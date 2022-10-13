Read full article on original website
Evacuation notices upgraded as Nakia Creek Fire escalates
Due to severe weather conditions over the past two days, fire activity in the area has increased. The Nakia Creek Fire in northeast Clark County has spread and as a result evacuation notices have been upgraded. Clark Regional Emergency Services, on behalf of the Camas Police Department, reported Sunday afternoon...
Nakia Creek Fire near Vancouver breaks containment, evacuations ordered
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. - The Nakia Creek Fire burning east of Vancouver has broken containment lines, and residents living within 3.5 miles are being told to evacuate their homes immediately. The wildfire is burning nine miles northeast of Camas, and broke containment. Anyone living within 3.5 miles is under a...
1,000 homes now under evacuation from Nakia Creek Fire
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Nakia Creek Fire is spreading rapidly with dry, windy conditions and fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations on Sunday. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the fire broke containment lines and is moving towards the west and southwest. A larger level 3, “go now” evacuation order is in effect as seen in the photo below. The level 1, “get ready” evacuation now extends to the city of Camas and the Columbia River.
Washington Wildfire Smoke Posing Health Risk to Residents in Vancouver
Washington state has been dealing with wildfires. The smoke from the fires has drifted over to Vancouver, causing health risks for residents. Wildfires have been ravaging through the Northwest, and it’s creating problems for residents. According to an update on Friday by Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are currently nine active wildfires in Washington. The air quality has suffered due to the smoke, and now, it’s gone over the Canadian border.
WATCH: Tree in flames along I5, under Morrison Bridge
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 camera crew captured dramatic footage of a tree engulfed in flames Friday evening along Interstate 5, under the Morrison Street Bridge. Portland Fire & Rescue said the blaze started as a garbage fire and spread to the surrounding brush and a few trees. Firefighters...
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
Neighbors, business owners pack Vancouver City Hall to speak on proposed 3rd Safe Stay Community
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - City Hall was a packed house Saturday morning, filled with Vancouver community members eager to comment on the latest proposed Safe Stay site. There are two Safe Stay Communities in Vancouver already, one at Northeast 51st Circle and another on East Fourth Plain Boulevard. The third...
2 injured in crash when driver pulls over to rest on I-5 near Longview
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-car, chain reaction crash on I-5 south of Longview early Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to I-5 northbound at milepost 36. They learned a driver was tired,...
One person dead in single vehicle crash, says Multnomah County officials
Deputies responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash in Multnomah County Sunday morning. A report was made of a vehicle on fire at 282nd Ave south of Southeast Divison Drive around 6:20 a.m. Gresham Fire crews extinguished the fire and determined that one person was inside the vehicle at the time...
Newborn Dies Weeks After Rollover Crash in Cowlitz County
A newborn is dead weeks after sustaining injuries from a single-car crash in Longview that also took the life of the baby’s 26-year-old mother and injured two others. The single rollover crash occurred in the early morning of Sept. 19 on Industrial Way near 26th Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling west on state Route 432, or Industrial Way, when the SUV rolled over multiple times and crash-landed upside down on its roof near a drainage slough.
Driver crashes, arrested after believing he would not be pursued in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. – Deputies arrested a man after leading them on a chase on Friday night because he thought he would not be stopped, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said just before 9 p.m. Friday, a deputy saw a black SUV run a red...
WSP: Newborn dies at hospital nearly one month after rollover crash in Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A newborn who was injured in a deadly rollover crash last month has died, Washington State Patrol announced Thursday night. The crash happened on Sept. 19 on SR-432, just west of 26th Avenue in Longview. WSP said a 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, rolled multiple times, and came to a rest on its roof in a drainage slough.
She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
Health Department reinstates mandatory wood burning restriction due to air pollution from wildfire smoke
Media Contacts: Ryan Yambra, ryan.yambra@multco.us. Health Department reinstates mandatory wood burning restriction due to air pollution from wildfire smoke. Forecasts call for continuous wildfire smoke and poor air quality through the weekend and into early next week; Multnomah County requires people refrain from burning wood until advisory is lifted; local health officials warn about the harms of exposure to smoke.
Shooting near the Lloyd Center leaves one person dead
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in a shooting near the Lloyd Center in Northeast Portland Friday afternoon, according to Portland police. The shooting happened near Holladay Park on Northeast Holladay Street just before 4:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a person who had been shot. First responders took him to the hospital where he later died.
SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED
PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
New details on ADA lawsuit against Portland finds Multnomah County gave thousands of tents and tarps to homeless campers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Early last month, a group of ten Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city over tents blocking the sidewalks. The lawsuit claims the city is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Federal Rehabilitation Act. The lawyers behind the lawsuit recently found Multnomah...
County to hold public meeting on proposed updates to wetland, fish and wildlife habitat conservation areas on Oct. 27
VANCOUVER – Clark County is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Thu., Oct. 27 to present the list of proposed code amendments to Clark County Code sections 40.440, Habitat Conservation and 40.450 Wetland Protection codes for the Critical Areas Ordinance update in accordance with the Growth Management Act, RCW 36.70A. Participants will be provided an overview of the proposed amendments and adoption process before sharing questions and comments.
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
