Bartlesville, Wesleyan Christian eye unbeaten foes

Opportunity is not the lake, but the bait-and-hook that land the fish.

Opportunity is not the tree but the blossoms that laden the branch.

Opportunity is not the setting but the savvy use of the tools or the natural process of becoming.

With that in mind, two area football teams eye ultimate opportunities Thursday night — to utilize their momentum and progress to try to knock off unbeaten foes.

In Stillwater, the Bartlesville High Bruins (3-3, 2-1) will take on the unbeaten Pioneers (6-0, 3-0) in a District 6A-II-1 showdown.

Stillwater is favored by many 6A-II observers to be the state championship favorite, while Bartlesville is coming off its first back-to-back wins since the 2016 campaign.

Back in Bartlesville, meanwhile, on Thursday, the Wesleyan Christian School Mustangs (5-1, 3-0) will attempt to derail undefeated Wilson (Henryetta) (5-0, 3-0) in an eight-man slobberknocker.

The outcome could well determine who the district champion will be even though there will be three more weeks left after the game.

Following is a spotlight on each game.

Bartlesville at Stillwater

In historical terms, this will be first time Bartlesville and Stillwater have collided since 2012. The teams met 21 times between 1986 and 2012, with Stillwater building a big series lead, 16-5.

But, Bartlesville had won four of the final five meetings prior to the 10-year break.

All things considered, it’s been a competitive series despite Stillwater’s win dominance. Thirteen of the 18 meetings have been determined by 14 points or less.

Stillwater enters Thursday’s battle as a major favorite. The Pioneers are coming off a 58-7 win against a Sand Springs team many consider to be pretty good. The Pioneers have outscored district foes, 181-13 and average about 52 points of offense per game.

Bartlesville, as mentioned, recorded back-to-back wins the last two weeks by impressive scores against two of the district’s more pedestrian opponents. The Bruins beat the two foes by a combined score of 103-6 — and it could have been much wider if not for running clocks in the second half.

Among the Stillwater stars is quarterback Gage Gundy, the son of Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy.

Gage as thrown for 1,196 yards on 69-percent completions, with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions. Stillwater running back Noah Roberts has pounded out 758 yards for a 6.59 average, with 16 touchdowns.

Heston Thompson tops the Pioneers in receiving yards, 39-472, with six touchdowns. On the defensive side, Zac Tyson has racked up 54 tackles while Cameron Johnson has amassed four sacks.

For the Bruins, P.J. Wallace ranks about equally with Roberts in season rushing yards. Wallace is coming off a career-high 237 yards rush in last week’s win against Putnam City West.

Bruin quarterback Nate Neal passed for 139 yards on an efficient 10-of-15 passing last week.

Damien Niko grabbed three catches for 66 yards.

Bartlesville is off to its best start, in terms of wins and losses, since 2015, despite a heavy reliance on sophomores and juniors.

First-year Bruin head coach Harry Wright sees some of the keys for success Friday has limiting mistakes, making explosive plays, forcing Stillwater turnovers and big plays on special teams.

“We can’t turn the ball over, have mental busts, miss tackles and beat good teams,” Wright said. “We need plays over 20 yards to win. In games we have won we have had six or more explosive plays.”

Wright expects Stillwater’s defense to try to create confusion.

“They do a lot of unconventional fronts/blitzes that will free guys and do a great job of making one-on-one tackles. Play action could be a big weapon for us.”

For Bartlesville’s defense, the linebacker corps is deep, with Ashton Lydon, Casey Young and Gavin Pullins playing at inside ‘backers, and Chase Eaves, A.J. Logsdon-Jones and Cameron Hightower playing outside ‘backers.

Lydon makes all of the checks “and has done a really good job of getting us in the right positions all year,” Wright said. “Chase Eaves has played really well at outside linebacker all year and has a nose for the ball.”

Regardless of what happens Thursday evening, an up-and-coming Bruin squad — whose future days will be brighter than the recent past — will be giving its all. Whether that — along with a touch of good luck — will be enough will be known Thursday night.

But, at least there’s an opportunity.

Wilson at WCS

A year ago, the WCS Mustangs barely missed out on winning the district crown — they finished second to Timberlake, which went on to win the state title.

This year, the Mustangs have a more favorable path to the No. 1 seed, — but they’ll have to get past Wilson first.

Wilson is similar in some ways to the Mustangs in terms of skill sets and attack concepts, WCS head coach Curt Cloud said.

But, Wilson might be a tad more ground-heavy than the Mustangs, who boast a game-breaking arm at quarterback in Tyrel Cloud.

Wilson’s quarterback and tailback “are smaller, shifty kind of kids,” coach Cloud said. “They have a big fullback who runs the ball pretty hard.”

He broke down Wilson’s run-to-pass ratio at about 70-30.

They’ll line up in both a spread or ‘I’ formation and throw or run out of both, he added.

On defense, Wilson plays very aggressively, Cloud said.

“They flow really well to the ball,” he added. “They have a bunch of quick kids on defense but not a whole lot of size.”

In that way, a smallish and very athletic Mustang team matches up well.

So far, no defense has handled the Mustang offensive explosiveness.

The Mustangs have scored 50-or-more points in every game — and did a lot of that in one half, due to the multiple mercy-rule wins.

“Obviously, we’re executing offensively,” Cloud said. “We had a pretty balanced attack. We haven’t found too many people to slow us down.”

Cloud is happiest about being able to meet what appears to be a competitive opponent after the Mustangs have romped past their past few foes.

“It will be good being against a team that presents us with some challenges,” he said, in looking ahead to other tough district games and playoff battles during the next several weeks.