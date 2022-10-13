Read full article on original website
With lawsuit pending, Fairfield U. staffs Bridgeport campus
FAIRFIELD — A lawsuit seeking to prevent Fairfield University from opening a branch campus in Bridgeport hasn't deterred the university from announcing its leadership team for the proposed Fairfield Bellarmine campus. The new two-year associate’s degree initiative is anticipated to open in the fall of 2023 at the site...
Register Citizen
Stamford schools' test scores drop from pre-COVID years, gulf widens between white, non-white students
STAMFORD — New data show that there has been a consistent drop off in student test performance from pre-COVID-19 numbers and a widening gulf between white students and students of color and between high-needs and other students. Scores for the Smarter Balanced Assessment, SAT and Next Generation Science Standards...
Register Citizen
Trumbull senior housing project hits snag
TRUMBULL — The plan to build a 55-and-older complex at 48 Monroe Turnpike has hit a roadblock, as the owners of a nearby property are petitioning to appeal a judge's earlier decision that could have allowed the project to move forward. The development was discouraging to some in town,...
Register Citizen
Hamden firefighters fight blaze at old Hamden Middle School
HAMDEN — A fire broke out in the old Hamden Middle School Sunday, according to officials. In a Twitter post, the Hamden Fire Department said firefighters responded to the abandoned building at 560 Newhall St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. after smoke was reported billowing out of the structure's fifth floor.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Senior Center receives $2.5 million bequest from late resident's will
GREENWICH — The work to renovate the Greenwich Senior Center is getting a multimillion-dollar boost thanks to a bequest from a town resident. Mary Louise Wallace died in January 2021 at the age of 82. A former teacher in Bethel, Wallace had requested that the bulk of her estate be used to assist Greenwich seniors, especially those who were income constrained but wanted to remain as town residents.
Register Citizen
Three Blue State Coffee locations close in New Haven
New Haven coffee staple, Blue State Coffee, is closing three of its four locations in the Elm City. According to Yale Daily News, the college newspaper of Yale University, Connecticut coffee chain Common Grounds has bought the three shuttered locations. The storefronts on York Street, Wall Street and Congress Avenue...
Register Citizen
Revised Trumbull Senior Center design cuts previous plan by half
TRUMBULL — Thomas Arcari doesn't think he can go any smaller. On Wednesday night, during a meeting of the Community Facilities Building Committee, Arcari, principal with Farmington-based QA+M Architecture, presented a new plan for a proposed senior center on a parcel of land on Hardy Lane. His diagram showed a 32,000-square-foot facility that would include a gym, an event patio and other amenities.
Register Citizen
Fatal Bristol police shooting: What we know so far
BRISTOL — Few details have been released about an apparent ambush that killed two city police officers, wounded another and rocked the Hartford County community. Here's what we know as of Sunday about the slaying of three Bristol officers earlier this week. Bristol police officers killed after apparent fake...
Register Citizen
Teenage mutant robot turtle? Meet the shapeshifting creature created by Yale engineers
NEW HAVEN – What swims in water and walks on land, and has a shell and morphing limbs?. A turtle. But instead of bone, flesh and cartilage, this creature consists of hardware, plastic, silicone and rubber. ART, an Amphibious Robotic Turtle, was created by a team of Yale engineers.
Register Citizen
A DNA test revealed two CT friends were actually sisters. Their story went viral on TikTok.
NEW HAVEN — After 32 years, Julia Tinetti finally met her biological father and all of her nine siblings in Jarabacoa, Dominican Republic, last week. One of the siblings, in fact, had been her close friend until they recently discovered they actually were blood sisters. “That was very special,...
Register Citizen
Activists 'appalled' Portland trainer accused of abusing horses allowed to still work with animals
MIDDLETOWN — A pretrial hearing for Alexis Wall, the East Hampton horse trainer accused of repeatedly abusing animals at a Portland farm, has been rescheduled to Dec. 1. Wall briefly appeared in state Superior Court in Middletown on Thursday for what was supposed to be the start of her pretrial hearing. But an attorney for the state asked Superior Court Judge Julia DiCocco Dewey for a continuance, saying prosecutors needed to obtain a "binder full of information" from the state Department of Agriculture, which had ordered Wall's arrest.
Register Citizen
Reluctant New Haven Alder Claudia Herrera takes over, aims to give Ward 9 a voice
NEW HAVEN — Claudia Herrera may be a reluctant Ward 9 alder, and she sees herself as a temporary solution, but she couldn't bear to leave her Fair Haven neighborhood and her East Rock-Fair Haven ward without a voice. "If we don't have a voice, who's going to look...
Register Citizen
JK’s to become Grandpa’s Restaurant after 98 years in Danbury
DANBURY — JK’s Family Restaurant — a near century-old Danbury institution — is now Grandpa’s Restaurant. According to Connecticut records, JK’s owners — the Koukos family — sold the business this summer to Banana Brazil owner Nilton Coelho for $900,000. Records show...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport secretly moves Columbus statue, again
BRIDGEPORT — Just as abruptly as Mayor Joe Ganim had a 60-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus removed from Seaside Park over two years ago and placed in an old horse barn there, his administration last week relocated the bronze monument to the Circulo Sportivo Italian American Club. Where the...
Register Citizen
Bloomfield town manager's future uncertain as rift among officials grows
BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne is not headed to Florida. Hawthorne, who is one year into his three-year contract with Bloomfield, was among four finalists for a county administrator job in Florida's Citrus County. In his public interview process, Hawthorne told Citrus County commissioners he hoped to move...
Register Citizen
Appeal will send Greenwich Avenue bumpout projects back to RTM for new scrutiny and possible reversal
GREENWICH — A group that called planned new bumpouts for Greenwich Avenue "a terrible idea for the town center" has filed an appeal that will send the project to the Representative Town Meeting for review, debate and a new vote. The Planning & Zoning Commission granted municipal improvement status...
Register Citizen
Milford Christmas tree sale tradition will continue
MILFORD — Mark Bernard's decision last year to step away from selling Christmas trees left a void among Milford's tree shoppers. The Christmas tree sales at the Sundae House on New Haven Avenue had become part of the annual holiday tradition for many families, to the extent that some regulars reached out to Bernard's family to see if they would be keeping the Christmas tradition going.
Register Citizen
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Register Citizen
Former Yale employee gets 9 years in prison for stealing $40 million worth of electronics
NEW HAVEN — A former Yale School of Medicine employee was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for using her position to fraudulently obtain $40 million worth of computers and other electronics, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Jamie Petrone, 43, who now lives...
