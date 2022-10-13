‘Twins’: Dwyane Wade popped back into Miami to party with his dad. See the picture

He’s backkk.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade made it back to his old stomping grounds Tuesday night, and he had company.

At a Haute Wine Society dinner highlighting his Wade Cellars at Mr. Hospitality’s Marion Miami in Brickell, the 40-year-old baller was joined by his dad. That would be Dwyane Wade Sr., 65.

The three-time NBA champ, who retired in 2019, posted a snap of the two on Instagram.

“Twins,” commented a fan of the handsome pair.

“Daddy look good!” someone else wrote of the founder of the ProPops Foundation , with another noting a resemblance to Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington.

“My goodness! Is your dad single??” another joked. “Asking for a friend.”

Actually, sorry, no, he’s not single. Sr. married 305 entrepreneur Danielle Koping back in 2018; Brides magazine covered the lavish affair in Venice, Italy.

“Your dad rocks!”

“That man has a very proud look on his face! Greatness.”