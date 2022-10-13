Netflix is officially launching an ad-supported plan with an enticing pricing tier to lure back fleeing subscribers

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A freshly panned in-house exclusive unimaginatively terrorizes the Netflix Top 10 in 78 nations
Death, taxes, and underwhelming Netflix originals are three of the very few guarantees in life, so it’s without a single shred of surprise we discover that The Curse of Bridge Hollow has laughed in the face of a critical drubbing to instantaneously become one of the platform’s biggest hits.
wegotthiscovered.com
A massive superhero mistake that took 15 years to fix issues an overdue apology on streaming
Even the most unpopular of movies can often boast a handful of redeeming features, but in the case of the disastrous X-Men Origins: Wolverine, we’re struggling to think of more than two. The first is that the prologue remains as awesome now as it ever was, even if it’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Warner Bros. desperately scrambles to take down the leaked ‘Black Adam’ scene everyone already knows about
Dwayne Johnson has long since cast off the shackles of ambiguity to openly welcome Henry Cavill back into the DCEU, but that doesn’t mean the Warner Bros. social media team hasn’t been working overtime since the premiere of Black Adam. Not only did the spoiler that’s not really...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ showrunners express relief at not having to keep secrets anymore
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. The Rings of Power‘s first season is now complete, delivering a twist that’s left fans breathless and is certain to inspire debate online for years. Though a lot went down in the finale, all that anyone’s going to be talking about it is the twist that Charlie Vickers’ hunky castaway Halbrand is… the dark lord Sauron.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A masterclass in R-rated insanity slices and dices its way to the top of the Disney Plus charts
Based on the fact both installments became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time, it’s utterly insane to think that 20th Century Fox spent a decade trying their hardest to ensure that Deadpool never made it out of development hell. Having been forced to stand idly by and watch the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Episodic horror enthusiasts rue the downfall of a once-mighty series
Once upon a time, before incoherent storylines and unnecessary cast additions, AMC’s The Walking Dead was considered to be a revolutionary change in the realm of modern television. Upon its initial network release back in 2010, the apocalyptic series was critically acclaimed by a slew of critics — and the show was even nominated for Best Television Series at the 68th Golden Globe Awards. But, somewhere along the way, its intrigue eventually began to wear off as the ratings tragically plunged.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Rings of Power’ star teases a new form for Sauron in season 2
As if it wasn’t already incredibly difficult to single out Sauron from The Rings of Power ensemble in the first season, the actor behind the Enemy says that he might well adopt his shape-shifting tendencies for future seasons. We all know Sauron as the great deceiver from the Second...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s ‘The Sinner’ is back for season four with new cast members to join the team
Detective Harry Ambrose needed a break after what he went through during season three of The Sinner. He decides to take his girlfriend, Sonya Barzel, to Clark Harbor so that they can relax and enjoy some peace and quiet together, but fans of the show know that’s not how it’s going to go down. Anything Ambrose touches will eventually bring with it a deep investigation that turns up more questions as quickly as it answers them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A franchise reinvention the world wasn’t ready for reaches dangerous streaming heights
If there was any iteration of James Bond who didn’t stick around for long enough to truly put their stamp on the character and cement an everlasting legacy, it was Timothy Dalton. The actor only had two appearances as 007, and while that was more than enough to secure the “most underrated” tag for eternity, the world may not have been ready for The Living Daylights.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk enters his Hank Scorpio era, might actually be under investigation by the feds
Elon Musk could be in deep doo-doo, following a new report suggesting the billionaire is under investigation by federal agents. Musk’s grand plans to purchase Twitter and become a real-life Charles Foster Kane are currently being closely looked at by federal authorities according to Twitter, as the social media company looks to attain files around “his conduct in connection with the acquisition” of the website.
wegotthiscovered.com
When will ‘The Rings of Power’ season 2 release on Amazon Prime Video?
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power season 1 finale. The first season of Amazon’s high-profile Lord of the Rings reboot The Rings of Power has now concluded — and in explosive fashion. The eighth and last episode of the prequel series’ debut run ended with the shocking emergence of legendary dark wizard Sauron onto the scene. Well, OK, so we always expected the franchise’s most iconic villain to appear, but exactly how he did is what’s blown the fans’ minds.
wegotthiscovered.com
Did the ‘cursed’ house from ‘The Watcher’ ever get sold?
Ryan Murphy’s newest Netflix addition, The Watcher, engulfs everyone in the horrifying real-life tale of Derek and Maria Broaddus, a couple stalked while living at 657 Broadway. Even though, it seems like the true nightmare came five years after, at least that’s what David Barbosa would say. The listing agent and owner of David Reality Group were approached by the traumatized couple wishing to sell their $1.4 million home in which they endured horrifying experiences, which, unsurprisingly, was a task nearly impossible to bring to life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
7 times Netflix’s ‘The Watcher’ made us want to move far, far away
Netflix’s The Watcher is based on a terrifying true premise. Think about it—an unknown person sending you letters, watching your family, and who knows more about the inner workings of your own home than you do, is horrifying. As scary as that is, add a few components of creepy neighbors, unexplained phenomena, and a few uninvited house guests to the mix, and we are going to need to move. Like yesterday. Join us as we go through seven of the times The Watcher made us want to put the Brannock’s house on the market for them.
wegotthiscovered.com
Wonderful, ‘The Rings of Power’ finale has just left people stanning the worst person in Middle-earth
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of The Rings of Power. Many viewers have accused The Rings of Power of being slow-paced and dull, with too much time spent with characters whose stories don’t appear to be going anywhere interesting. Well, the season finale is now out, and it’s safe to say that at least one character has a fascinating arc ahead of him.
‘The Walking Dead’ Episodes Cost More Than $3 Million Each in Season 1, Leading to the Showrunner Getting Fired
Frank Darabont parted ways with AMC after 'The Walking Dead' Season 1 because of how much money he spent per episode.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Sauron actor teases a new form for the big bad in season 2 as new clues unlock the three witches’ identity
The Rings of Power has left us with a lot of questions after its explosive finale, but fans are taking comfort in the fact that when the show returns with a second season, they’ll at least know what Sauron will look like or what he’s been up to since we saw him last. Or will they?
"No Regrets": 19 Times People Were Mercilessly Petty And Didn't Care One Bit
"I found an old love letter he had written to me, so I decided to spray it with my perfume, glitter-bomb it, and mail it back to him. I found out later that it actually arrived on his birthday and made a huge mess. It was the perfect revenge, and I don’t regret it one bit."
wegotthiscovered.com
A serial killer thriller hounded by protests that would never exist today whips up a storm on streaming
Given how far society has come in the last four decades, it’s stating the exceedingly obvious to say that a movie like Cruising would never stand a chance of existing today, not that any modern screenwriter would be so behind the times as to even contemplate such a concept.
wegotthiscovered.com
An distressing true-life thriller unexpectedly secures a #1 streaming spot
As per Urban Dictionary, “Lifetime movie bad refers to when a film is poorly produced, has cheap cinematography, poor editing, and an overused concept and storyline”. That may be true to a certain extent, but it hasn’t stopped Girl in the Shed: The Kidnapping of Abby Hernandez from making an unexpected play for the top of the streaming charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Martin Scorsese is going for round two with one of his more critically panned adaptations
Martin Scorsese fans rejoice, because the acclaimed filmmaker is making a return to one of his previous projects, that being his adaptation of the Herbert Asbury book The Gangs of New York. Don’t be alarmed, it’s not a sequel. Rather, Miramax Television is developing a TV series based on the...
Comments / 0