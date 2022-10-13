Quid Pro Grid: Predictions for this week's football games
MIKE TUPA
NFL
MINNESOTA at Miami
Baltimore at GIANTS
TAMPA BAY at Pittsburgh
BUFFALO at Kansas City
Dallas at PHILADELPHIA
DENVER at L.A. Chargers
(Tiebreaker)
ARIZONA 31, Seattle 22
Last week: 3-4. Overall: 19-16
Tiebreakers: 0
COLLEGE
Kansas at OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma State at TCU
Iowa State at TEXAS
Penn State at MICHIGAN
Arkansas at BYU
USC at Utah
(Tiebreaker)
TENNESSEE 27, Alabama 25
Last week: 4-3. Overall: 21-13
Tiebreakers: 1
HARRY WRIGHT
Bartlesville football coach
NFL
MINNESOTA at Miami
BALTIMORE at Giants
TAMPA BAY at Pittsburgh
BUFFALO at Kansas City
Dallas at PHILADELPHIA
Denver at L.A. CHARGERS
(Tiebreaker)
ARIZONA 28, Seattle 24
Last week: 4-3. Overall: 20-15
Tiebreakers: 0
COLLEGE
Kansas at OKLAHOMA
OKLAHOMA STATE at TCU
Iowa State at TEXAS
Penn State at MICHIGAN
ARKANSAS at BYU
USC at Utah
(Tiebreaker)
ALABAMA 26, Tennessee 21
Last week: 4-3. Overall: 21-13
Tiebreakers: 1
JAMIE UKENHOLZ
E-E Advertising Director
NFL
MINNESOTA at Miami
BALTIMORE at Giants
TAMPA BAY at Pittsburgh
Buffalo at KANSAS CITY
DALLAS at Philadelphia
DENVER at L.A. Chargers
(Tiebreaker)
SEATTLE 31, Arizona 28
Last week: 4-3. Overall: 21-14
Tiebreakers: 2
COLLEGE
Kansas at OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma State at TCU
Iowa State at TEXAS
Penn State at MICHIGAN
ARKANSAS at BYU
USC at Utah
(Tiebreaker)
ALABAMA 45, Tennessee 42
Last week: 5-2. Overall: 22-12
Tiebreakers: 2
DAVID AUSTIN
Guest Predictor
NFL
Minnesota at MIAMI
BALTIMORE at Giants
TAMPA BAY at Pittsburgh
BUFFALO at Kansas City
Dallas at PHILADELPHIA
Denver at L.A. CHARGERS
(Tiebreaker)
ARIZONA 37, Seattle 24
Last week: 4-3. Overall: 22-13
Tiebreakers: 1
COLLEGE
KANSAS at Oklahoma
Oklahoma State at TCU
Iowa State at TEXAS
Penn State at MICHIGAN
ARKANSAS at BYU
USC at Utah
(Tiebreaker)
ALABAMA 24, TENNESSEE 23
College: 2-5. Overall: 23-11
Comments / 0