Halloween Trick or Treat hours announced

Halloween Trick or Treating for Evangeline Parish have been announced as follows:. •Ville Platte: Monday, October 31st, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. •Mamou: Sunday, October 30th, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Boo in da Mou) •Basile: Monday, October 31st, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. •Pine Prairie: Monday, October 31st, 5:30...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Carencro Veterans Celebration Coming up Sat, Nov 5th

Here is a chance to honor all veterans in Carencro!. The City of Carencro is planning a Veterans Celebration at 10am on Saturday, November 5, 2022. This year will be extra special because it is the first time in two years that Carencro is able to hold it live and in-person because of the pandemic.
CARENCRO, LA
Cajun Country Car Show and Truck or Treat

The Cajun Country Car Show & Trunk or Treat will be Saturday, October 22nd. There will be a variety of classic cars, hot rods, and more!. The event will be at 1345 Evangeline Thruway in Broussard, from 8 am – 2 pm. Kid’s Trunk or Treat will be from Noon – 1 pm. Awards at 2. The entry fee is $25.
BROUSSARD, LA
The arts and crafts of the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Along with the great music and delicious food, the Festivals Acadiens also brings artists together from all over the country to showcase their work. The President of Louisiana Crafts Guild Andre Juneau told News 10 that “All of our artists from all over the country come to see us. It’s kind of Louisiana themed but we have people coming from New Orleans and Tennessee and Mississippi and Texas just to come in and be Cajun for the weekend.”
LAFAYETTE, LA
No, a Bear Did Not Get Locked in a Car in Lafayette—But Here’s The Truth Behind Those Facebook Photos

Every day there is a new Facebook scam or some hoax that makes its rounds on social media. One of the latest examples is the bear that got locked in a vehicle and completely destroyed the inside. It's a Facebook post that has shown up in a "Buy, Sell, Trade" type group in both Lafayette and Breaux Bridge—but the scam goes far beyond Acadiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lafayette Parish students receive medical attention after participating in social media ‘one chip challenge’

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System announced late Thursday, (Oct. 13), that it has banned Paqui hot chips from all campuses and facilities, effective immediately, after multiple students required medical attention for participating in a social media challenge called the Paqui ‘one chip challenge.’. According...
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
‘Justice for Fatrell’ hosts annual Stop the Violence parade to help fight crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been since years since Fatrell Queen was found shot to death in his closet. Today his mother, Tara Snearl returned to the same home. “You wake up to a tragedy and your life is ripped apart you’re trying to pick up the pieces and you’re trying to find solace in this,” said Snearl, president of the ‘Justice for Fatrell’ organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man in critical condition after shooting in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A shooting left a man in critical condition in New Iberia. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the victim was shot once in the abdomen. So far, he has not been identified. KLFY will continue to update […]
NEW IBERIA, LA

