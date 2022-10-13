Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien said he advised the former president not to declare victory while votes were still being counted.

I agree! Nobody should for any reason believe that they have ACTUALLY won until the last the ballot has been counted. Seriously! Nobody has ever been that cocky before and it's a lesson that hopefully IF he does run for office that he waits UNTIL it's official. Now I like the guys persistent, but somethings off and we'll never know for sure if he was correct because he just keeps it up. People are tired of hearing about how he was really the winner. Biden is until he's replaced.
I believe we are even in this mess is because 45 at no cost would except a loss. He needed the presidency so he would not be prosecuted for his deeds he had done in prior times. Now we are starting to see a small number of those deeds go through the court system towhich he was protected from while he was president.
The absentee ballots were still being counted. Trumpy was outsmarted, and was livid about it. Too bad, so sad
