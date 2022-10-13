Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Kane Gives Luke Richardson Game Puck for First Win as Blackhawks Coach
Kane gives Richardson game puck for first win as Hawks coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks rallied from 2-0 down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday at SAP Center for their first win of the 2022-23 season, a nice way to wrap up a three-game road trip after dropping their first two contests.
WATCH: Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty Scores 2 Shorthanded Goals in 2:08
WATCH: Sam Lafferty scores 2 shorthanded goals in 2:08 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks had a tough time scoring in the preseason after being shut out in three of six games, and they also failed to score an even-strength goal in their first two games of the regular season. Offense is clearly going to be hard to come by this year.
WATCH: 'Spittin' Chiclets' Hosts Hilariously Chirp Crosby On Jumbotron
Two of Crosby's former teammates took the chance to chirp him during the Penguins' blowout win in their home opener.
When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next After Facing Commanders?
When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson Records 3 Points, Shines in Season Debut
Jason Dickinson records 3 points, shines in Hawks debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Dickinson was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Vancouver Canucks five days before Opening Night, but he missed the first two games of the regular season due to visa issues. On Saturday, Dickinson joined...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Rally to Beat Sharks for First Win of Season
10 observations: Hawks rally for first win of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 at SAP Center on Saturday for their first win of the 2022-23 season. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. In the first 11:12...
ESPN Analyst Says Bears Are Failing Justin Fields' Development
ESPN analyst says Bears are failing Fields' development originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday night, Justin Fields was banged up. He was sacked five times. He spent considerable amounts of time on the ground. And he mentioned after the game his body was "hurting." According to one ESPN...
markerzone.com
EVANDER KANE THREATENS NAZEM KADRI JUST MINUTES INTO FIRST BATTLE OF ALBERTA OF 2022-23
The Battle of Alberta is underway tonight, and the sparks started flying immediately. Dating back to last year's playoff between the two sides, the biggest storyline was the Kane-Kadri drama. For those with short memories, let us revisit. Since then, Kadri has won a Stanley Cup, secured a $50 million...
NHL・
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0