ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

If you have these kids’ rings, throw them out

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwVrw_0iXjgIJZ00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning parents about kids’ rings that were sold at dollar stores nationwide.

Rings from U.P. Fashion that were made in China were found to have levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if it’s ingested by young kids and can cause adverse health effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , including anemia, weakness, and kidney and brain damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LkOvb_0iXjgIJZ00
The recalled rings. Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
Kohl’s announces opening date for Morgantown store

The rings were sold between April 2021 and July 2022, according to the CPSC. They have faux gold, adjustable bands, a large faux pearl in the center that is available in multiple different colors, and small, white crystals surrounding the pearl.

If you have one of the recalled rings, you’re advised to immediately take it away from children and contact U.P. Fashion for information on how to properly dispose of it. Customers who bought the impacted rings can get a refund.

The company can be reached by phone at 201-438-0908 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday or by email at upfashionny@hotmail.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Goods#Cpsc#U P Fashion#Nexstar Media Inc
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Supplements Are Being Recalled By FDA

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
survivornet.com

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
CANCER
Phys.org

Research reveals bed bugs produce potentially dangerous amounts of histamine

University of Kentucky (UK) College of Agriculture, Food and Environment entomologists made eye-opening discoveries in a recent bed bug study, finding the bugs produce large amounts of histamine that may pose risks to humans. Histamine is a chemical compound the human body naturally produces that may cause inflammation and alert...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Huge snack recall hits 18 states due to potentially dangerous allergen

Tree nut allergies are the most common food allergies out there, with six tree nuts being the most “popular” when it comes to allergic reactions. These are walnut, almond, hazelnut, pecan, cashew, and pistachio. Recalls follow when manufacturers discover traces of one of these allergens in products that should not contain tree nuts. That explains the new Lipari Foods snack recall, as two products from the manufacturer include undeclared cashews.
WISCONSIN STATE
BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
SEATTLE, WA
Tracey Folly

Homeowner refuses to allow 5 of 6 family members to use the only bathtub in the house

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My maternal grandparents and their four children lived in a house owned by my uncle. As the oldest of my grandparents' children, he had already saved enough money to buy a house before his three younger sisters were out of school. It didn't hurt that the purchase price was just $2,800 back then.
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy