Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Daily Bullets (Oct. 16): Cowboys’ Win Streak Ends in Fort Worth

Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. The Cowboys came up short in Fort Worth, suffering their first wart of 2022. Let’s dive into the loss and other bullet points for OSU and otherwise. OSU Bullets. • As always, Marshall’s...
pistolsfiringblog.com

10 Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 43-40 Overtime Loss to TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — With as wild as the Big 12 has been this season, it seemed unlikely the Cowboys would get out of things unscathed, but the way Oklahoma State’s loss came Saturday is going to sting. Oklahoma State fell to TCU 43-40 in Amon G. Carter...
pistolsfiringblog.com

PFB Podcast Ep. 484: Oklahoma State at TCU Recap

Carson Cunningham and Colby Powell recap OSU’s loss at TCU including what went wrong with the offense, the substitution ruling and more. You know what helps the show and helps us make more shows? When you rate us on Apple Podcasts or subscribe to our pod: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | SoundCloud.
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Drops Out of Top 10 in Latest Coaches Poll

The Cowboys came back from Fort Worth with their first loss of the season. So it should be no surprise to see them take a hit in the polls. Oklahoma State dropped from 7th to 11th in the USA Today AFCA Coaches poll after a 43-40 double-overtime loss to then No. 15 TCU. The Horned Frogs jumped seven spots to No. 8 elbowing the Cowboys out of the ranking’s Top 10.
pistolsfiringblog.com

Win Probability Chart for OSU vs. TCU a Truly Wild Ride

It’s Saturday night at time of typing, and TCU’s probability of a win, after, you know, winning, currently reads 100%. But boy was OSU sure close to that same mark. ESPN’s win probability metrics produced by ESPN analytics at one point had OSU with a 96.1% chance to win on the road Saturday in Fort Worth. That dropped just below 50% right before the end of regulation, bounced back at one point to 59.9% in the first overtime but it was all TCU from there.
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Dons Black-White-Black Uniform Combo at TCU

A week after debuting a brand new uniform combination, Oklahoma State will go with a classic road look. For their Top 15 matchup at TCU, the Cowboys will wear a black-white-black uniform combination, crowned with a “full Pete” Pistol Pete helmet with black facemask. This is the 11th...
pistolsfiringblog.com

PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Tilt with TCU

With wins beginning to stack and the stakes steadily ratcheting up, the biggest game for Oklahoma State moving forward is its next one — and that goes down Saturday in Fort Worth, America. The No. 8 Cowboys head to Texas to take on No. 13 TCU in what figures...
pistolsfiringblog.com

Sights and Scenes: A Photo Gallery from OSU’s Double-Overtime Loss at TCU

The Cowboys will head back from Fort Worth with their first blemish of the season after taking a double-overtime loss at the hands of TCU on Saturday. While the Cowboys’ offense was hard to find in the fourth quarter and in both overtime periods, Pistols Firing was present and accounted for with Marshall Scott in the press box and Devin Wilber manning his camera on the field.
pistolsfiringblog.com

Game Preview: Kick Time, TV Info, Series History for Oklahoma State vs. TCU

Record 5-0 5-0 Points Per Game 45.2 46.4. OSU — Spencer Sanders — 104-for-169 (62%)/1,394 yards/12 touchdowns/2 interceptions. TCU — Max Duggan — 93-for-127 (73%)/1,305 yards/14 touchdowns/1 interception. Rushing:. OSU — Dominic Richardson — 86 carries/355 yards/4 touchdowns. TCU — Kendre Miller — 69...
