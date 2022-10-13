ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments

Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
USDA cuts corn and soybean production forecasts in October WASDE report

Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.49 billion bushels, down 2 percent from the previous year, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 200.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from the September 1 forecast but down 4.0 bushels per acre from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 12.9 million acres. An estimated 12.5 million of the acres planted will be harvested for grain.
This Thanksgiving staple may be hard to find due to an impending shortage

Shoppers may find themselves in a bind this fall when they begin looking for cranberry sauce, a dish classically served during Thanksgiving dinner in America. Massachusetts, which is the second-largest cranberry producer in the United States behind Wisconsin, is experiencing a "critical drought" in most of the state and a "significant drought" in other areas.
Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
Mississippi River Barge Backup Eases as Closures Reopen

A backup of more than 2,000 boats and barges on the Mississippi River is being cleared as two closures along the waterway reopened on Sunday. Low water levels had halted commercial shipments of commodities, including recently harvested corn and soybeans, in the latest supply chain snarl that came in the middle of the autumn harvest and amid prolonged local drought.
How to Plant Cherry Seeds and Grow a Tree of Your Very Own

After enjoying some cherry fruits, you may have wondered if you can grow a cherry tree from the pit, or seed. Although it's more common to purchase and plant cherry trees as grafted seedlings, you can grow cherries from seeds too. Referred to as "stone fruits" like their cousins plums, peaches, and apricots, cherries are relatively easy to grow in a home garden. In good years, a single mature cherry tree can yield buckets full of delicious fruit following its spring flowers. Here's what you need to know about the different types of cherry trees, how to grow them from seed, and how to care for your seedlings.
Why Farmers Feed Magnets to Cows

I had a “cow magnet” as a kid. It didn’t attract them — it was for them to eat. Surprisingly carefree about her dietary choices.Photo by Luke Stackpoole on Unsplash. Recently, I was fidgeting with some favorite toys of my childhood: magnets. I had collected a bunch of magnets, from the typical small magnets enclosed in colorful plastic, often given to kids as toys, to a few neodymium magnets that have to be handled with care lest they crush a finger.
