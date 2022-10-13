Read full article on original website
CC: The Elite Black Ball
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -The Elite Ball is honoring unsung heroes and making an impact with generous donations to local charities. The Elite Black Ball will be held October 29 at 5 p.m. at the Newport News Marriot Oyster Point. For tickets email ishraqlodge930@gmail.com.
Gov. Youngkin to announce new public safety initiative in Norfolk
Governor Glenn Youngkin is set to announce a new public safety initiative Monday in Norfolk. According to a press release, the announcement will occur on October 17 at 2 p.m. at 235 East Plume Street.
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
Missy Elliot to attend ceremony for Virginia street named in her honor
Pusha T, Trey Songz, and Timberland are confirmed to attend the event, which is being held on Monday, October 17 at 3 p.m. at Manor High School, located at 1401 Elmhurst Lane.
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance
Teen seriously hurt in Newport News accident involving ambulance
2022 Bra-Ha-Ha's Auction Concludes with $1,000 Prize Winner!
The 2022 Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show and Auction concluded last night, leaving the first-place winner with an $1,000 check.
Man in hospital after shooting in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound after a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a Tweet Saturday morning, PPD said the shooting happened near the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue. PPD was investigating this incident Saturday...
Portsmouth prepares celebrations as street is renamed after rapper Missy Elliott
Portsmouth prepares for award-winning musician and Portsmouth native, Missy Elliott, to be honored with the renaming of a portion of McLean Street to “Missy Elliott Boulevard”.
Five displaced following apartment fire on Pine St. in Suffolk
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from a two and a half story home that was converted into two apartments.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk Sheriff's Office launches social media campaign to find name for new K-9
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office needs help naming its newest member. NSO recently acquired a 14-month-old male German Shorthaired Pointer, and the sheriff's office has a pinned post on Facebook where they are accepting name submissions in the comment section. The dog will be assigned to Deputy...
Taking the mystery out of your mammogram
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and 10 On Your Side is working to help save lives with information on early detection and treatment.
Person of interest leading to homicide on Carver Circle in custody
On October 16, 2022, at 1:32 a.m., 29-year-old Avery Peoples was apprehended at a business near the 4500 block of George Washington Highway.
Norfolk Police investigating shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. Saturday morning. According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 200 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. around 10 a.m. and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. No other information was...
High school students make scientific discovery of Portsmouth lake
For nearly two decades, Lake Ballard was believed to be brackish water - a mix of salt and fresh water - that was until four high school students came poking around.
A block party, concerts, major brands all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum
A block party, concerts, major brands all expected in Norfolk for Pharrell's Mighty Dream Forum
Hotline center sees growing housing crisis in Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Affordable housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a growing problem in Hampton Roads. A Chesapeake-based non-profit group says it’s getting a record number of calls from people facing housing crisis, and the cries for help aren't slowing down. ForKids aims to break the cycle...
Greek Fest returns to Norfolk this weekend
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk’s oldest and largest ethnic festival is back for the first time since 2019. Thousands are expected to come out to Greek Fest this weekend. Greek Fest attracts close to 10,000 each year. With lots of people, comes lots of traffic. If you drive down Granby Street this weekend you’ll notice […]
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
The Coastal Virginia Cider Fest is back in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on September 21, 2022. It's the perfect, crisp fall drink that you won't want to miss. On Oct. 15 from noon to 6 p.m., you can get your sip on at the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Adora Benita Collins
On November 1, 1988, her Earthly Father held her in his hands. On October 6, 2022, her Heavenly Father held her in his arms. Adora Benita Collins was born in Chesapeake, Virginia and raised in Manteo, North Carolina where she attended elementary, middle and high school. After graduating from Manteo High School she moved to Silver Spring, Maryland where she attended Montgomery County Community College for a short period before returning to Manteo and then relocating to Elizabeth City, North Carolina. At the time of time of her death she was living in Buﬀalo, New York, where she had moved a few years ago.
