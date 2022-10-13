ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Porsches on Parade on Ocean City Boardwalk

Hundreds of vintage and contemporary Porsches lined the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday to the delight of fans and collectors of the high-performance German sports cars. The third annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion show was expected to feature nearly 400 models from 1954 to 2021. Some of the old-school Porsches on...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Beautiful Ocean City Bayfront Condo Offers Luxury Living

There’s a gem of a home on the water that awaits a buyer who wants amazing amenities in a luxury condo complex in Ocean City, without paying a hefty price tag. A two-bedroom, two-bath unit at 206N in the 500 Bay condominium complex on Bay Avenue offers a renovated, spacious residence for $599,999 with 1,170 square feet of living space. The unit comes complete with new windows and exterior doors.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Ocean Wind Pro-NJ Grantor Trust Receives Unexpected Number of Funding Requests

The Pro-NJ Grantor Trust’s call for Expressions of Interest, ahead of the formal application process needed to apply for funding for coastal infrastructure and resiliency projects, resulted in more interest than anticipated. Seventeen requests came from municipalities throughout Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties, totaling nearly $19 million, more than five times the amount the Trust set aside for this round.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Gambling
njgamblingsites.com

CEASE Goes Nationwide with Smoke-Free Message

With no immediate compromise in sight, a group of casino employees from Atlantic City, known as CEASE (Casinos Employees Against Smoking Effects), traveled to Las Vegas this week to deliver their message to ban smoking in all casinos. CEASE held a press conference at the Palazzo Hotel, in the same...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

Philadelphia's Traditional Jewish Deli | Famous on 4th

- Located at 700 S 4th St in Philadelphia 19147, is a 5-star traditional Jewish deli that does not disappoint. Owned by Rich Kaufman and Ken Keating, the portions are large, and the staff is friendly. 5-star Traditional Jewish Deli That Does Not Disappoint. Realtor Dana and I were at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Four arrested for buying merch stolen from Atlantic City’s Walk

Atlantic City police arrested four people for allegedly buying stolen merchandise. The investigation began in August, after retail stores at The Walk Tanger Outlets complained of shoplifting. Three employees and an owner at various commercial establishments were buying the stolen items, sometimes minutes after they were taken, according to police.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
