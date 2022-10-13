Read full article on original website
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Stevens Point doesn’t need more rental units
Population statistics for the City of Stevens Point since 1960 show some interesting numbers:. 1980: 22,970 The AVERAGE for the 70 years is 23,552 without. 1990: 23,006 using UWSP data. 2000: 25,692. 2010: 26,717. 2020: 25,160. Population statistics for UWSP follow:. 1970: 8,734/7,978 (first- and second-semester attendance) 1980: 9,183/8,432. 1990:...
WSAW
Essentia Health expanding across upper Midwest, looking at Wisconsin
(WSAW) - As Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System formally begin talks about possibly merging together, Essentia is continuing to expand its reach throughout the region. In addition to its stated mission of providing the highest quality health care, it also aims to grow. Featured in Vanguard, Essentia’s chief...
onfocus.news
Woodchucks Make an Impact on the Community in 2022
Wausau, WI – The Wausau Woodchucks and team owners Mark and Donna Macdonald were able to give back to the community once again through partnerships with local businesses, donations in kind, and fundraising programs during 2022. The Woodchucks supported game-day initiatives to raise money for certain causes in partnership...
Wausau area obituaries October 14, 2022
Judy Rosemurgy, 84, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday September 27th at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her three children by her side. Judy was born on March 8, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, to the late Esther and Vernon Goldsworthy. Judy’s love of caring for people brought her to the professions of nursing, in-home caregiver, and hospice volunteer. Judy’s recovery and spiritual growth became her passion and reaching out to others on the same journey was always a privilege to her. Her true love was her family, she was a wonderful mom and an awesome grandma (or Munga as she was known to her seven grandchildren). There were many friends in and outside of recovery who graced her life and brought her joy, including her forever friend Peggy.
onfocus.news
Caroline Blakeman and Berit Borgnes of Stevens Point Girls Tennis Voted OnFocus Athletes of the Week, October 2 to October 8
Voters for the areaś top athlete(s) came out to support top performances, and selected the duo of Caroline Blakeman and Berit Borgnes of Stevens Point Girls Tennis, who collected 211 votes. Second place was earned by Marshfield Footballś Trevor Foemmel, with 178 votes. Also vote: OnFocus Team of...
onfocus.news
BREAKING – Amherst Files Injunction to Post Season Ban
Amherst High School has filed a lawsuit and is seeking an injunction that would allow them to participate in the 2022 WIAA Football Playoffs. A hearing on the injunction is being held in Portage County Circut Court at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 17th. If approved Amherst would take the place of another team in the playoff field, and division cutlines, groupings, and seeds will need to change.
tomahawkleader.com
Pine River, Merrill, Brantwood processors receive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that 91 meat processors had been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Evers...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 9: West, Rapids, Marshfield share conference title
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wausau West, Wisconsin Rapids, and Marshfield finished in a tie for the Valley Football Association championship. Each team won their week 9 games. Wausau West scored on its first six possessions, beating D.C. Everest 40-14. Marshfield won on the road against Hortonville, 35-22. Wisconsin Rapids beat Menominee (MI), 51-44. In other games:
onfocus.news
Mosinee Handles Merrill in Regular Season Finale
Mosinee ended the regular season with a 40-21 trouncing of Merrill. Mosinee sealed their GNC Championship with the win. Merrill-Nathan Brzoznowski 3 run (run failed), 2:21. Mosinee-Davin Stoffel 14 fumble return (Noah Stencil kick), 9:33. Mosinee-Keagan Jirschele 13 run (Stencil kick), 6:58. Mosinee-Jirschele 13 pass from Gavin Obremski (Stencil kick),...
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Outscores Menomonie(MI) in Regular Season Finale
Wisconsin Rapids and Menomonie(MI) lit up the scoreboard Friday evening, and it was Wisconsin Rapids that picked up the win the regular season finale, 51-38. Leo Brostowitz had busy night rushing, collecting 339 yards on 25 carries, and had six touchdowns(2, 4, 40, 1, 3 and 1 yard runs) TD...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Completes Perfect WVC Regular Season
Marshfield defeated Wausau East 3-0 to close out their perfect conference season. The Tigers ended conference play with a 12-0 match record and 36-0 set record. The last time this was done by a Marshfield team was in 1999. Kill leaders: Abby Ongna, 11. Caitlyn Pernsteiner, 10. Lauren Homolka, 9.
onfocus.news
D.C. Everestś Mlodik Earns Medalist Honors, SPASH takes Girls Title at WVC Cross Country Meet
Sara Mlodik of D.C. Everest brought home medalist honors Saturday at the Wisconsin Valley Conference Girls Cross Country Meet, with a time of 18:46.2, taking the title by a margin of over 51 seconds. The SPASH Panthers won the WVC Girls Team Title. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
onfocus.news
Pittsville Volleyball Falls to Port Edwards
24-26, 25-22,18-25. 23-25 Kills: Reese Grimm -11 Gwyn Kumm – 6 Blocks: Brynn Friday – 5 Natasha Losievski – 3 Aces: Reese Grimm – 5 Brynn Friday – 2 — Assists- Brooke Grossman – 11 Digs: Reese Grimm – 12 Kaylee Jacobson and...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Volleyball Handles Merrill
Marshfield defeated Merrill 3-0. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:. Nominate an...
WSAW
Stevens Point Warming Center opens early because of freezing temps
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - As cold weather creeps across the area, warming shelters are opening up. The warming center at Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church in Stevens Point is already opening its doors because of the colder temps. It’s the first time in the last 6 seasons that staff has...
onfocus.news
Lakeland Soccer Downs Mosinee to End Regular Season
Lakeland defeated Mosinee in GNC Boys Soccer, 2-0. Mosinee closed out the regular with another close game. The entire season has been filled with tight games, and coming up just short. The story line looks the same for a score, but there was more to this game. In the first...
Victim in fatal Stevens Point crash identified
The victim in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-39 has been identified as 43-year-old Kelly Springer, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the southbound lanes of the interstate at North Second Street. A Wisconsin State Trooper was first to respond to the crash and discovered Springer trapped inside her vehicle. She died at the scene.
onfocus.news
Thorp Defeats Colby Volleyball in Cloverbelt Crossover
Thorp defeated Colby in Cloverbelt Crossover Volleyball, 25-22, 25-19, 26-24 Match summary provided by Colby Head Volleyball Coach Wade Oehmichen. It was a back-and-forth battle each game, and thorp just outlasted us. Our offense was led by Savanna Thomsen (Sophomore) and Daelyn Rieck (freshman) each with 8 kills, followed by Harrison Schmitt (Sophomore) and Lydia Decker (Junior) each with 6 kills. I am very excited about our future with this young group of athletes.
onfocus.news
Lakeland Volleyball Downs Medford
Lakeland defeated Medford in Great Northern Conference Volleyball in five sets:. Lakeland 15-8 ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of...
onfocus.news
Assumption Football Throttles Rosholt, Earns CWC-Small Conferene Championship
The Assumption Royals took a 56-0 halftime lead and dominated throughout, earning a 76-0 win over Rosholt. The win gives Assumption the CWC-Small Conference Championship, with a perfect 7-0 conference record. “All around great game by our guys and being undefeated conference champs,” explained Assumption Head Coach Jeff Sullivan.
