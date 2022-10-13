Read full article on original website
disruptmagazine.com
28-Year-Old Jason Haugen is Disrupting the RV Industry
The RV market is evolving as the demand for comfortable travel and accommodation vehicles increases. This has helped transform the industry’s outlook, with new trends taking over. In the previous year, more people have been pursuing the line of RV to save money, while even more want to achieve a lifestyle with more freedom of mobility. Considering the new and improved designs from different companies, including the Haugen RV Group, it has become easier to attain this feat.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
Ethanol: A Pathway to Reward Climate Smart Agriculture
A few years ago, ACE began alerting our industry that it would be a matter of if, not when, Congress would enact legislation designed to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Knowing climate legislation could impose costs and regulatory burdens on ethanol producers and farmers, ACE also...
schoolbusfleet.com
Fueling the Future: Green-Powered Technology
Efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions are the talk of fleets across the country these days. And in those discussions, electric vehicles tend to ride shotgun, with green fuel technology often taking a backseat. But as school bus fleet operators increasingly raise concerns about whether their local grids can handle the energy load needed, green fuel tech seems to be taking the lead more and more.
acwa.com
Spotlight October 2022: New Treatment Tech Harvests Agricultural Water
New water treatment technology could recover drinking water during the industrial process that turns tomatoes into paste and other products. Recently tested at Ingomar Packing Company in Los Banos, the technology could produce potable water by the millions of gallons for distribution to disadvantaged communities within the Central California Irrigation District (CCID), fulfilling a major priority for the ACWA-member agency.
Ethanol Producer Magazine
Ethanol Plant CCS: Sequestration Sensors
As the number of new and proposed carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects in the United States surges—with about 75 ethanol plants alone now pursuing it—new services and technologies are being introduced to producers in the space. With test wells and injection sites being built, and several projects in the permitting phase, under construction or already functioning, there is an immediate need for well-site monitoring technology that observes the CO2 to make sure it stays where it is sequestered.
swineweb.com
Farmers and feed mills advised to safeguard feed quality
Part of ‘battening down the hatches’ in the face of global disruptions, rising costs. Taking steps to mitigate mycotoxins and other contaminants in feed is a top priority post-harvest 2022, as feed mills and livestock farmers seek to get the most value out of every feed dollar, say grain management experts.
nationalhogfarmer.com
This Week in Agribusiness October 15, 2022
Max Armstrong and Mike Pearson are at the desk this week and start off with a conversation with FMC’s Lisa Homer about their recent efforts around mental health in the agriculture community. Next, Max introduces the latest from the BASF Plan Smart Grow Smart series. Mike Pearson talks markets with Clayton Pope of Clayton Pope Commodities to talk about the USDA WASDE report this week that showed that soybeans were going to be down, surprising the markets. They also get into international trade and the effect of the high U.S. dollar. Finally, they turn to wheat struggles.
