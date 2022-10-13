Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
Fox11online.com
Classes canceled Tuesday for all of the New London School District
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- All classes in the New London School District have been canceled Tuesday. Here's the statement from the district.
wearegreenbay.com
Georgia-Pacific permanently closing facility in Oshkosh, 30+ employees laid off
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Georgia-Pacific has announced it will be closing down its entire facility at 413 East Murdock Avenue in the city of Oshkosh. According to Georgia-Pacific, all positions at the facility are being eliminated as a result of the closure, and affected employees are expected to be laid off on Monday.
In Kiel, Wisconsin, attack on ‘critical race theory’ ignores bullying of Black student
The Wempner family felt like prisoners as they sat in their house in early June — surrounded by woods on their 6-acre lot outside of Kiel. Their usually sleepy northeastern Wisconsin town had transformed into a culture war battlefront, stoking fears of violence. Parents of three middle school boys, along with a conservative law firm, pushed a one-sided story that went viral across conservative media: That the Kiel school district was investigating the boys for allegedly using the wrong pronouns to address a transgender student.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/15/22 Ripon Man Appointed FDL County Judge
Governor Tony Evers has appointed a Ripon man Fond du Lac County’s newest circuit court judge. Governor Evers announced Friday the appointment of Anthony Nehls to the Fond du Lac County Circuit Court-Branch 1. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Dale English’s retirement which is effective December 5th. Nehls will complete a term ending July 31, 2024. Nehls has lived in and been practicing law in Fond du Lac County for the past 15 years. He operates his own law office in Mount Calvary, where he represents clients on a wide variety of cases. Nehls lives in Ripon and is a graduate of the Marquette University Law School. Nehls says, “I truly appreciate and look forward to the opportunity to serve this great community.”
wearegreenbay.com
‘I never expected it’: Community gathers around family in need for collection drive
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Local communities are gathering together for a family in Neenah who recently lost everything in a fire, while at the same time their child is battling cancer. Organizers held a collection drive for the family on Saturday, with hopes of filling a 40-foot trailer with...
WLUC
Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pulaski community is healing after a bonfire explosion sent several young people to area hospitals with severe burns. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was put on the fire, causing the explosion Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove. “What we...
spectrumnews1.com
Broadway is back at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
APPLETON, Wis. — Broadway is back at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. “Jesus Christ Superstar” marks the beginning of the 20th anniversary season at Fox Cities PAC. The 50th anniversary tour of the show runs in Appleton, Wis. from Oct. 18 - 23. “We are thrilled to...
seehafernews.com
Multiple Departments Respond to Sheboygan County Fire
Moderate damage was reported from a housefire in the Sheboygan County Town of Lima early last evening (October 17th). The call came in just before 7:30 p.m. from the homeowner in the W3000 block of County Road V that he thought he had a chimney fire. When Sheboygan County sheriff’s...
GoFundMe pages raising funds for Pulaski area bonfire burn victims
Multiple GoFundMe pages have been set up to support victims who were burned after a bonfire explosion Friday.
WNCY
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY Green Bay
Man convicted in Neenah bar shooting files appeal, asks to withdraw pleas
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of shooting and killing a bar patron in Neenah has filed an appeal. Casey J. Cameron, 39, filed a motion for postconviction relief on Sept. 1. He’s looking for an order to withdraw his “no contest” pleas and to vacate the judgement of conviction. Cameron claims his conviction was the result of “prosecutorial vindictiveness.” The defense states Cameron’s rights to due process under the 14th Amendment were violated.
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
94.3 Jack FM
Fall Fest Kicks Off in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sister Bay’s Fall Fest is underway. It’s the 76th year of the event, the largest such festival in Door County. “This is our corner. We’ve always had this corner, where we sold brats, so the people that come every year know exactly where we are,” said LeRoy “Butch” Schramm, Sister Bay Lions Club Treasurer.
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin remind drivers about ‘National Move Over Day’
(WFRV) – The importance of staying alert and aware of what’s going on around you while operating a vehicle is the message law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin are reminding drivers of with ‘National Move Over Day.’. Departments and agencies throughout the state, including troopers, deputies, officers, and...
whby.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 5-year-old girl shot in Green Bay as PD release more information
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the situation over on Amy Street. At a press conference, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis reports at around 4:45 p.m., officers were sent to the 1600 Block of Amy Street regarding a shooting.
