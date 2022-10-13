ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Latin Artists Nominated at the 2022 AMAs

By Isabela Raygoza and Sigal Ratner-Arias
 3 days ago

Bad Bunny ‘s unstoppable success and impact — in the Billboard charts and otherwise — can be felt across the world. As such, the Puerto Rican superstar has earned the most nominations at the 2022 American Music Awards , eight, in categories that include artist of the year.

Benito also competes in the general categories favorite touring artist, favorite music video, favorite male pop artist and favorite pop album — for his ubiquitous Un Verano Sin Ti — in addition to his nods in the Latin music categories.

But he’s not the only Latin artist that received multiple nominations to the AMAs on Thursday (Oct. 13) — Rauw Alejandro and Karol G each got three: him for favorite Latin male artist, favorite Latin album ( Vise Versa ), and favorite Latin song (“Todo de Ti”); her for favorite female Latin artist and twice for favorite Latin song (for “Provenza”, and for “MAMIII” with Becky G ).

The two “Gs” will go toe-to-toe for the favorite Latin female artist award, which Becky has won the past two years. Also competing in this category is Brazilian singer Anitta , who received her first nomination, in addition to Rosalía and Kali Uchis .

In addition to Becky G and Rosalía (the only woman competing for favorite Latin album with Motomami ), J Balvin and Farruko are also up for two nomination, both in Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album.

Like last year, the favorite Latin duo or group category is dominated by purveyors of regional Mexican music, with Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga , Calibre 50 , Eslabón Armad , Grupo Firme , and Yahritza y Su Esencia nominated. It is a remarkable fact considering that it is a category for all genres (pop, rock, tropical, urbano, etc).

Beyond the Latin music sections, other nods worth mentioning are those received by the Encanto soundtrack and its mega-hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (collaboration of the year and favorite pop song), which topped the charts for weeks after its release in 2021. “Dos Oruguitas,” the Oscar-nominated song performed by Sebastián Yatra, was nominated to favorite Latin song.

The American Music Awards are set to air live from Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 8 p.m. ET, and via tape delay at 8 p.m. PT, on ABC.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 American Music Awards in the Latin music categories. Click here to learn how to vote for your favorite.

Favorite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro

Favorite female Latin artist
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía

Favorite Latin duo or group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin album
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Rosalía, Motomami

Favorite Latin song
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Billboard

CNCO, Menudo, Aventura & More: Who’s the Best Latin Boy Band Ever? Vote!

The ’80s and ’90s were prime decades for boy bands, and Latin music did not stay behind.  Menudo, formed in the late ’70s by producer Edgardo Díaz in Puerto Rico, first consisted of two groups of brothers, Nefty and Fernando Sallabery, and Carlos, Oscar and Ricky Melendez, and ultimately included the band’s most popular alum, Ricky Martin. Described as the pioneers of Latin boy bands, the Puerto Rican group was known for timeless hits such as “Claridad” and “Súbete a Mi Moto.”  A wave of boy bands then followed, including Magneto and Barrio Boyzz, as well as a string of young salsa...
MUSIC
Billboard

Tina Turner Gets the Barbie Treatment: Where to Buy the Music Icon’s Collectible Doll

Tina Turner is the latest music icon to have a Barbie doll made in her likeness. Mattel released the Tina Turner Barbie doll on Thursday (Oct. 13) as the latest edition to the brand’s Barbie Signature Music Series. “I am honored to welcome my Barbie into the group of trailblazing women already represented and introduce more kids to my journey,” Turner said in a statement. The Tina Turner Barbie Doll ($55) was released in honor of the music legend’s smash hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” which is nearing its 40th anniversary. Recreating her iconic outfit from the music video,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Will Compete in Pop Category Not Rap at 2023 Grammys

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards. Representatives for Minaj and The Recording Academy...
HIP HOP
Billboard

Farina, Miky Woodz & More Weigh In on Controversy Over Reggaeton Lyrics for New ‘Cultura Clash’

Farina, Miky Woodz, Juhn and Dimelo Flow gathered to discuss reggaeton lyrics and the genre’s evolution in a new episode of Billboard’s “Cultura Clash” (watch above). “Music doesn’t have rules. That’s the easiest way to put it,” Panamanian producer Dimelo Flow says. “You can make of music whatever you want.” The four artists came together to bring to the forefront their thoughts on whether there’s a lack of depth in some Latin music, if artistry is missing in lyricism, and if some are underestimating the uniqueness of certain songs and genres.  “Before it was a taboo to speak badly in the songs,...
MUSIC
Billboard

How Omar Apollo Found Clarity While Writing ‘Evergreen’

With his debut studio album Ivory, Omar Apollo shows listeners exactly who he is. The previously elusive singer from Indiana leaned into all aspects of his identity throughout the 16-track effort — from raw, genre-defying cuts like “Invincible,” alongside Daniel Caesar, to Spanglish trap banger “Tamagotchi,” which reveals a refreshingly playful Apollo. But it was “Evergreen,” a soulful, R&B-tinged deep cut, that captured the hearts of fans and catapulted Apollo onto the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, through what every artists hopes for in 2022: a viral TikTok moment. It took a few tries for the bridge to...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here’s Every Hot 100 No. 1 Song With ‘Bad’ in the Title

In the long history of the Billboard Hot 100, it’s pretty rare for a specific word to appear across the title of multiple No. 1s. With the exception of “love” (because love songs have never and will never go out of style), the lack of commonalities make it impossible to say there’s a formula for crafting the title of a hit. But in digging through Billboard’s list of chart-toppers, we found another word that has surprisingly made quite the mark on the U.S. songs chart: “bad.”
MUSIC
Billboard

The 5 Best Displays at the New Bruce Springsteen Live! Exhibit at the Grammy Museum

“Once Bruce walks out on stage, the only question in my mind is: is this going to be an absolutely great show, one of the greatest shows he’s ever done or the greatest show he’s ever done? That’s the range,” says Bruce Springsteen’s longtime manager Jon Landau in a video at the new Bruce Springsteen Live! Exhibit at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. While that may be a bit (but only a little) hyperbolic, The Boss is renowned for both the high caliber and marathon duration of his concerts, and the exhibit — which officially opens Saturday (Oct. 15) and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Dan Auerbach-Led The Arcs Prepping First Album in 8 Years, ‘Electrophonic Chronic’

Black Keys singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach‘s side project, The Arcs, will release their first album in 8 years in early 2023. Electrophonic Chronic — the follow-up to the band’s 2015 debut, Yours, Dreamily — is due out on Jan. 27 through Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label. Related GARNiDELiA Talk New Single 'Gen'ai Yuugi,' NFT Project & More: Interview  10/13/2022 The band previewed the 12-track album on Thursday (Oct. 13) the the funky first single, “Keep on Dreamin’,” which dropped along with a psychedelic, pinball-themed animated video directed and illustrated by Robert Schober, with character design by El Oms. The collection was produced by Auerbach and...
MUSIC
