Normal, IL

videtteonline.com

ISU's Center for Civic Engagement to host Deliberative Dialogue on voting rights

Illinois State University's Center for Civic Engagement will host a Deliberative Dialogue at 6 p.m. Wednesday about encouraging and safeguarding voting rights. The event is partnered with ISU's Department of Politics and Government and the McLean County League of Women Voters. The Deliberative Dialogue will take place at the Bone...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU students denounce Kappa Sigma hate speech, call for further accountability

Following the events of Sept. 28, members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity at Illinois State University were condemned by several organizations across campus for spray-painting homophobic slurs on the signs of two sorority and fraternity houses. Several organizations issued statements criticizing the actions of these members, including Pride at ISU,...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU Board of Trustees approves renaming Redbird Arena; athletes speak on program funding

The Board of Trustees at Illinois State University officially approved the renaming of Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at its meeting Friday morning. Under a sponsorship agreement, CEFCU will pay Illinois State Athletics $3.1 million over 10 years for the naming rights for Redbird Arena, in addition to related sponsorship and hospitality opportunities.
NORMAL, IL
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU cross country puts together strong weekend at Bradley Pink Classic

In Illinois State’s biggest cross country meet of the season, both the men’s and women’s team fielded top half finishes at the Bradley Pink Classic. Senior Caroline Meyers set her place in ISU school history with her performance on the weekend. ISU head coach Jeff Bovee lauded...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

U of I students mourn death of rare squirrel

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A rare squirrel and minor celebrity on the University of Illinois campus has died. Pinto Bean, as the squirrel was affectionately called by students, was found by a student over the weekend dead, apparently run over by a car. News of the squirrel’s death spread on the UIUC subreddit, with many […]
URBANA, IL
agupdate.com

First-generation farmers show it’s not all in the family

While many farmers today are the sons and daughters of farmers, there are still young people joining the career and lifestyle as first-generation farmers. Derek and Garret Stewart are central Illinois brothers who had a dream since childhood to farm. Having no family farm or land to work with, it seemed like a pretty tough dream to achieve.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Elizabeth Thompson
Erik Swanson
Billy Strayhorn
videtteonline.com

Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area

Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU swimming and diving falls to in-state opponents at tri-meet

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois State swimming and diving lost 211-88 to Illinois and 183-116 against Southern Illinois in its contests at a tri-meet hosted by UIUC Friday night. UIUC beat the Salukis 189-110 to remain undefeated. Head coach Caitlin Hamilton and the Redbirds fell to 1-2 on the season after both losses.
NORMAL, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Illinois school

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at Centennial High School was arrested on Thursday after a gun was discovered in their backpack. In a letter to Centennial parents, the Champaign School District said the school’s Evolv System detected a metal object in a backpack as students were arriving. Security staff and school administrators checked the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 15, 2022

PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) -Central Catholic won their non-conference matchup against Alton Marquette 40-3 to become playoff eligible. Manual lost to Marengo in a non-conference matchup 48-14. In the Big 12 Conference Cross Country meet, the Ironmen of Normal Community got the team win in the girls division while the Normal...
NORMAL, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU volleyball falls 3-0 to Evansville, last in MVC

The Illinois State volleyball team was swept by Evansville at Redbird Arena Saturday night, falling into a tie for last place in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 2-7 record. Alondra Vazquez and Giulia Cardona were too much for the Redbirds, leading the UE attack and combining for 32 kills....
EVANSVILLE, IN
1470 WMBD

Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed in Knox County

GALESBURG, Ill. — The CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was jailed Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on charges of federal tax and mail fraud. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody on a “temporary...
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Six arrested following West Peoria anti-violence detail

WEST PEORIA, Ill. – It might sound similar, but this time, police are working to crack down on crime in West Peoria. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says they worked with the mayor and city officials in West Peoria to conduct what they called a “significant saturation detail” late Friday night and early Saturday morning — similar to the Peoria Police Anti-Violence initiative details.
WEST PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU volleyball takes down Indiana State 3-2

Despite a number of injuries to key players, Illinois State volleyball ended its five-match losing streak and took down Indiana State 3-2 at Redbird Arena Friday. "I just thought that that was a really solid team effort. We relied on a lot of people throughout that match," ISU head coach Allie Matters said.
NORMAL, IL

