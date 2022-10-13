Read full article on original website
Golden Alert issued for Breathitt County man
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a Golden Alert to pass along. Breathitt County Emergency Management issued the alert Saturday night. Charles Lee Fugate was from Jackson was last seen driving a 2016 charcoal grey Ford Fusion with license plate number 571-VSJ. He was seen wearing a camo hat,...
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history. “My...
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:20 pm on Saturday to a fire beneath the State route 519 bridge near Save-A-Lot. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen coming from beneath the bridge. This is where a homeless camp had been residing until the fire started. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with the assistance of 10 firefighters. Units cleared the scene at 6:40 pm. No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Golden Alert issued for Eastern Ky. woman
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Emergency Management issued a Golden Alert early Friday morning. Officials are looking for Peggy Burton, 68. Burton was last seen leaving her home in Manchester on Tuesday, October 11. She is described as 5′1″ and 165 pounds with red hair. Burton...
BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
Kentucky county struggles after loss of another top official
Martin County’s top elected official is resigning from office, leaving a vacancy in a post that has been plagued by instability in recent years. Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation on Friday, WYMT-TV reported. Kirk is taking a job as CEO of One East Kentucky, a group that recruits business and investment to the region.
Eastern Kentucky flood victims brace for winter
It is a race against the clock with many displaced people desperately hoping to get back into their homes before winter.
Two Pike County Men Indicted On Drug Trafficking Charges
Two men out of Pike County were recently arrested after being indicted on drug trafficking charges. 50-year-old Brian Hurley, of Stopover, and 34-year-old George Compton, of Phelps, were arrested on Monday. The pair received an indictment last week and currently stand accused of trafficking 10 or more hydrocodone tablets in March of this year.
Officials address concerns for VA clinic in Floyd County, announce new services and expansions to come
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Senator Rand Paul’s Office, Senator Mith McConnell’s Office, Prestonsburg’s VFW Post, as well as local officials such as State Representative Ashley Tackett-Lafferty and Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams met in the Floyd County Fiscal Courtroom with local veterans to address questions and concerns regarding local healthcare for veterans.
Shelbiana, Kentucky Man convicted in Pike County in Connection with a Victim's Fentanyl Overdose Death
PIKEVILLE, KY – The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Ky., was convicted on Friday by a federal jury in Pikeville of distributing Fentanyl and Para-Fluorofentanyl that caused the death a victim. Justin Bryant was also convicted by the...
Federal Jury in Lexington, Kentucky Convicts the Former Owner and Chief Financial Officer of a Business in Perry County of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering Charges
LEXINGTON, KY - The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury in Lexington, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, multiple counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Following a six-day trial, the jury...
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
Video on social media reportedly shows employee cursing at students
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A video of what appears to be a school employee cursing at several Perry Central High School students is circulating on social media. The video appears to show a male employee cursing at students in a boys restroom. While the circumstances surrounding the incident have not...
