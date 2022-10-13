Read full article on original website
Related
Tell Us Your Story Of When Your Intuition Screamed "Something's Wrong" And Authorities Didn't Believe You, Yet It Turned Out You Were Right
Sometimes our intuition is more accurate than we realize.
Polygon
The GameCube was the hottest fashion accessory of its time
It is October 2002 and you’re at Hollywood’s hottest party. To the left you see Paris Hilton, clad in an aqua-and-lime-swirled halter dress that would make a 2022 Depop-er swoon. To your right is Christina Aguilera, whose newsboy cap perches on her head as her cargo gauchos swing gingerly on her hips. At any other event, these divas would have all eyes on them, but here they are just specks amongst the rest of Hollywood’s early 2000s glitterati — Leonardo DiCaprio, Alicia Silverstone, the cast of Scrubs — all of whom carry the season’s hottest accessory:
Polygon
Everyone on House of the Dragon is a fanged kid fighting in a pit
“Without our dragons, we’re just like everyone else,” a young Rhaenyra told her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine), in the series premiere of House of the Dragon. For Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best), locked in her apartments in the Red Keep as the Greens fight among themselves to decide the succession, a simple oaken door proves her cousin’s insight trenchant. “The Green Council,” season 1’s penultimate episode, places its focus precisely on the little things on which great events hinge, and it’s a richer hour for it.
Polygon
The Rings of Power’s Stranger spills on the show’s biggest mystery
Daniel Weyman either has the easiest or toughest job on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Since falling out of the sky like a meteor, Weyman’s the Stranger has spent most of season 1 learning the lay of the land and upending life for Nori (Markella Kavenagh) and her insulated harfoot community, leaving him with only a few lines of dialogue and the occasional mystical magic moment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
League of Legends’ new champion K’Sante is a tanky top lane terror
A new top laner is coming to League of Legends, and he’s a terrifying opponent to face, but a helpful tank for his friends. K’Sante comes from a southern city-state in the region of Shurima that remains independent from the empires of Shurima and Ixtal, but is surrounded by deadly monsters. The people of Nazumah have to fight these monsters off to drink from the oasis, and they craft those monsters’ hides and bones into armor and weapons. On Friday, Riot shared a trailer cinematic of this new champion and his abilities, but we now know his full ability kit.
Polygon
Evidence mounts that the Mario movie is a musical: Toad sings too
Early reports that The Super Mario Bros. Movie would be a musical seem truer by the day. After Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb reported a rumor that the film would have multiple musical numbers back in April, and Jack Black confirmed earlier this month that he would be rocking out as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key has revealed that Toad will sing, too.
Polygon
Magic: The Gathering collaborates with Junji Ito for four frightening cards
This week’s Magic: The Gathering Twitch stream previewed an interesting collaboration with Secret Lair, the drop series where fans have a limited chance to purchase a unique artistic take on their MTG cards. Previous drops have been inspired by pride, pop culture, and even Fortnite celebrations. Now, legendary horror artist Junji Ito will produce four cards in a Superdrop that has more surprises for Magic fans.
Comments / 0