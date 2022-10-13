ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Four non-nuclear ways Putin could escalate the Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin set off nuclear alarms last month with his bellicose rhetoric while announcing a series of moves to ramp up his war on Ukraine.   However, military experts say there are also a number of non-nuclear ways that Putin could escalate the war in an attempt to curb battlefield losses.   Putin and his…
The Hill

Most US waterways plagued by ‘forever chemicals’: analysis

More than 83 percent of U.S. waterways recently sampled in a nationwide survey were contaminated by cancer-linked “forever chemicals,” a new analysis has revealed. Out of 114 rivers and creeks assessed across the country, 95 showed detectable levels of these toxic compounds, according to the analysis, conducted by the Waterkeeper Alliance. Nearly all these waterways were…
