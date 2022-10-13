Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Multiple people critically injured in Haltom City crash
HALTOM CITY, Texas - Crews are on scene of a crash in Haltom City that left multiple people with critical injuries Saturday afternoon. According to MedStar, the wreck happened on the service road of eastbound Airport Freeway. Haltom City Fire Department and MedStar crews responded to the scene, where there...
fox4news.com
Man found shot in vehicle in Pleasant Grove dies from injuries
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man died from his injuries after officers found him with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in Pleasant Grove early Saturday morning. This happened just before 5 a.m., in the 4800 block of South Buckner Boulevard. Officers responded to a shooting call and found...
fox4news.com
Man dies after being shot while driving in Old East Dallas, 1 other injured
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man died at a local hospital after he and another person were shot while in a vehicle in Old East Dallas Friday night. This happened just before 10 p.m., in the 600 block of Graham Avenue. Responding officers found 19-year-old Marco Alonso and a...
fox4news.com
Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas road; no injuries reported
DALLAS - A plane landed on a Dallas roadway after experiencing engine problems Saturday afternoon. Few details have been released at this time, but the aircraft landed on Kiest Boulevard, between Loop 12 and Spur 408 in Dallas. According to the FAA, this happened at about 3 p.m., when a...
Plane makes emergency landing on Dallas street after striking powerline
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A plane made an emergency landing on a Dallas road today after having engine issues, forcing police to close the street as officials worked to resolve the situation.According to the FAA, a DA-62 model plane landed on Kiest Blvd about two miles northwest of Dallas Executive Airport at about 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The plane was en route to Executive Airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas.Dallas police confirmed they were blocking streets between Dan Morton and Duncanville on Kiest Blvd.The pilot had apparently experienced engine problems and struck a powerline and road sign before landing on the street. Dallas Fire Rescue officials said there was minimal damage caused by the landing and that the two people in the plane when it landed, who are husband and wife, were both unharmed.This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
bestsouthwestguide.com
Trackdown: Help find DeSoto storage unit burglars
DESOTO, Texas - There's been a rash of break-in burglaries at storage facilities across North Texas. Earlier this week, DeSoto police had break-ins at hundreds of units. "On October 10th, at about 2 a.m., five unknown suspects came in and burglarized approximately 276 units," DeSoto PD Det. Eric Montemayor said.
Witnesses report a car in the water at Lake Arlington, dive team finds no one inside
fter an extensive search Thursday night, an Arlington dive team did not find anyone inside a car seen rolling into Lake Arlington. Just before 10 p.m. police took calls from witnesses who saw a car rolling down the boat ramp
Check Out This An Airplane Bungalow On a Tree-Lined Street of Delight
This little write-up is going to be a high list of what’s this? What’s that? Oh, man, that’s pretty. We’ll start with the obvious … Oh, man, that’s pretty. What is? This house. It’s an Airplane Bungalow set in the Kings Highway Historic District in Oak Cliff. Quick fact from Preservation Dallas: Kings Highway was originally constructed as a temporary apartment for Winnetka Heights in 1910.
Scheels in The Colony evacuated after bomb threat
THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A bomb threat has prompted the evacuation of a popular sporting goods store in The Colony along with part of an adjacent entertainment district.The call came in at 8 p.m. at the Scheels Sporting Goods located on Destination Drive just south of State Highway 121 in the Grandscape development.A nearby outdoor concert was stopped and people told to leave.No one's been hurt.Police are searching the Scheels. They hope to have more information later on Thursday.Earlier Thursday, Southlake Police evacuated part of the Town Square area after reports of a suspicious package. No threat was ever discovered.
Victim in fatal Fort Worth crash identified
e victim of a Fort Worth crash has been identified. The driver’s car crashed Monday on I-35 near Northeast 28th Street. Now identified as a 19-year-old Las Vegas man named Dan Shaka
dallasexpress.com
Dead Woman Discovered in Arlington Dumpster
A woman was found dead in a dumpster behind a business place in Arlington. The incident occurred on October 4 in the 2500 block of Avenue J. Arlington. Police had received a call just before 8 p.m. informing them of the discovery of a body. Upon arrival at the scene,...
Grapevine takes over Persimmons Bar & Grill; Lewisville’s police, fire departments expected to relocate and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 7-13. Grapevine City Council unanimously approved the acquisition of the restaurant’s operations at its Oct. 4 meeting. McKinney. Charley’s Philly Steaks will open a location inside of Walmart...
fox4news.com
Gun recovered after 2 people led state troopers on high speed chase that end in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Authorities arrested a man and woman in Grand Prairie who reportedly led state troopers on a high speed chase with their motorcycle late Friday night. Few details were released about what led up to the chase, but it started just before 11 p.m. and involved DPS troopers.
Man wounded by gunfire in west Fort Worth
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Tuesday. Police found spent shell casings on the ground – but no signs of the suspect.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Vigil Held for 8-Year-Old Killed by Suspected Drunk Driver
Outside of S.S. Conner Elementary School Saturday, friends and family gathered for a bubble release in memory of 8-year-old Kaden Rainwater. "Where do we go from here? How do we find peace in such a tragedy?" said Principal Kiashan King. Rainwater was riding his scooter in his east Dallas apartment...
fox4news.com
Search for hit-and-run drivers who hit elderly man pushing wheelchair in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville police are looking for two drivers who took off after hitting an elderly man who was pushing a wheelchair across the street on Wednesday. The vehicles were traveling east on Lake Park Road, not far from I-35E, when both cars hit 73-year-old M.T. Daniels. Both vehicles...
ABC13 Houston
Man dubbed 'Edward Scissorhands' cuts trees during middle of night in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORTH WORTH, Texas -- A neighborhood in Fort Worth wants answers after a man has been observed sneaking around late at night, trimming trees. They're calling him Edward Scissorhands. "I was talking to my wife, Emily and I was like, 'Hey we had a storm last night.' And she was...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Remodeled Home with Fabulous Outdoor Entertaining Areas Seeks $4.1 Million in Fort Worth, Texas
5801 Cypress Point Dr Home in Fort Worth, Texas for Sale. 5801 Cypress Point Dr, Fort Worth, Texas is stunning remodeled estate in guarded and gated Mira Vista community on a cul-de-sac lot overlooking the 7th tee box, green and lake. This Home in Fort Worth offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5801 Cypress Point Dr, please contact Deeann Moore (Phone: 817-294-8200) at Moore Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Family and friends gather to remember Dallas 8-year-old killed by drunk driver
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Family and friends of 8-year-old Kaden Rainwater gathered on Saturday to remember him.Rainwater was killed while riding his scooter last Monday when, police said, 30-year-old Miguel Martinez in east Dallas near 3600 Dilido Road. Martinez was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash."No parent should never want to hear that news at all," said Rodney Rainwater, Kaden's father, "It was devastating."Outside S.S. Conner Elementary, those who knew Kaden celebrated his young life with t-shirts bearing his name, balloons, and bubbles.Speakers reminisced about the kind of person he was. "He enjoyed helping with the morning announcements, he loved his...
fox44news.com
Man caught in multi-county pursuit
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – One man has been arrested after leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called at 5:45 p.m. Thursday to assist Milford Police with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop. Milford PD lost sight of the vehicle in the CR-4359 area of Hill County. Deputies responding to the area found the vehicle going north on CR-4358.
