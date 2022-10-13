Read full article on original website
Related
85th International Crowley Rice Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
If you are from the small town of Crowley, you know that one of the biggest and long awaited events is the Annual International Rice Festival. The Facebook countdowns are wrapping up, finishing touches are being put on outfits, and the Wayne Toups is blasting in cars all over town.
evangelinetoday.com
Halloween Trick or Treat hours announced
Halloween Trick or Treating for Evangeline Parish have been announced as follows:. •Ville Platte: Monday, October 31st, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. •Mamou: Sunday, October 30th, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Boo in da Mou) •Basile: Monday, October 31st, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. •Pine Prairie: Monday, October 31st, 5:30...
kvol1330.com
Carencro Veterans Celebration Coming up Sat, Nov 5th
Here is a chance to honor all veterans in Carencro!. The City of Carencro is planning a Veterans Celebration at 10am on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This year will be extra special because it is the first time in two years that Carencro is able to hold it live and in-person because of the pandemic.
kvol1330.com
Cajun Country Car Show and Truck or Treat
The Cajun Country Car Show & Trunk or Treat will be Saturday, October 22nd. There will be a variety of classic cars, hot rods, and more!. The event will be at 1345 Evangeline Thruway in Broussard, from 8 am – 2 pm. Kid’s Trunk or Treat will be from Noon – 1 pm. Awards at 2. The entry fee is $25.
KLFY.com
The arts and crafts of the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Along with the great music and delicious food, the Festivals Acadiens also brings artists together from all over the country to showcase their work. The President of Louisiana Crafts Guild Andre Juneau told News 10 that “All of our artists from all over the country come to see us. It’s kind of Louisiana themed but we have people coming from New Orleans and Tennessee and Mississippi and Texas just to come in and be Cajun for the weekend.”
Legendary rock band coming to Lafayette in 2023 for 50th anniversary
The Freedom Tour, featuring legendary bands Journey and Toto, will make a stop in Lafayette next year.
Famous Breaux Bridge 'Pink' Cookies Back for Limited Time
Okay, so it's a blast from the not-so-distant past, but a blast, nonetheless.
Royal Curry Restaurant in Lafayette Appears to Have Permanently Closed
It appears that a once-popular Indian cuisine restaurant is now closed for good.
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
This Lafayette Intersection Desperately Needs a Left Turn Signal
Taking a left turn in Lafayette is traffic torture. With the ever-increasing busyness of traffic in the Hub City, making left turns will try your patience as you wait endlessly for a break.
Food truck destroyed by fire Monday morning in Lafayette
A food truck in Lafayette went up in flames before dawn Monday
New seafood restaurant coming to Northside of Lafayette
A new restaurant is soon coming to Lafayette and will be serving up seafood and soul food.
Must See Haunted House is Back in South Louisiana [PHOTOS]
If you or someone you know wants to get into the Halloween spirit, we know where you need to go.
No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos
Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
cenlanow.com
Lafayette Parish students receive medical attention after participating in social media ‘one chip challenge’
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System announced late Thursday, (Oct. 13), that it has banned Paqui hot chips from all campuses and facilities, effective immediately, after multiple students required medical attention for participating in a social media challenge called the Paqui ‘one chip challenge.’. According...
‘Justice for Fatrell’ hosts annual Stop the Violence parade to help fight crime
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been since years since Fatrell Queen was found shot to death in his closet. Today his mother, Tara Snearl returned to the same home. “You wake up to a tragedy and your life is ripped apart you’re trying to pick up the pieces and you’re trying to find solace in this,” said Snearl, president of the ‘Justice for Fatrell’ organization.
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Photos Show a Dried-Up Henderson Lake Under the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
Debbie Hester posted photos from her trip across the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge this week showing the dried-up swamp, and it is a sight to see.
Man in critical condition after shooting in New Iberia
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A shooting left a man in critical condition in New Iberia. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the victim was shot once in the abdomen. So far, he has not been identified. KLFY will continue to update […]
Comments / 0