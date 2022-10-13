ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

PBS NewsHour

WATCH: In new Jan. 6 footage, Pelosi and Schumer shelter and call for help during Capitol attack

Previously unreleased footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sheltering in a secure location while the pro-Trump mob overran the U.S. Capitol was shared by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., in a Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday. In the footage, congressional leaders ask for help and resources to secure the building. They also discuss how to continue the certification of the election results.
PBS NewsHour

Jan. 6 sedition trial shows extremists getting energized by Trump tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the far-right Oath Keepers were ecstatic when then-President Donald Trump invited supporters to a “wild” protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress would be certifying the results of the 2020 election, according to messages shown Thursday during the seditious conspiracy trial for the militia group’s founder and four associates.
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: 2022 Georgia Senate debate featuring Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock and Chase Oliver

ATLANTA — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia’s Senate race. But the 37-year-old self-described former Democrat could command outsize national attention, influencing the election night outcome and potential next round in a highly competitive contest expected to help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term.
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

