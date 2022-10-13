ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

News Channel Nebraska

NSP: Troopers arrest driver, find body in trunk after pursuit

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities have identified a dead woman after Nebraska State Patrol troopers discovered a body inside the trunk of a vehicle following a pursuit. NSP troopers apprehended the subject of a law enforcement alert from Texas, after which they discovered a body inside the trunk of the car used in the pursuit.
KSNB Local4

Hastings Fire Department hosts open house teaching fire prevention

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Many people across the country learned about fire safety as this week was fire prevention week. Locally, Hastings Fire and Rescue welcomed residents to an open house. Visitors had the opportunity to talk and learn from firefighters about day-to-day operations, emergency vehicles and what services they are used for.
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Collage in Kearney, Grand Island creates beauty from the unexpected

KEARNEY — The words on the wall at the Collage Center explain its mission: “In the gentle depths of the soul, everyone deserves to feel beautiful.”. Collage offers support to women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and gives them a shoulder to lean on as they decide how to proceed. Collage is neither pro- nor anti-abortion. It refrains from politics.
KEARNEY, NE
#Robbery
KSNB Local4

Two dogs rescued from Gibbon apartment fire

GIBBON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department had a busy Thursday helping with grass fires as well as rescuing two dogs from an apartment fire. Around 3 p.m., firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 712 West Avenue in Gibbon. Once on scene, crews found the building filled...
GIBBON, NE
Aurora News Register

Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora

Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island moves ahead on two major public works projects

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council voted to take next steps on two major projects that will shape how people travel in the city. During the Tuesday meeting, council members approved the bid for the roundabout at the Five Points intersection to Diamond Engineering out of Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

New haunted attraction opens near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for something that will make you shake in your boots, Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams in Kearney is 160 acres of terror. The journey begins with a hay rack ride and drops you off at the Psycho path for a half-mile walk along the river with obstacles that you may or may not survive. If you do, then you’ll come up on Farmer Brown’s, where anything can happen once you step into his yard!
KEARNEY, NE
WOWT

“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
KEARNEY, NE

