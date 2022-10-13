ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrington, CT

With lawsuit pending, Fairfield U. staffs Bridgeport campus

FAIRFIELD — A lawsuit seeking to prevent Fairfield University from opening a branch campus in Bridgeport hasn't deterred the university from announcing its leadership team for the proposed Fairfield Bellarmine campus. The new two-year associate’s degree initiative is anticipated to open in the fall of 2023 at the site...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Trumbull senior housing project hits snag

TRUMBULL — The plan to build a 55-and-older complex at 48 Monroe Turnpike has hit a roadblock, as the owners of a nearby property are petitioning to appeal a judge's earlier decision that could have allowed the project to move forward. The development was discouraging to some in town,...
TRUMBULL, CT
Hamden firefighters fight blaze at old Hamden Middle School

HAMDEN — A fire broke out in the old Hamden Middle School Sunday, according to officials. In a Twitter post, the Hamden Fire Department said firefighters responded to the abandoned building at 560 Newhall St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. after smoke was reported billowing out of the structure's fifth floor.
HAMDEN, CT
Greenwich Senior Center receives $2.5 million bequest from late resident's will

GREENWICH — The work to renovate the Greenwich Senior Center is getting a multimillion-dollar boost thanks to a bequest from a town resident. Mary Louise Wallace died in January 2021 at the age of 82. A former teacher in Bethel, Wallace had requested that the bulk of her estate be used to assist Greenwich seniors, especially those who were income constrained but wanted to remain as town residents.
GREENWICH, CT
Three Blue State Coffee locations close in New Haven

New Haven coffee staple, Blue State Coffee, is closing three of its four locations in the Elm City. According to Yale Daily News, the college newspaper of Yale University, Connecticut coffee chain Common Grounds has bought the three shuttered locations. The storefronts on York Street, Wall Street and Congress Avenue...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Revised Trumbull Senior Center design cuts previous plan by half

TRUMBULL — Thomas Arcari doesn't think he can go any smaller. On Wednesday night, during a meeting of the Community Facilities Building Committee, Arcari, principal with Farmington-based QA+M Architecture, presented a new plan for a proposed senior center on a parcel of land on Hardy Lane. His diagram showed a 32,000-square-foot facility that would include a gym, an event patio and other amenities.
TRUMBULL, CT
Fatal Bristol police shooting: What we know so far

BRISTOL — Few details have been released about an apparent ambush that killed two city police officers, wounded another and rocked the Hartford County community. Here's what we know as of Sunday about the slaying of three Bristol officers earlier this week. Bristol police officers killed after apparent fake...
BRISTOL, CT
Activists 'appalled' Portland trainer accused of abusing horses allowed to still work with animals

MIDDLETOWN — A pretrial hearing for Alexis Wall, the East Hampton horse trainer accused of repeatedly abusing animals at a Portland farm, has been rescheduled to Dec. 1. Wall briefly appeared in state Superior Court in Middletown on Thursday for what was supposed to be the start of her pretrial hearing. But an attorney for the state asked Superior Court Judge Julia DiCocco Dewey for a continuance, saying prosecutors needed to obtain a "binder full of information" from the state Department of Agriculture, which had ordered Wall's arrest.
PORTLAND, CT
JK’s to become Grandpa’s Restaurant after 98 years in Danbury

DANBURY — JK’s Family Restaurant — a near century-old Danbury institution — is now Grandpa’s Restaurant. According to Connecticut records, JK’s owners — the Koukos family — sold the business this summer to Banana Brazil owner Nilton Coelho for $900,000. Records show...
DANBURY, CT
Bridgeport secretly moves Columbus statue, again

BRIDGEPORT — Just as abruptly as Mayor Joe Ganim had a 60-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus removed from Seaside Park over two years ago and placed in an old horse barn there, his administration last week relocated the bronze monument to the Circulo Sportivo Italian American Club. Where the...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Bloomfield town manager's future uncertain as rift among officials grows

BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne is not headed to Florida. Hawthorne, who is one year into his three-year contract with Bloomfield, was among four finalists for a county administrator job in Florida's Citrus County. In his public interview process, Hawthorne told Citrus County commissioners he hoped to move...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Milford Christmas tree sale tradition will continue

MILFORD — Mark Bernard's decision last year to step away from selling Christmas trees left a void among Milford's tree shoppers. The Christmas tree sales at the Sundae House on New Haven Avenue had become part of the annual holiday tradition for many families, to the extent that some regulars reached out to Bernard's family to see if they would be keeping the Christmas tradition going.
MILFORD, CT
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT

