Netflix is officially launching an ad-supported plan with an enticing pricing tier to lure back fleeing subscribers

Netflix’s The Watcher is based on a terrifying true premise. Think about it—an unknown person sending you letters, watching your family, and who knows more about the inner workings of your own home than you do, is horrifying. As scary as that is, add a few components of creepy neighbors, unexplained phenomena, and a few uninvited house guests to the mix, and we are going to need to move. Like yesterday. Join us as we go through seven of the times The Watcher made us want to put the Brannock’s house on the market for them.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO