MedicalXpress
Gene associated with better immune response, protection after COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers from the University of Oxford have today reported new findings from a study exploring how certain genes can help generate a strong immune response following vaccination with two commonly used COVID-19 vaccines—identifying a particular gene associated with a high antibody response. In their findings published in Nature Medicine,...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
MedicalXpress
Study finds antisepsis agents interchangeable in reducing infection risk in open fracture surgeries
Orthopaedics faculty at LSU Health New Orleans participated in a study comparing two antisepsis aqueous solutions in reducing the risk of infection in patients requiring surgery for open fractures. In the largest known randomized-controlled trial, the research team found that contrary to current international recommendations, chlorhexidine gluconate was not superior to povidone-iodine in an alcohol or aqueous solution in preventing surgical site infection.
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover possible target for treating and preventing osteoarthritis
Wear and tear on joints can lead to inflammation, breakdown of cartilage and development of osteoarthritis. Scientists at UF Scripps Biomedical Research have found a possible new target to fight this painful cascade. In a study published Thursday in the journal PLOS One, biochemist Patrick Griffin, Ph.D., and colleague Mi...
MedicalXpress
Looking at ten years of data, experts recommend improvements to the flu vaccine
While influenza has taken a backseat to COVID-19 over the last 2.5 years, flu season is here again and, with a significant reduction in social distancing, masking and other COVID-prevention measures, we'll likely see many more cases of the flu this year, experts say. The best prevention against flu is...
MedicalXpress
Novel monoclonal antibody therapy for SARS-CoV-2
An entirely new approach to monoclonal antibody therapy shows that targeting the more genetically stable internal protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus rather than the surface spike protein can also clear SARS-CoV-2, reports a study from Northwestern Medicine and the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
MedicalXpress
New mitochondrial disease identified in identical twins
In a set of identical twins, investigators led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Children's Hospital Philadelphia (CHOP) have identified a mitochondrial disease not previously reported. Diseases that affect mitochondria—specialized compartments within cells that contain their own DNA and convert the food we eat into energy needed to...
MedicalXpress
Viral infections are less frequent but more severe in people with Down syndrome due to oscillating immune response
Individuals with Down syndrome have less-frequent viral infections, but when present, these infections lead to more severe disease. New findings publishing on October 14 in the journal Immunity show that this is caused by increased expression of an antiviral cytokine type I interferon (IFN-I), which is partially coded for by chromosome 21. Elevated IFN-I levels lead to hyperactivity of the immune response initially, but the body overcorrects for this to reduce inflammation, leading to increased vulnerability later in the viral attack.
MedicalXpress
Marijuana-dependent patients at higher risk for infection after knee or shoulder arthroscopy procedures
Patients who are dependent on marijuana may face higher infection rates following knee and shoulder arthroscopy—a minimally invasive surgery in which a small camera is inserted to diagnose and sometimes treat injury—according to a study presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
MedicalXpress
Tackling resistance to HIF2 drugs with an RNA-based therapy
Expected to be diagnosed in 2% of men and 1% of women in the U.S., kidney cancer has traditionally been one of the most challenging cancers to treat. Until 2005, only one drug had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat kidney cancer, which is resistant to both chemotherapy and conventional radiation. Since then, discoveries about its biology have led to a flurry of targeted and immune therapies. But despite these advances, still today, most patients succumb to the disease once the cancer has spread.
MedicalXpress
The more specifics people have on potential dangers, the less fearful they become
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the personal and social importance as well as the challenges of estimating risks. New research from the University of California San Diego sheds light on how people perceive risks, finding that detailed knowledge of probabilities can make risks seem less risky. For example, if people are...
MedicalXpress
Telemedicine reduces odds of no-show clinic visits by more than two-thirds for surgical patients
Surgical patients who use telehealth services are much more likely to show up for their initial clinic visit or follow-up appointment during the post-surgery period than those who rely on in-person visits only. Research findings were presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022. During the early months of the COVID pandemic, when everything shut down, telemedicine became an effective tool to reach patients. Building on those successes, more hospitals and clinics are implementing telehealth technology into their patient care practices.
MedicalXpress
Safety and efficacy of intraventicular immunovirotherapy with oncolytic HSV-1 for CNS cancers
Metastatic or leptomeningeal disease (LMD), the spreading of a brain cancer to the meninges, is a devastating cancer complication that does not respond well to conventional therapies. While researchers can directly inoculate some brain tumors with an engineered virus that selectively targets cancer cells, this invasive technique is not feasible for widespread or surgically inaccessible malignancies, such as in LMD.
MedicalXpress
Findings support repurposing rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin for diabetes
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
MedicalXpress
High magnetic field reduces side effects caused by anti-cancer drug imatinib
Researchers led by Prof. Zhang Xin at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) combined the 9.4 T static magnetic field (SMF) with a commonly used anti-cancer drug imatinib mesylate on gastrointestinal-stromal-tumor-bearing mice. They found that the 9.4 T SMF not only enhanced the anti-tumor effect of imatinib, but also reduced the drug side effects on tissues and organs. In addition, it reduced depressive behavior in mice.
MedicalXpress
Study finds that reducing intake of simple sugars improves GERD
A reduction in dietary carbohydrates improved both symptoms and objective measurements of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in a randomized controlled trial. A team of Vanderbilt researchers recently reported in the American Journal of Gastroenterology that reduced consumption of simple sugars improved esophageal acid pH, the number of reflux episodes, and the hallmark symptoms of GERD: heartburn and regurgitation.
MedicalXpress
Development of an automatable highly sensitive method for coronavirus detection in wastewater
AdvanSentinel Inc., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., and Masaaki Kitajima, associate professor at the Faculty of Engineering, Hokkaido University have developed a highly sensitive detection technology for SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater, in which most of the steps are compatible with automation. Wastewater-based epidemiology is utilized as an effective tool to understand...
MedicalXpress
Study validates diagnostic assay for Asian cancers
A Singapore research team of clinicians and scientists has validated a cancer diagnostic assay designed with Asian-centric biomarkers that aims to enable early diagnosis and timely treatment delivery. These findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences on September 21, 2022, supports the assay's use for making critical diagnoses and well-informed therapeutic decisions for Asian prevalent cancers.
MedicalXpress
Study shows how urban environment influences physical activity in COPD patients
The physical activity and exercise capacity of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) appear to be related to population density, pedestrian street length, slope of terrain and exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the vicinity of their homes, according to a new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.
MedicalXpress
Immune marker suPAR high in patients with heart failure, predicts risk and death
For years, cardiologists have zeroed in on a hormone called BNP as a gold standard to determine if patients with heart failure are at risk of severe illness or death. It's released by the heart in response to when the cardiac tissue stretches due to pressure. While the B-type natriuretic...
