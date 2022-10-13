Read full article on original website
Related
740thefan.com
Minnesota health officials encourage flu vaccines this season
MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota Medical School officials are encouraging people to get the flu shot this season. Professor Marc Jenkins said the vaccine isn’t perfect, but it is our best protection from getting really sick or dying. “The vaccine isn’t perfect, but it’s definitely going to reduce...
740thefan.com
ND Association of Rural Electric Co-ops shows off new training center
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO/PRAIRIE PUBLIC) – The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has unveiled a new indoor Lineworker Training Center, on the campus of its headquarters in Mandan Friday. The center will provide training for students in Bismarck State College’s lineworker training program. “It’s got about 18,000...
740thefan.com
Governor Walz Welcomes Queen Sonja of Norway to Minnesota
ST. PAUL – Governor Tim Walz says it was an honor to meet with Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway. The governor helped kick off the Queen’s four-day visit to Minnesota on Thursday. He says the ties culturally, socially, economically, and security-wise go back to the founding of...
740thefan.com
Minnesota Secretary of State believes voters are engaged
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Secretary of State Steve Simon is predicting a large number of Minnesotans will vote in the first non-presidential election since the COVID pandemic. Simon said November midterms usually draw fewer voters to the polls. “I’m sensing out there, as many others are, that people are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
740thefan.com
Suni Lee honored as Sportswoman of the Year
NEW YORK – The Women’s Sports Foundation is naming Olympics gymnastics star Suni Lee Sportswoman of the Year. The St. Paul, Minn. native won the all-around gold medal and earned the bronze in the uneven bars at the Summer Games in Tokyo. She was also the first Hmong American athlete to compete in the Olympics.
Comments / 0