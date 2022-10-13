It’s Saturday night at time of typing, and TCU’s probability of a win, after, you know, winning, currently reads 100%. But boy was OSU sure close to that same mark. ESPN’s win probability metrics produced by ESPN analytics at one point had OSU with a 96.1% chance to win on the road Saturday in Fort Worth. That dropped just below 50% right before the end of regulation, bounced back at one point to 59.9% in the first overtime but it was all TCU from there.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO