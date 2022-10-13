Max Armstrong and Mike Pearson are at the desk this week and start off with a conversation with FMC’s Lisa Homer about their recent efforts around mental health in the agriculture community. Next, Max introduces the latest from the BASF Plan Smart Grow Smart series. Mike Pearson talks markets with Clayton Pope of Clayton Pope Commodities to talk about the USDA WASDE report this week that showed that soybeans were going to be down, surprising the markets. They also get into international trade and the effect of the high U.S. dollar. Finally, they turn to wheat struggles.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO