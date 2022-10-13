ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WATCH: Referee Struck by Lightning During Game in Wild Footage

By Sean Griffin
 3 days ago
During a soccer match in the Philippines, one of the game’s referees was struck by lightning in this shocking and wild footage.

However, fortunately, the referee survived. He is expected to make a full recovery. No one else on the scene suffered injuries.

While the video certainly contains overcast skies, it certainly makes sense why everyone was so shocked by the lightning strike, which seemed to come from nowhere.

“A soccer match in the Philippines was interrupted when the referee was unexpectedly struck by lightning in the middle of the field,” the caption of the video read. “Luckily, the ref received medical attention, is in stable condition, and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The video can be seen below.

Media outlet Now This reached out to the referee for comment.

“I suddenly lost consciousness. It felt so hot in my body. I’m currently resting to recover,” said the ref, who was identified as 24-year-old Charlie Panes.

Panes continued: “I’m relieved that I am alive as the lightning could have killed me or anyone else.”

Panes also vowed that he will carry out his unfinished business. “As soon as I’m better, I will carry on with my refereeing duty. I will finish this game.”

Thankfully, Panes will be able to referee plenty of matches in the future after such a scary incident.

Second Student Rower Killed After Being Struck by Lightning

A student rower died after being injured in an apparent lightning strike. The incident occurred on Lake Fairview in Orlando, Florida. The lightning strike, which occurred back on September 15th, marks the second fatality stemming from the strike.

“It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of a second rower involved in last Thursday’s weather-related tragedy,” North Orlando Rowing wrote on Facebook after the incident. “The NOR community is devastated and continues to focus on supporting our affected families and our entire NOR team during this difficult time. We continue to cooperate with local authorities and USRowing as they investigate the incident.”

The organization said it wouldn’t provide further comment until the investigation is completed.

Members of the rowing group, which is nonprofit, were practicing at Lake Fairview in Orlando. That’s when the incident occurred, according to ABC News.

The next day, the search teams of local authorities, including a dive team, discovered the body of another student who went missing after the strike.

“Preliminary reports indicate lightning struck the area,” the fire department told ABC News in a statement earlier this month.

“We are incredibly saddened by this incident,” the fire department said at the time. “[We] appreciate the efforts of the multiple agencies who worked together over the past 24 hours to assist in the rescue,” the fire department said at the time.

Comments / 3

