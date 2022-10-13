ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Study finds antisepsis agents interchangeable in reducing infection risk in open fracture surgeries

Orthopaedics faculty at LSU Health New Orleans participated in a study comparing two antisepsis aqueous solutions in reducing the risk of infection in patients requiring surgery for open fractures. In the largest known randomized-controlled trial, the research team found that contrary to current international recommendations, chlorhexidine gluconate was not superior to povidone-iodine in an alcohol or aqueous solution in preventing surgical site infection.
Researcher: 'The Levees Have Broken' at Emergency Departments

New studies show increased boarding of patients in emergency departments and more patients leaving emergency rooms without being seen. — Hospital emergency departments have been under severe strain during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a pair of new research articles. The new studies examine boarding of patients in emergency...
UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'

A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
The Adderall Shortage is Causing Mass Chaos for Patients, Doctors and Pharmacies

If you want to ruin a pharmacist’s day, all you have to do is try to fill an Adderall prescription. Pat Cassidy, a 37-year-old from New Jersey who has been prescribed Adderall for 12 years, would know—he said he recently called 16 pharmacies in the span of two days after being told his medication was expected to be on backorder for two to three months.
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
Routine births are turning into moneymaking ‘emergency’ events at hospitals that work with private equity-backed staffing companies

Obstetrics emergency departments—often just triage rooms in labor-and-delivery areas—are billing patients like the ER. Elizabeth Huffner thinks it is obvious: A full-term, healthy pregnancy results in a birth. “When your due date has come and gone, you’re expecting a baby any minute,” Huffner said. So she was surprised...
Affordable Hearing Aids, Finally

An August 2022 rule from the FDA gives consumers access to over-the-counter (OTC), affordable hearing aids, which will be cheaper than their predecessors and will be available without the cost of audiologist visits. Why does it matter, and what might that mean for you?. Close to 25% of Americans aged...
No prescription needed: Walgreens to sell hearing aids

Walgreens and Lexie Hearing are making it easier to get a hearing aid without needing a prescription. The two announced Thursday that starting Oct. 17, Lexie Hearing aids can be purchased at Walgreens stores nationwide for $799. HealthyHearing.com, reports the average cost of an adult hearing aid is about to...
Sarting Monday, hearing aids more accessible

MIAMI - It's being hailed as a historic ruling. As of Monday, October 17, millions of Americans will have access to over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA issued its ruling in August, allowing people who feel they have mild to moderate hearing loss to buy the devices without a prescription directly from stores or online. "Hearing loss is very common, but that doesn't mean that it's something that's normal or that needs to be tolerated," said Dr. Sarah Sydlowski, president of the American Academy of Audiology. She said research shows hearing loss can impact many aspects of health. ...
Tackling resistance to HIF2 drugs with an RNA-based therapy

Expected to be diagnosed in 2% of men and 1% of women in the U.S., kidney cancer has traditionally been one of the most challenging cancers to treat. Until 2005, only one drug had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat kidney cancer, which is resistant to both chemotherapy and conventional radiation. Since then, discoveries about its biology have led to a flurry of targeted and immune therapies. But despite these advances, still today, most patients succumb to the disease once the cancer has spread.
