ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Val Kilmer called the best Batman

Asking Joel Schumacher about his Batman films must be like asking Steve Bartman about the Chicago Cubs. But the director, who was blamed for nearly killing the franchise after 1997's Batman & Robin, seemed to have a healthy perspective when an IFC.com reporter brought it up during press for his latest film, Trespass, with Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman. "I'm responsible for everything. I said, 'yes' and I took it on," he said. "It's not my favorite movie I've ever made, but I'm proud of my cast and I'm proud of all the artists who worked on it. I take full responsibility for Batman & Robin."
MOVIES
EW.com

Meet Your Maker: High School creator Clea DuVall on her pop culture inspirations

For Clea DuVall, it's all about connection. The Veep and But I'm a Cheerleader actress, and director of the 2020 holiday rom-com Happiest Season, says she connected deeply with indie pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin's memoir High School, so much so that she took on the role of co-creator and co-showrunner for the new Amazon Freevee drama series adaptation of the same name.
MUSIC
EW.com

'Halloween Ends' nabs killer debut at the box office

Michael Myers and Laurie Strode had a bloody good debut at the box office this weekend. Halloween Ends, the final installment of the slasher franchise led by scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, topped the domestic box office with $41 million, per Comscore. The latest installment couldn't slay Halloween Kills' $50.3 million debut last year, but it's still a decent opening considering the horror film's same day streaming release on Peacock.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Sharlto Copley
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Rashida Jones
Person
Joseph Gordon Levitt
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Robert Rodriguez
Person
Nick Frost
Person
Spike Lee
EW.com

Johnny Depp to sit with Larry King

Larry King will interview Johnny Depp in his next CNN television special on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. ET. The 77-year-old had hinted at his plans to interview the Pirates of the Caribbean star back in the spring — calling Depp "high on the list" of subjects he'd never corralled — but today, he tweeted the news himself, including a photo from their recent sitdown.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

The true story behind Netflix's The Watcher: Here's what really happened (and what didn't)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Moving is a drag. Getting letters from a stalker the moment you settle into your new home, however, is pure hell. The story at the center of Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale might sound like a twisted work of fiction, but it's deeply rooted in the actual tale of a wealthy suburban family whose new life in an idyllic Westfield, N.J. home quickly turned into a nightmare after an anonymous person began dropping threatening notes into their mailbox shortly after their arrival.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Film Star#Little Shop Of Horrors#Big Love#Lsb Deadline#Lsb Variety Rsb
EW.com

Keke Palmer wants Aziz Ansari to salvage Being Mortal following Bill Murray complaints

Keke Palmer wants to finish production on Being Mortal, comedian Aziz Ansari's embattled directorial debut adapted from Atul Gawande's book of the same name. Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the dramedy in April after a staffer filed a complaint against star Bill Murray that alleged inappropriate behavior. While she didn't explicitly reference her costar, Palmer told Variety that she hoped Ansari would be able to complete the "amazing film" at some point, which she presumed would require a "major rewrite" in the wake of the headlines about Murray.
MOVIES
EW.com

Halloween Ends director says Haddonfield has 'decomposed' in time since last movie

After the mental and physical injuries inflicted upon Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode by Michael Myers in Halloween (1978), Halloween (2018), and last year's Halloween Kills, the character has finally found some peace at the start of the just-released Halloween Ends, which is set four years after the events of the 2018 and 2021 films.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Why director David Gordon Green put a brand-new character at the bloody center of Halloween Ends

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends has been hyped as the final battle between masked killer Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode, and the film ultimately delivers on that promise. But many viewers of the movie may be surprised to discover how much screen time is devoted to the story of a brand-new character: Corey Cunningham.
MOVIES
EW.com

Rupert Grint remembers 'giant-hearted' Harry Potter costar Robbie Coltrane in tribute

Rupert Grint will always remember the smell of Harry Potter costar Robbie Coltrane's "cigars and beard glue." The actor who portrayed Ron Weasley in the film franchise paid tribute to the "giant-hearted" Coltrane following his death on Oct. 14 at the age of 72. Grint shared a photo of his late costar in character as beloved Hogwarts half-giant and groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid in front of his hut.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Sauron speaks! That Rings of Power actor opens up about the big finale reveal

Warning: This story contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Dark Lord is returning to his dark throne. All season long, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has teased the return of evil to Middle-earth. Ever since Amazon first announced that the show would take place during J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age, fans have waited for the appearance of Sauron, the iconic villain who forged the One Ring and ruled Mordor with an iron-gloved fist.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are 'Young, Wild & Free' on new single: Hear it here!

Snoop Dogg has been always been very public about his adoration for a certain recreational herb. Fellow rapper and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa shares the same affinity for said substance, which is why those two have made for logical bedfellows on wax; in fact, their tag-team effort on "The Weed Iz Mine" is one of the great underrated hip-hop tracks of 2011.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

An ode to Jennifer Coolidge as the iconic Karen in The Watcher

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Some queens are queens because of their talent. Some queens are queens because of their royal bloodline. Jennifer Coolidge's real estate diva Karen in The Watcher is a woman with neither, but she's still an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment — every second she's on screen in Ryan Murphy's thrilling true crime Netflix series.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Kim Kardashian renews wedding vows

If you're not planning on watching the TWO-NIGHT Kim Kardashian wedding special (All Right Reserved, E! Television Productions) that begins this Sunday, at least watch Kardashian renew her vows with husband of five weeks Kris Humphries on today's Ellen DeGeneres Show. The vows DeGeneres wrote are hilarious, and, if you're someone who's never bothered to listen to Humphries speak, you might be surprised to find him charming and sweet. (He actually seemed moved hearing Kim start to say her fake vows — it's like he's actually in love!). Also, it's fun to diagnose Kim's short-term memory problem.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Terrifier 2 director reacts to reports that horror sequel is making people throw up and faint

Slasher movie sequel Terrifier 2 proved to be the little gore-fest that could last weekend, crashing into the box office top 10 with an initial take of around $1 million despite costing less than $250,000. Writer-director Damien Leone describes the days since the movie's release as "wonderful, overwhelming. Every morning I wake up, it's like Christmas morning. Since it hit theaters, the hype's been building, so it's really exciting."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy