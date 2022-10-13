Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
Vinyl Sustainability Council Welcomes Cooley Group as a Member
The Vinyl Sustainability Council (VSC), a self-funded business council advancing sustainability in the vinyl industry, welcomes Cooley Group as the newest member of the council. VSC membership is reserved for organizations taking a leadership role to advance sustainability throughout the vinyl industry. “We congratulate Cooley Group on their long-term commitment...
retrofitmagazine.com
DroneDeploy Will Acquire StructionSite
DroneDeploy, an aerial reality capture platform, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire StructionSite, a provider of ground reality capture for the construction industry. The acquisition will unify these two solutions for aerial and ground capture into one complete platform, enabling customers in the construction, energy and other industries...
retrofitmagazine.com
Mikrofill Systems Appoints First U.S. Sales Representative
Mikrofill Systems Ltd. (Mikrofill), part of the U.K.-based Stuart Turner Group, has appointed Ohio-based Midwest Spec as its first plumbing wholesale-channel representative for the United States. The firm will be introducing the Mikrofill 3 line to mechanical engineers, contractors and distributors working on commercial construction, renovation and maintenance projects in Kentucky, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and — new for 2022 — Midwest Spec recently launched into the state of Indiana.
retrofitmagazine.com
Free Webinar Will Discuss how to Increase Building Performance and Resiliency through Simplified Energy Modeling
The Energy Management Association is teaming up with Net Energy Optimizer (NEO) to host a free AIA-approved webinar discussing the advances in simplified energy modeling tools through case studies, while also addressing the perception that energy modeling is too expensive and time-consuming to commit to. “How do you increase building...
RELATED PEOPLE
retrofitmagazine.com
Simplify Water Heater Installation with Service Valve Kits
Webstone, a brand of NIBCO, announces new Water Heater Service Valve Kits. These kits simplify the installation of water heaters and isolate the water supply and other peripheral devices for service. Hot and cold connection solutions are available with options for unique installation needs, including isolation valves, vacuum relief valves, and expansion tank service valves.
retrofitmagazine.com
ThermaSol Releases Health and Wellness CEU
Having been at the forefront of home technology since 1958, ThermaSol has always believed in the confluence of water, steam and smart shower technology. The company has long been extolling the benefits not only of steam, but of how, when using technology, homeowners can personalize their showering experience in ways they had never thought possible.
retrofitmagazine.com
Extend HD Resolution, Video Signal and More
Hall Technologies, a global AV company specializing in end-to-end solutions, now offers a feature-rich extension solution at a great price. Lynx delivers high-resolution 4K graphics, smooth video playback and audio de-embedding. Cascade up to 8 receivers to scale functionality and maximize distribution distance exceeding 400m. The product is designed for...
Comments / 0