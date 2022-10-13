Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
Developers scale back plans for Shelton convenience store, gas station
SHELTON — Developers have returned with a scaled back plan for property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, last month was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
NewsTimes
Bethel commission rejects controversial 30-apartment, 3-story building on Whitney Road
BETHEL — Zoning officials rejected the controversial 30-unit apartment complex proposal for 17 Whitney Road, but the property owners’ hopes of developing the property have not been completely dashed. The Planning and Zoning Commission denied Judy and Frank Saunders’ application to build a multi-family residential building on their...
Eminent Domain Looms Over Land Deal
The Elicker Administration is looking to pay a Hamden-based landlord $150,000 to acquire two vacant and overgrown Newhallville lots — both of which are currently wrapped up in a tax foreclosure lawsuit, and both of which could be taken by eminent domain if the city and the property owner can’t reach a deal.
connect-bridgeport.com
Photos: Dozens of Individuals Recognized on Monday at Bridgeport City Council's First October Meeting
The start of Monday's Bridgeport City Council meeting sat Council chambers filled to capacity. The reason for that was recognition of several individuals. Seven more city staff members were recognized for their time served with the city; all seven having served at least 10 years. Also, Bridgeport's 11-year-old and 12-year-old state championship Little League all-star teams were honored.
darientimes.com
3 West Haven housing development projects get green light from planners
WEST HAVEN — The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a 16-unit active adult living community development that had drawn harsh criticism from some neighbors, with some contention among commission members. The developer for a proposed residential community of eight duplex buildings on Shingle Hill Road, which will...
sheltonherald.com
Fairfield approves measures to make Villa Avenue safer
FAIRFIELD — The Police Commission approved additional traffic control measures for Villa Avenue Wednesday night after months of residents pushing to make the road safer. Town Engineer Bill Hurley said the town will add pavement markings as well as update the ones there. Part of that would include adding fog lines, also known as edge lines, to make the shoulder bigger. He said Villa Avenue varies in width between 32 and 34 feet wide, and the markings would effectively narrow the road and slow the speed of traffic by up to two miles per hour.
trumbulltimes.com
Security cameras at center of latest Derby City Hall kerfuffle
DERBY — A missing DVR box connected to a security camera has led to the latest blowup in Derby City Hall, with Town Clerk Marc Garofalo stating Chief of Staff Walt Mayhew committed an "unfathomable" overstep of his authority. “You took a piece of city owned equipment out of...
Register Citizen
Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Bloomfield town manager's future uncertain as rift among officials grows
BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne is not headed to Florida. Hawthorne, who is one year into his three-year contract with Bloomfield, was among four finalists for a county administrator job in Florida's Citrus County. In his public interview process, Hawthorne told Citrus County commissioners he hoped to move...
NBC Connecticut
Water Main Break Impacting Part of New Milford
It'll take several hours to repair a water main break in part of New Milford Friday evening. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said Aquarion is fixing the break, but it'll take several more hours to make repairs. People living in the areas of Camelot Estates on Archers Lane, Carriage Drive,...
Funeral for two fallen Bristol officers will be Friday
EAST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – A joint funeral is being held at Rentschler Field for the two Bristol police officers slain last week. The funeral service for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy will be held on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m. in East Hartford. There will be walkthrough calling hours for Officer […]
NewsTimes
Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull
A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
milfordmirror.com
Milford Christmas tree sale tradition will continue
MILFORD — Mark Bernard's decision last year to step away from selling Christmas trees left a void among Milford's tree shoppers. The Christmas tree sales at the Sundae House on New Haven Avenue had become part of the annual holiday tradition for many families, to the extent that some regulars reached out to Bernard's family to see if they would be keeping the Christmas tradition going.
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: Rocks In The Road
2022-10-15@1055am–#Norwalk CT– Multiple reports of a resident putting rocks in the road on Silvermine Avenue near Silver Ledge Road. Possibly two cars with flat tires according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen,...
milfordmirror.com
Darien man, 'beloved' Westport teacher, killed in I-95 crash in Old Lyme, police say
OLD LYME — A Darien man who was a "beloved" teacher in Westport was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 Saturday night, according to state police. Matthew Weber, resident state trooper in Old Lyme, said in a report that the crash occurred between exits 70 and 71 around 7:25 p.m.
Reported fire at Middletown plant
Crews are at the scene of a reported fire at the Kleen Energy Systems facility on River Road in Middletown. According to a post from the city of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 Facebook account, units are working a structure fire.
FOX 61
1 dead in Old Lyme crash
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
Close Call: Annabelle is NOT Being Stored in a Roadside Box in New Milford
For a second, I actually thought Annabelle was being stored in a roadside box in New Milford. I was on the way back from my doctor's appointment in New Milford on Tuesday (10/11/22) when I passed the infamous annual Halloween display on Grove Street. I pulled into Addis Park and decided to walk over, get a close look and snap some photos.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church
2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
