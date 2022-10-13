ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

WAVY News 10

Gov. Youngkin to announce new public safety initiative in Norfolk

Governor Glenn Youngkin is set to announce a new public safety initiative Monday in Norfolk. According to a press release, the announcement will occur on October 17 at 2 p.m. at 235 East Plume Street.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Clayres Johnson

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Clayres Johnson was just 29 years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. It was an experience that would change the course of her career and ignite a passion for helping others. She’s now a Nurse Navigator, guiding others through their breast cancer journeys. She also volunteers in countless capacities to spread awareness.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: The Elite Black Ball

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -The Elite Ball is honoring unsung heroes and making an impact with generous donations to local charities. The Elite Black Ball will be held October 29 at 5 p.m. at the Newport News Marriot Oyster Point. For tickets email ishraqlodge930@gmail.com.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Sunday Sitdown: The Daffodil Project

Norman Soroko from the Jewish Museum and Cultural Center sits down with 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding to discuss the Center's involvement with the Daffodil Project.
NORFOLK, VA
Portsmouth, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance

Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance. Ali Jennings has been the nation's leader in receiving yards most of the year, while linebacker Jason Henderson leads the nation in tackles.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. in Suffolk

When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half story home that was converted into two apartments. Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Hotline center sees growing housing crisis in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Affordable housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a growing problem in Hampton Roads. A Chesapeake-based non-profit group says it's getting a record number of calls from people facing housing crisis, and the cries for help aren't slowing down. ForKids aims to break the cycle of homelessness.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Greek Fest returns to Norfolk this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is back for the first time since 2019. Thousands are expected to come out to Greek Fest this weekend. Greek Fest attracts close to 10,000 each year. With lots of people, comes lots of traffic. If you drive down Granby Street this weekend you’ll notice […]
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Man in hospital after shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a Tweet Saturday morning, PPD said the shooting happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. PPD was investigating this incident Saturday...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

