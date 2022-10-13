Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: In new Jan. 6 footage, Pelosi and Schumer shelter and call for help during Capitol attack
Previously unreleased footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sheltering in a secure location while the pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol was shared by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in a Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday. In the footage, congressional leaders ask for help and resources to secure the building. They also discuss how to continue the certification of the election results.
Jan. 6 sedition trial shows extremists getting energized by Trump tweet
WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group’s founder and four associates.
WATCH: Rep. Luria describes Trump’s ‘coordinated, multi-part plan’ to overturn 2020 election results
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., made remarks on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public. Watch the moment in the player above. She stated that Donald Trump was “personally and directly involved” in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and that...
GOP candidates seek endorsements from Pence to broaden election appeal
NEW YORK (AP) — In Donald Trump’s assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide” on Jan. 6, 2021. By refusing to go along with the then-president’s unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump’s wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump criticizes legal system after his deposition in defamation lawsuit ordered
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation’s legal system a “broken disgrace” after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.
WATCH: Rep. Liz Cheney says Trump knew ‘his election fraud claims were false’
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., gave opening remarks on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public. Watch the moment in the player above. Cheney said that this hearing would focus on Trump’s “state of mind, his intent, his motivations, and how...
WATCH: Biden designates his first new national monument in Colorado
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above....
WATCH: Emails suggest Secret Service knew of possible violence on Jan. 6
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., provided evidence that appears to show the U.S. Secret Service and other agencies had advance information that there could be violence on Jan. 6. Schiff shared information from Secret Service texts and emails on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Rep. Lofgren says Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ was a ‘premeditated plan’ not based on election results
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D- Calif., spoke on Oct. 13 as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack presented its findings to the public. Watch the moment in the player above. Lofgren spoke about the preamble leading up to the 2020 election night, showing testimony from some of former President...
WATCH LIVE: Biden addresses inflation for Americans at event in Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to highlight his administration’s efforts to lower prescription drug costs on Friday as part of his three-state Western tour this week, as he confronts a sobering inflation report in the waning weeks before midterm elections. Watch President Biden’s remarks...
Supreme Court rejects Donald Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an...
Federal judge allows current DACA immigration program to continue temporarily
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Friday that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen — who last year declared the Deferred...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH LIVE: Biden discusses infrastructure in Los Angeles
President Joe Biden is expected to speak about infrastructure in Los Angeles as recordings of racist remarks by Los Angeles city council members have sparked protests. The event is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above. Biden arrived in the Los Angeles...
California attorney general to investigate LA redistricting after councilmembers’ racist remarks
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s attorney general said Wednesday that he will investigate Los Angeles’ redistricting process as three of its City Council members face calls to resign after a recording surfaced of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts.
Justice Department seeks end to special master’s review of Trump docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court on Friday to overturn a judge’s appointment of an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. The appeal is the latest salvo in weeks of litigation...
WATCH: 2022 Georgia Senate debate featuring Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock and Chase Oliver
ATLANTA — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could command outsize national attention, influencing the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Analyzing the latest Jan. 6 Committee hearing and what happens next
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
As states ban abortions, more people may turn to self-managed abortion care – with more legal challenges to come
With 13 states fully banning most abortions, experts say new legal battles are likely to arise over abortions that occur without the direct involvement of a doctor, known as self-managed abortion care. With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June, some patients must travel to other states for...
Elon Musk asks Defense Department to fund Starlink satellite system in Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia, U.S. officials said Friday. The officials, who spoke on...
More Americans feel financially vulnerable, AP-NORC poll finds
WASHINGTON (AP) — More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation — a political risk for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats one month before the midterm elections. Some 46 percent of people now call their personal financial situation poor, up from 37 percent...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0