Previously unreleased footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sheltering in a secure location while the pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol was shared by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in a Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday. In the footage, congressional leaders ask for help and resources to secure the building. They also discuss how to continue the certification of the election results.

