NFL

Quid Pro Grid: Predictions for this week's football games

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago

MIKE TUPA

NFL

MINNESOTA at Miami

Baltimore at GIANTS

TAMPA BAY at Pittsburgh

BUFFALO at Kansas City

Dallas at PHILADELPHIA

DENVER at L.A. Chargers

(Tiebreaker)

ARIZONA 31, Seattle 22

Last week: 3-4. Overall: 19-16

Tiebreakers: 0

COLLEGE

Kansas at OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma State at TCU

Iowa State at TEXAS

Penn State at MICHIGAN

Arkansas at BYU

USC at Utah

(Tiebreaker)

TENNESSEE 27, Alabama 25

Last week: 4-3. Overall: 21-13

Tiebreakers: 1

HARRY WRIGHT

Bartlesville football coach

NFL

MINNESOTA at Miami

BALTIMORE at Giants

TAMPA BAY at Pittsburgh

BUFFALO at Kansas City

Dallas at PHILADELPHIA

Denver at L.A. CHARGERS

(Tiebreaker)

ARIZONA 28, Seattle 24

Last week: 4-3. Overall: 20-15

Tiebreakers: 0

COLLEGE

Kansas at OKLAHOMA

OKLAHOMA STATE at TCU

Iowa State at TEXAS

Penn State at MICHIGAN

ARKANSAS at BYU

USC at Utah

(Tiebreaker)

ALABAMA 26, Tennessee 21

Last week: 4-3. Overall: 21-13

Tiebreakers: 1

JAMIE UKENHOLZ

E-E Advertising Director

NFL

MINNESOTA at Miami

BALTIMORE at Giants

TAMPA BAY at Pittsburgh

Buffalo at KANSAS CITY

DALLAS at Philadelphia

DENVER at L.A. Chargers

(Tiebreaker)

SEATTLE 31, Arizona 28

Last week: 4-3. Overall: 21-14

Tiebreakers: 2

COLLEGE

Kansas at OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma State at TCU

Iowa State at TEXAS

Penn State at MICHIGAN

ARKANSAS at BYU

USC at Utah

(Tiebreaker)

ALABAMA 45, Tennessee 42

Last week: 5-2. Overall: 22-12

Tiebreakers: 2

DAVID AUSTIN

Guest Predictor

NFL

Minnesota at MIAMI

BALTIMORE at Giants

TAMPA BAY at Pittsburgh

BUFFALO at Kansas City

Dallas at PHILADELPHIA

Denver at L.A. CHARGERS

(Tiebreaker)

ARIZONA 37, Seattle 24

Last week: 4-3. Overall: 22-13

Tiebreakers: 1

COLLEGE

KANSAS at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at TCU

Iowa State at TEXAS

Penn State at MICHIGAN

ARKANSAS at BYU

USC at Utah

(Tiebreaker)

ALABAMA 24, TENNESSEE 23

College: 2-5. Overall: 23-11

Comments / 0

