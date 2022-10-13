ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

Man in custody, multiple people hospitalized after Boston stabbings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police said one person was in critical condition after four people were stabbed downtown. The stabbings happened around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Tremont Street and Stuart Street. Police said they arrested Daryl Diamond, 39, of Dorchester, on-scene. He is expected to be arraigned...
nbcboston.com

Police Identify Man Arrested After Multiple Stabbings in Boston

One man was arrested after reports of a stabbing in the early morning on Sunday in Boston, Massachusetts. The man was identified as Daryl Diamond, 39 year old from Dorchester. According to police, the incident occurred in the area of Stuart and Tremont Street. Police say they found two adult...
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
nbcboston.com

Mercedes Catches Fire on Mass. Pike in Southborough

A car fire caused traffic delays Sunday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southborough, state police said. Massachusetts State Police and firefighters responded to Interstate 90 eastbound for a Mercedes on fire. Dashcam video shared by state police appeared to show the middle and right lane closed, with traffic moving in the left lane.
universalhub.com

Somerville officials try to get the hole story

R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
whdh.com

2 juveniles arrested in connection with February Cambridge shooting

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a February shooting in Cambridge after a multi-month investigation. The two suspects, a 16-year-old Somerville boy and a 17-year-old Lynn boy, were arrested on warrants from Cambridge District Court on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder, Discharging a Firearm Within 500 Feet of a Dwelling, Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition without an FID Card.
msonewsports.com

Winthrop Police Department Arrest and Charge Revere Man with Trafficking Cocaine

WINTHROP — Chief Terence M. Delehanty reports that the Winthrop Police Department has arrested and charged a Revere man with trafficking cocaine. HERMES QUINTERO-DURANGO, AGE 49, of REVERE,was arrested and charged with:. Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Cocaine. Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug. On Wednesday,...
Caught in Southie

BPD Alert: Kidnapping at 700 Comm. Ave.

Boston Police are investigating a report of a kidnapping that was reported to have occurred at 700 Commonwealth Ave., Boston at about 1:10PM. The investigation is in preliminary stages and active. Attached is an image of a possible suspect motor vehicle. Details to follow.
CBS Boston

Police warn about kidnapping scam aimed at Boston Public Schools parents

BOSTON -- Boston Police have issued a warning after three separate incidents where Boston Public Schools parents received a call saying their child was kidnapped or endangered. The caller would demand the parent send money through Western Union, police said.The scammers had information about the child, including their name, and used it to convince the parent that the scam was real. Police advised parents to be careful about what they post publicly on social media. Also, talk to your kids about protecting their privacy online. Report any scams immediately if you receive a similar call. Don't respond to suspicious emails, calls, texts, or any urgent messages demanding money, especially through Western Union, gift cards, or cryptocurrency.
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest alleged Providence, Worcester, Fall River drug dealers, seize 12 kilos of fentanyl, 6 guns, $238,000

Providence – An in-depth investigation in southern New England has resulted in several arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, money, and vehicles. Over the past few months, Providence Narcotics Detectives Rousseau and Voyer conducted an investigation into street level narcotics transactions being conducted in the Smith Hill area of the city. According to Providence Police, this area of the city has seen numerous incidents of violent crime, including a shooting at the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas Avenues on October 2. During the course of the investigation, Detectives identified 37-year-old Calvin Mitchell as a suspect. A signed search warrant was obtained and executed on October 12 and Mitchell was apprehended. Located and seized from the apartment was 145.7 grams of cocaine, three firearms and approximately $9171. The firearms were a Smith and Wesson 380 caliber, a stolen Sig Sauer 380 caliber out of Conn., and a Glock 9mm with an extended magazine that holds 16 live rounds.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts crossing guard arrested on disturbing charges involving a child

Police say that a Massachusetts crossing guard has been charged this week in a disturbing crime involving a child. According to police, on Tuesday, October 11, David Spiers, a Boston Police School Traffic Supervisor, was arrested by Boston Police Detectives and charged with two counts of Rape of a Child and one count of Assault with Intent to Rape a Child. The Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating this incident.
