News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man arrested for strangling, threatening with axe and sword, police say
GRAND ISLAND, NE - A Grand Island man is in custody after he reportedly assaulted and strangled his partner. According to the victim, her partner, Patrick Davis placed his hands on her throat and squeezed it . He also pointed a sword and axe at her and threatened her life.
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found in trunk after pursuit
Nebraska State Patrol has released the identity of a woman who was found in a vehicle involved in a pursuit on Thursday.
klkntv.com
Grand Island Realtor to get tased, pepper-sprayed to support fallen police officer’s family
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island real estate agent is going above and beyond to support a fallen Grand Island police officer’s family. Jimmy Reed, a sales associate for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services’ Da-Ly Realty, said on Facebook that he’s trying to raise $20,000 for the family of Chris Marcello.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Troopers arrest driver, find body in trunk after pursuit
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities have identified a dead woman after Nebraska State Patrol troopers discovered a body inside the trunk of a vehicle following a pursuit. NSP troopers apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas, after which they discovered a body inside the trunk of the car used in the pursuit.
nypressnews.com
Sheriff: Driver involved in chase in Nebraska is missing Humble teen; body of female found in trunk
HUMBLE, Texas — There are new developments in the case of an Humble teen and his mother who have been missing since Thursday. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Tyler Roenz has been identified as the driver in a Nebraska police chase that ended in a crash near Aurora, Nebraska.
etxview.com
Buff City Soap - offering customizable suds - opens latest Nebraska location in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND — Buff City Soap, which offers ready-made and customizable soap products, recently celebrated the opening of its Grand Island location. The business features plant-based soaps in 30 unique scents, among dozens of soap products, including bar soap, laundry detergent and bath bombs. It safe to say, however,...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Fire Department hosts open house teaching fire prevention
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Many people across the country learned about fire safety as this week was fire prevention week. Locally, Hastings Fire and Rescue welcomed residents to an open house. Visitors had the opportunity to talk and learn from firefighters about day-to-day operations, emergency vehicles and what services they are used for.
Kearney Hub
Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected
KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KSNB Local4
Two dogs rescued from Gibbon apartment fire
GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department had a busy Thursday helping with grass fires as well as rescuing two dogs from an apartment fire. Around 3 p.m., firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 712 West Avenue in Gibbon. Once on scene, crews found the building filled...
Aurora News Register
Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora
Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Examiner: Legion members protest pardon for Grand Island man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A protest is planned after a Grand Island man who served time for a violent rape was pardoned in September. That's the report from the Nebraska Examiner. When NTV News last saw John Paul Arias in May, he was being sworn in as a mentor...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island moves ahead on two major public works projects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council voted to take next steps on two major projects that will shape how people travel in the city. During the Tuesday meeting, council members approved the bid for the roundabout at the Five Points intersection to Diamond Engineering out of Grand Island.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (30) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
New haunted attraction opens near Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for something that will make you shake in your boots, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams in Kearney is 160 acres of terror. The journey begins with a hay rack ride and drops you off at the Psycho path for a half-mile walk along the river with obstacles that you may or may not survive. If you do, then you’ll come up on Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen once you step into his yard!
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
NebraskaTV
Doniphan woman pleads guilty to federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman who faces federal drug charges after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has pled guilty. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
etxview.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
WOWT
“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football gives Omaha North its first loss on the season
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island football traveled to Omaha North for some action Friday night. The Islanders beat the Vikings 31-21. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
