Milford, CT

sheltonherald.com

Developers scale back plans for Shelton convenience store, gas station

SHELTON — Developers have returned with a scaled back plan for property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, last month was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Eminent Domain Looms Over Land Deal

The Elicker Administration is looking to pay a Hamden-based landlord $150,000 to acquire two vacant and overgrown Newhallville lots — both of which are currently wrapped up in a tax foreclosure lawsuit, and both of which could be taken by eminent domain if the city and the property owner can’t reach a deal.
NEW HAVEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Dozens of Individuals Recognized on Monday at Bridgeport City Council's First October Meeting

The start of Monday's Bridgeport City Council meeting sat Council chambers filled to capacity. The reason for that was recognition of several individuals. Seven more city staff members were recognized for their time served with the city; all seven having served at least 10 years. Also, Bridgeport's 11-year-old and 12-year-old state championship Little League all-star teams were honored.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

3 West Haven housing development projects get green light from planners

WEST HAVEN — The city's Planning and Zoning Commission has approved a 16-unit active adult living community development that had drawn harsh criticism from some neighbors, with some contention among commission members. The developer for a proposed residential community of eight duplex buildings on Shingle Hill Road, which will...
WEST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Fairfield approves measures to make Villa Avenue safer

FAIRFIELD — The Police Commission approved additional traffic control measures for Villa Avenue Wednesday night after months of residents pushing to make the road safer. Town Engineer Bill Hurley said the town will add pavement markings as well as update the ones there. Part of that would include adding fog lines, also known as edge lines, to make the shoulder bigger. He said Villa Avenue varies in width between 32 and 34 feet wide, and the markings would effectively narrow the road and slow the speed of traffic by up to two miles per hour.
FAIRFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Security cameras at center of latest Derby City Hall kerfuffle

DERBY — A missing DVR box connected to a security camera has led to the latest blowup in Derby City Hall, with Town Clerk Marc Garofalo stating Chief of Staff Walt Mayhew committed an "unfathomable" overstep of his authority. “You took a piece of city owned equipment out of...
DERBY, CT
Register Citizen

Triple shooting an anomaly in downtown Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Last week's triple shooting that left a city man dead remains on the minds of downtown business owners and those who work in the neighborhood. But while most downtown business owners declined to speak about the incident this week, those who did had differing perspectives — with one person saying he is not concerned about safety in the area and another saying shootings are becoming an all too-common occurrence downtown.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Bloomfield town manager's future uncertain as rift among officials grows

BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne is not headed to Florida. Hawthorne, who is one year into his three-year contract with Bloomfield, was among four finalists for a county administrator job in Florida's Citrus County. In his public interview process, Hawthorne told Citrus County commissioners he hoped to move...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Water Main Break Impacting Part of New Milford

It'll take several hours to repair a water main break in part of New Milford Friday evening. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass said Aquarion is fixing the break, but it'll take several more hours to make repairs. People living in the areas of Camelot Estates on Archers Lane, Carriage Drive,...
NEW MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Funeral for two fallen Bristol officers will be Friday

EAST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – A joint funeral is being held at Rentschler Field for the two Bristol police officers slain last week. The funeral service for Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy will be held on Friday, October 21 at 11 a.m. in East Hartford. There will be walkthrough calling hours for Officer […]
BRISTOL, CT
NewsTimes

Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull

A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
DERBY, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford Christmas tree sale tradition will continue

MILFORD — Mark Bernard's decision last year to step away from selling Christmas trees left a void among Milford's tree shoppers. The Christmas tree sales at the Sundae House on New Haven Avenue had become part of the annual holiday tradition for many families, to the extent that some regulars reached out to Bernard's family to see if they would be keeping the Christmas tradition going.
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk News: Rocks In The Road

2022-10-15@1055am–#Norwalk CT– Multiple reports of a resident putting rocks in the road on Silvermine Avenue near Silver Ledge Road. Possibly two cars with flat tires according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen,...
NORWALK, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Reported fire at Middletown plant

Crews are at the scene of a reported fire at the Kleen Energy Systems facility on River Road in Middletown. According to a post from the city of Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1073 Facebook account, units are working a structure fire.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

1 dead in Old Lyme crash

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
OLD LYME, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fire At Holy Family Church

2022-10-15@3:45pm–The firefighters were called to the Holy Family Church at 700 Old Stratfield Road around 3:45pm for a fire on the altar. The fire was out on the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters ensured the fire was out and help ventilate the building. It is not known if this will affect upcoming services.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT

