks, Russia-Ukraine war, surging energy prices, zero-COVID policy in China and the resultant occasional lockdowns, global supply chain woes and recession risks. The S&P 500 is down 21.4% this year.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 ETFs That Gained the Most On Wild Trading Day

EQRR - Free Report) , VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (. KBWB - Free Report) , and Dividend Performers ETF (. IPDP - Free Report) are leading the way higher. The core consumer price index, which strips out volatile components, such as food and energy prices, climbed 6.6% year over year, marking the biggest annual increase in 40 years. The consumer price index rose 0.4% in September after rising 0.1% in August, twice the 0.2% projected by analysts, even as the annual rate slowed slightly to 8.2% from 8.3%. The hot data came amid soaring prices for shelter, food and medical care, and would push the Federal Reserve toward another aggressive rate hike (read: 5 Sector ETFs to Win from September Inflation Data).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Bond Fund#Government Bonds#Stocks And Bonds#Bond Investing#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Bbh Limited Duration Fund#Zacks Mutual Fund Rank#Bbbmx
Zacks.com

Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Can Bank Stocks Maintain the Recent Momentum?

JPM - Free Report) , Citigroup (. WFC - Free Report) on an otherwise down day for the indexes. There was plenty to like in these results, with higher interes rates helping these big players expand their margins as demand for loans remained strong overall, despite slowing mortgage and auto originations.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Global ETFs to Win Amid Rising Recession Risks

Global stocks have been on a wild ride this year due to red-hot inflation, Fed rate hikes and the resultant rise in the greenback, hawkish global central banks, Russia-Ukraine war, surging energy prices, zero-COVID policy in China and the resultant occasional lockdowns, global supply chain woes and recession risks. The S&P 500 is down 21.4% this year (as of Oct 6, 2022).
STOCKS
Zacks.com

How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy LG Display Co. (LPL) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Uniti (UNIT) Surges 10.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

UNIT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.5% higher at $7.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.5% loss over the past four weeks. The increased optimism stems from the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Sector ETFs to Tap on Rising Inflation

FTXG - Free Report) , Vanguard Real Estate ETF (. VNQ - Free Report) , SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (. XHS - Free Report) and SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (. XTN - Free Report) in focus. Behind the Inflation Numbers. The consumer price index rose 0.4% in September...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

MSBI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $25.55. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.5% loss over the past four weeks. Midland...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

RBB (RBB) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

RBB - Free Report) shares rallied 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $21.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.4% loss over the past four weeks. Shares...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

ShotSpotter (SSTI) Surges 3.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

SSTI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $29.12. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.2% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from steady...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Provisions & Mortgage Hurt

WFC - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.30 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. Results excluded a $2 billion or 45 cents per share of charges related to a number of “historical matters, including litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters.”. Shares of WFC have...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Moderna (MRNA) Soars 8.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

MRNA - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.3% higher at $130.72. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.1% loss over the past four weeks. Share prices of Moderna likely rose...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy