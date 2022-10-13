ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Highway Patrol conducts 2022 ‘Operation Stop Arm’

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
Pixabay

RALEIGH – In support of Operation Stop Arm week, the State Highway Patrol will be aggressively enforcing stop arm and other traffic violations in and around school zones and school bus stops.

The operation will run daily from 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 through 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 and runs in conjunction with National School Bus Safety Week. The Patrol expects Operation Stop Arm will decrease violations and reduce school bus incidents involving children.

“Our continued goal is to save lives by raising awareness for school bus safety laws through educational and enforcement efforts,” said Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. “We all play an important role in ensuring our children load and unload from a school bus safely each day, whether you are a roadway user, parent, student, or bus driver.”

Approximately 14,100 school buses travel North Carolina highways daily. On average, they transport 794,950 children to and from school. Passing a stopped school bus is a Class 1 misdemeanor. If convicted, a person will receive five driving points on their driver’s license and is subject to fines up to $500. Passing a stopped school bus is a Class I felony if the driver strikes an individual and a Class H felony should the violation result in a death. For further information concerning school bus safety and illegal passing please visit the Department of Public Instruction’s school bus safety web site at http://www.ncbussafety.org/.

For more information about this campaign, please contact F/Sgt. Chris Knox at 984-349-6577 or email at Christopher.Knox@ncdps.gov

The Richmond Observer

NCWRC: Firearm safety reminders for hunting seasons

RALEIGH — It’s a busy time of year for the North Carolina hunting community. Blackpowder and gun deer hunting seasons begin to open this month, as well as duck, bear, small game and other hunting seasons. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Home from the Hunt campaign reminds hunters of firearm safety tips.
CARS
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

