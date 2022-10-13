Read full article on original website
Related
Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday set in motion a plan to counter biological threats and prepare for the next pandemic after the COVID-19 coronavirus caused more than 1 million deaths in the United States.
Four non-nuclear ways Putin could escalate the Ukraine war
Russian President Vladimir Putin set off nuclear alarms last month with his bellicose rhetoric while announcing a series of moves to ramp up his war on Ukraine. However, military experts say there are also a number of non-nuclear ways that Putin could escalate the war in an attempt to curb battlefield losses. Putin and his…
French cement firm admits paying IS nearly $6m to keep Syrian plant open
French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty on Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group in exchange for permission to keep open a plant in Syria, in a case the US justice department described as the first of its kind. The company also agreed to penalties totalling roughly $778m.
Most US waterways plagued by ‘forever chemicals’: analysis
More than 83 percent of U.S. waterways recently sampled in a nationwide survey were contaminated by cancer-linked “forever chemicals,” a new analysis has revealed. Out of 114 rivers and creeks assessed across the country, 95 showed detectable levels of these toxic compounds, according to the analysis, conducted by the Waterkeeper Alliance. Nearly all these waterways were…
Comments / 0