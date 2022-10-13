ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, NY

Wellsville senior, 19, arrested after rifle, ammunition found in vehicle in student lot

By Neal Simon, The Evening Tribune
 3 days ago

A Wellsville High School student was arrested on weapons charges Thursday morning after an administrator spotted a rifle and ammunition in the front seat of an unattended vehicle in the senior parking lot, a district official said.

Following an investigation, Wellsville village police charged Trenton D. Jefferds, 19, of Wellsville with criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Both charges are felonies.

Jefferds, who district officials said is a senior in the Allegany County school district, was arraigned in Wellsville Village Court and sent to the Allegany County Jail.

Corruption charges: Two former Oramel fire officials charged with stealing more than $11,000 from department

State: NY's new gun laws can stay in effect temporarily, judge rules

For subscribers: The big games start on Thursday: Must-see matchups in Section V football, Week 7

Police did not provide information Thursday about possible bail or other release conditions.

In a statement to faculty and staff, Wellsville Superintendent David Foster said the school contacted police and immediately instituted a “shelter-in-place" for the secondary school after the rifle and ammunition were observed at about 9 a.m.

Police said a school resource officer responded and Jefferds was taken into custody. According to the school's statement, police authorized a return to the regular bell schedule and ended the shelter-in-place after the arrest.

"I want to assure you students remained safe, and we are cooperating with the police," Foster said in the statement.

Follow Neal Simon on Twitter @HornellTribNeal .

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Wellsville senior, 19, arrested after rifle, ammunition found in vehicle in student lot

Bill Flint
2d ago

Are you freaking kidding me, the kid was probably going hunting after school, meanwhile NY let's everyone else go free with no bail for commiting everything but murder.

