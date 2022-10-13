Former New Brighton health care worker sentenced to 14 to 17 years on hate crime charges

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/13) 03:19

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A former Beaver County health care worker who prosecutors said abused the disabled patients he was supposed to be taking care of will spend 14 to 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes.

Zachary Dinell and Tyler Smith , who worked at McGuire Memorial in New Brighton, were indicted on hate crime charges earlier this year. The two were members of the facility's direct care staff and were responsible for providing day-to-day care to individuals with severe physical and intellectual disabilities.

Dinell pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy, ten counts of violating the federal hate crimes law and one count of concealing material facts in a health care matter, prosecutors announced Thursday.

As part of Dinell's plea agreement, the judge agreed to a prison sentence between 168 and 204 months.

Prosecutors said during Dinell's plea hearing, he admitted that he and Smith punched, kicked and jumped on residents and sprayed liquid irritants in their eyes and mouths. Several of the assaults were recorded on Dinell's phone.

According to prosecutors, Dinell said he and Smith texted about how much they disliked the disabled residents, shared photos and videos of them and encouraged each other to continue the abuse.

Dinell also said that he and Smith weren't caught because they could exploit their one-on-one access to residents and the victims, who were non-verbal and physically disabled, couldn't report the abuse or defend themselves, prosecutors said.

The case against Smith is still pending.