Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
With water in the West scarce, some tomato farmers look to hydroponics
On Scott Beylik’s 4-acre farm about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles, rows of tomato vines climb wires strung from the beams of his greenhouses. There’s no soil, so the roots are submerged in little bags with water. Every drop of water he uses goes directly to the plant.
Hazelnut prices tumble as Oregon farmers produce record crop
Dan and JoAnn Keeley’s farming operation outside St. Paul, Oregon, had a banner year in 2014. The same year Dan retired from his job as a civil engineer for Marion County, the farm had a huge harvest: more than 150,000 pounds from its 50 acres of hazelnut trees. Hazelnuts...
Phys.org
Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments
Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
iheart.com
USDA cuts corn and soybean production forecasts in October WASDE report
Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.49 billion bushels, down 2 percent from the previous year, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 200.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from the September 1 forecast but down 4.0 bushels per acre from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 12.9 million acres. An estimated 12.5 million of the acres planted will be harvested for grain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Drought threatens England’s fruit and vegetable crop next year, says report
Farmers have warned they will not be able to grow crops next year if predictions that the drought will last until next summer prove accurate. Leaked slides from a national drought group meeting, seen by the Observer, show there are concerns that because reservoirs are still empty due to record dry conditions, the fruit and vegetable supply chain could collapse.
Washington Examiner
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage
Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
There Might Be a Butter Shortage Soon—Here’s Why
The year 2022 might be winding down to an end, but the food shortages, unfortunately, just keep coming. After news of a possible tomato shortage earlier this year, we’re now hearing that another kitchen staple might be up next. Butter seems set to be next on the list of...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production
A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food
After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains
The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter
I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
How Would an Electric Car Handle in a Minnesota Winter?
Batteries. We all know they slow down when it's cold out. Especially when it gets "Minnesota" cold. Your phone will lag, when you are at the gas station those machines run so slowly when they are asking you 500 questions before you can pump the gas for your car... gas, yes, gas.
gcaptain.com
Mississippi River Barge Backup Eases as Closures Reopen
A backup of more than 2,000 boats and barges on the Mississippi River is being cleared as two closures along the waterway reopened on Sunday. Low water levels had halted commercial shipments of commodities, including recently harvested corn and soybeans, in the latest supply chain snarl that came in the middle of the autumn harvest and amid prolonged local drought.
BHG
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own
After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
Record-high turkey prices, other expensive staples expected this Thanksgiving
Between record-high turkey prices and the already high costs of Thanksgiving staples, this year's feast could be expensive.
Why Farmers Feed Magnets to Cows
I had a “cow magnet” as a kid. It didn’t attract them — it was for them to eat. Surprisingly carefree about her dietary choices.Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash. Recently, I was fidgeting with some favorite toys of my childhood: magnets. I had collected a bunch of magnets, from the typical small magnets enclosed in colorful plastic, often given to kids as toys, to a few neodymium magnets that have to be handled with care lest they crush a finger.
Heating costs expected to soar this winter – save money by doing these things
(NEXSTAR) – Americans busy clearing leaves from gutters and protecting their pipes may want to add another to-do before winter arrives – prepare for a spike in heating costs. On Tuesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA), a statistics agency with the Energy Department, said that the residential and...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0