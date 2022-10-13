Read full article on original website
Man wanted for aggravated assault arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is arrested. Laredo Police arrested Roel Nuñez, 43 on Friday morning. Back in September, a fight was reported on the 3100 block of San Agustin Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with stab...
Laredo Police searching for two men allegedly tied to theft case
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of men who were allegedly involved in a recent theft case. According to the Laredo Police Department, the theft happened at the Walmart located at 4401 Highway 83. One of the men believed to be involved in theft was...
String of car burglaries reported in north Laredo neighborhood
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding drivers to lock their car doors after an unusual string of burglaries were reported in a north Laredo neighborhood. It was a rude awakening for not only one family but for four families. A burglar or burglars had broken into...
Laredo Police officers recognized for saving woman
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is recognizing two officers who were able to quickly find medical help for a woman in need. Officer Eduardo Benavides and officer Marcial Ramirez Jr. responded to a call of a woman who was injured. She told police that her foot had...
60-year-old man pronounced dead inside cigar shop in northeast Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 60-year-old man is found dead inside a cigar shop in northeast Laredo but the Laredo Police Department says there’s no indication of a crime being committed. On Tuesday, October 11, the owner of the cigar shop said he saw that the man was apparently...
Three men sentenced to prison for drug trafficking
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three traffickers are sentenced for smuggling meth, heroin and cocaine for a criminal organization. Gustavo Arocha, Uriel Lopez and Juan Hinojosa pleaded guilty here in Laredo. According to court documents, the three tried to smuggle over 50 pounds of heroin and 200 pounds of cocaine to...
Four vehicle accident reported on Saunders
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. According to the Laredo Police Department, a four-vehicle crash happened at the 4700 block of Saunders Street. As a result, two westbound lanes are closed. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect...
Jail assault results in sentences for Hermanos de Pistoleros Latinos gang members
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Four men already in prison get over five years to their sentence for attacking an inmate who is now in a vegetative state. The four men are Gilbert Arevalo, Antonio Cristian-Martinez, Orlando Flores-Duke, and Jamie Pecina. Court documents say the men were involved in an argument with the victim. It led to the victim being punched and kicked.
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
Heavy traffic congestion on San Bernardo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police officers are reporting heavy traffic at the 5600 block of San Bernardo Avenue. Traffic is backed up near the Walmart store. Laredo Police have officers directing traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area or expect delays. For more headlines. click here.
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
Texas BP agents find undocumented immigrants sealed in railcar
Hebbronville, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents took in 13 undocumented people after finding them sealed inside a grain hopper railcar near Hebbronville, Texas on Monday. According to the Laredo sector’s Border Patrol, on October 10, K0 Timmy and his handler were working and inspecting an eastbound train in...
16 Best Things to Do in Laredo, TX
Did you know that Laredo in Webb County, Texas, is the largest inland port in the United States?. Situated on the Rio Grande, Laredo is a major transportation and commercial center for trade with Mexico. In addition to its busy seaport, Laredo also has an airport and railroad terminal. Tomás...
Water break prompts early release for Laredo middle school
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is releasing students at Christen Middle School on Friday, Oct 14. At 10:30 a.m. due to a water line break. Sixth grade students will be released at 10:30 a.m., while seventh graders will be released at 10:40 a.m. and eighth graders will be released at 10:50 a.m.
Pets Alive Laredo celebrates 1,000 rescues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization that focuses on helping the pet community is celebrating its 1,000 rescue. Pets Alive Laredo relocates animals to different homes across the nation in order to save them from shelters. Muñeca is the lucky 1,000 animal to be found a forever home...
Community invited to ‘Knock Out Cancer’ this Saturday
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An event highlighting women’s issues and promoting female empowerment is happening on Saturday morning. For the sixth year in a row, Webb County is inviting the community to knock out Breast Cancer and domestic violence. The event will have Zumba and Kangoo jump classes and...
Webb County Heritage to screen ‘The Invisible Man’
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - “The Invisible Man” is coming to get you Laredo!. The Webb County Heritage Foundation will host its second evening of “Movies on the Patio” on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum located at 810 Zaragoza St.
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
LAPS to hold Howl-O-Ween Movie Night and adoption event
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is hosting a couple of events for animal lovers of Laredo. This Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and 16, the Laredo Animal Protective Society, also known as LAPS and Best Friends for Life will be hosting an adoption event at PETCO from 1 p.m. to 4p.m.
Farmer’s Market returns to the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s harvest season which means it’s the perfect time to pick up some locally grown produce and homemade goods!. The El Cento de Laredo Farmer’s Market will be back at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo this weekend. Every month, the event brings local...
