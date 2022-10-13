ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Comments / 0

WBAY Green Bay

Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
OSHKOSH, WI
WausauPilot

In Kiel, Wisconsin, attack on ‘critical race theory’ ignores bullying of Black student

The Wempner family felt like prisoners as they sat in their house in early June — surrounded by woods on their 6-acre lot outside of Kiel. Their usually sleepy northeastern Wisconsin town had transformed into a culture war battlefront, stoking fears of violence. Parents of three middle school boys, along with a conservative law firm, pushed a one-sided story that went viral across conservative media: That the Kiel school district was investigating the boys for allegedly using the wrong pronouns to address a transgender student.
KIEL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
MADISON, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/15/22 Ripon Man Appointed FDL County Judge

Governor Tony Evers has appointed a Ripon man Fond du Lac County’s newest circuit court judge. Governor Evers announced Friday the appointment of Anthony Nehls to the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court-Branch 1. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Dale English’s retirement which is effective December 5th. Nehls will complete a term ending July 31, 2024. Nehls has lived in and been practicing law in Fond du Lac County for the past 15 years. He operates his own law office in Mount Calvary, where he represents clients on a wide variety of cases. Nehls lives in Ripon and is a graduate of the Marquette University Law School. Nehls says, “I truly appreciate and look forward to the opportunity to serve this great community.”
RIPON, WI
WLUC

Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pulaski community is healing after a bonfire explosion sent several young people to area hospitals with severe burns. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was put on the fire, causing the explosion Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove. “What we...
PULASKI, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Broadway is back at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

APPLETON, Wis. — Broadway is back at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. “Jesus Christ Superstar” marks the beginning of the 20th anniversary season at Fox Cities PAC. The 50th anniversary tour of the show runs in Appleton, Wis. from Oct. 18 - 23. “We are thrilled to...
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Multiple Departments Respond to Sheboygan County Fire

Moderate damage was reported from a housefire in the Sheboygan County Town of Lima early last evening (October 17th). The call came in just before 7:30 p.m. from the homeowner in the W3000 block of County Road V that he thought he had a chimney fire. When Sheboygan County sheriff’s...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man convicted in Neenah bar shooting files appeal, asks to withdraw pleas

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of shooting and killing a bar patron in Neenah has filed an appeal. Casey J. Cameron, 39, filed a motion for postconviction relief on Sept. 1. He’s looking for an order to withdraw his “no contest” pleas and to vacate the judgement of conviction. Cameron claims his conviction was the result of “prosecutorial vindictiveness.” The defense states Cameron’s rights to due process under the 14th Amendment were violated.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fall Fest Kicks Off in Sister Bay

SISTER BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sister Bay’s Fall Fest is underway. It’s the 76th year of the event, the largest such festival in Door County. “This is our corner. We’ve always had this corner, where we sold brats, so the people that come every year know exactly where we are,” said LeRoy “Butch” Schramm, Sister Bay Lions Club Treasurer.
SISTER BAY, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
OSHKOSH, WI
CBS 58

Early taste of winter arrives on Monday

It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
MILWAUKEE, WI

