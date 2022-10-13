Governor Tony Evers has appointed a Ripon man Fond du Lac County’s newest circuit court judge. Governor Evers announced Friday the appointment of Anthony Nehls to the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court-Branch 1. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Dale English’s retirement which is effective December 5th. Nehls will complete a term ending July 31, 2024. Nehls has lived in and been practicing law in Fond du Lac County for the past 15 years. He operates his own law office in Mount Calvary, where he represents clients on a wide variety of cases. Nehls lives in Ripon and is a graduate of the Marquette University Law School. Nehls says, “I truly appreciate and look forward to the opportunity to serve this great community.”

RIPON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO