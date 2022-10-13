If you have these kids’ rings, throw them out

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning parents about kids’ rings that were sold at dollar stores nationwide.

Rings from U.P. Fashion that were made in China were found to have levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if it’s ingested by young kids and can cause adverse health effects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , including anemia, weakness, and kidney and brain damage.

The recalled rings. Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The rings were sold between April 2021 and July 2022, according to the CPSC. They have faux gold, adjustable bands, a large faux pearl in the center that is available in multiple different colors, and small, white crystals surrounding the pearl.

If you have one of the recalled rings, you’re advised to immediately take it away from children and contact U.P. Fashion for information on how to properly dispose of it. Customers who bought the impacted rings can get a refund.

The company can be reached by phone at 201-438-0908 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday or by email at upfashionny@hotmail.com .

