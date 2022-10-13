Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Pinocchio director Guillermo del Toro honors late mother at world premiere: 'This was very special for her'
Guillermo del Toro took to the stage and honored his late mother, Guadalupe Gómez, before the world premiere of his animated movie Pinocchio at the BFI London Film Festival on Saturday. The visionary director, who is the mastermind behind the imaginative worlds of Pan's Labyrinth and Crimson Peak, became...
EW.com
Val Kilmer called the best Batman
Asking Joel Schumacher about his Batman films must be like asking Steve Bartman about the Chicago Cubs. But the director, who was blamed for nearly killing the franchise after 1997's Batman & Robin, seemed to have a healthy perspective when an IFC.com reporter brought it up during press for his latest film, Trespass, with Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman. "I'm responsible for everything. I said, 'yes' and I took it on," he said. "It's not my favorite movie I've ever made, but I'm proud of my cast and I'm proud of all the artists who worked on it. I take full responsibility for Batman & Robin."
EW.com
Meet Your Maker: High School creator Clea DuVall on her pop culture inspirations
For Clea DuVall, it's all about connection. The Veep and But I'm a Cheerleader actress, and director of the 2020 holiday rom-com Happiest Season, says she connected deeply with indie pop duo Tegan and Sara Quin's memoir High School, so much so that she took on the role of co-creator and co-showrunner for the new Amazon Freevee drama series adaptation of the same name.
EW.com
'Halloween Ends' nabs killer debut at the box office
Michael Myers and Laurie Strode had a bloody good debut at the box office this weekend. Halloween Ends, the final installment of the slasher franchise led by scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, topped the domestic box office with $41 million, per Comscore. The latest installment couldn't slay Halloween Kills' $50.3 million debut last year, but it's still a decent opening considering the horror film's same day streaming release on Peacock.
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Janelle Monáe wants to emulate Johnny Depp's career — but 'his life as an actor only'
Janelle Monáe is looking to expand her acting horizons — and she has a surprising inspiration. The musician and actress, who uses they/them and she/her pronouns, told an audience at the London Film Festival on Friday that they greatly admire the creativity and longevity of Johnny Depp's career.
EW.com
TheWatcher's grisly John Graff murder sequence is based on true story of a family massacre
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. As if a fact-based story about a family plagued by maniacal letters from an anonymous stalker wasn't terrifying enough, Ryan Murphy's The Watcher series also drew narrative inspiration from a true story about a mass murder that took place in the same New Jersey town as the 2018 Cut article the show is based on.
EW.com
Johnny Depp to sit with Larry King
Larry King will interview Johnny Depp in his next CNN television special on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. ET. The 77-year-old had hinted at his plans to interview the Pirates of the Caribbean star back in the spring — calling Depp "high on the list" of subjects he'd never corralled — but today, he tweeted the news himself, including a photo from their recent sitdown.
EW.com
The true story behind Netflix's The Watcher: Here's what really happened (and what didn't)
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Moving is a drag. Getting letters from a stalker the moment you settle into your new home, however, is pure hell. The story at the center of Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale might sound like a twisted work of fiction, but it's deeply rooted in the actual tale of a wealthy suburban family whose new life in an idyllic Westfield, N.J. home quickly turned into a nightmare after an anonymous person began dropping threatening notes into their mailbox shortly after their arrival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
The Piano Lesson review: John David Washington makes electrifying Broadway debut in starry revival
August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Piano Lesson is making beautiful music on Broadway yet again, in a must-see, star-soaked revival now playing at New York City's Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The 1987 tale, the fourth in Wilson's famed 10-play Pittsburgh Cycle chronicling the evolution of Black America through the 20th...
EW.com
Rings of Power star Daniel Weyman talks the Stranger's big finale reveal
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. A wizard is never late. Nor is he early. He arrives precisely when he means to. And indeed, a wizard did arrive in the season 1 finale of The Lord...
EW.com
Keke Palmer wants Aziz Ansari to salvage Being Mortal following Bill Murray complaints
Keke Palmer wants to finish production on Being Mortal, comedian Aziz Ansari's embattled directorial debut adapted from Atul Gawande's book of the same name. Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the dramedy in April after a staffer filed a complaint against star Bill Murray that alleged inappropriate behavior. While she didn't explicitly reference her costar, Palmer told Variety that she hoped Ansari would be able to complete the "amazing film" at some point, which she presumed would require a "major rewrite" in the wake of the headlines about Murray.
EW.com
Halloween Ends director says Haddonfield has 'decomposed' in time since last movie
After the mental and physical injuries inflicted upon Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode by Michael Myers in Halloween (1978), Halloween (2018), and last year's Halloween Kills, the character has finally found some peace at the start of the just-released Halloween Ends, which is set four years after the events of the 2018 and 2021 films.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
Why director David Gordon Green put a brand-new character at the bloody center of Halloween Ends
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends has been hyped as the final battle between masked killer Michael Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode, and the film ultimately delivers on that promise. But many viewers of the movie may be surprised to discover how much screen time is devoted to the story of a brand-new character: Corey Cunningham.
EW.com
Rupert Grint remembers 'giant-hearted' Harry Potter costar Robbie Coltrane in tribute
Rupert Grint will always remember the smell of Harry Potter costar Robbie Coltrane's "cigars and beard glue." The actor who portrayed Ron Weasley in the film franchise paid tribute to the "giant-hearted" Coltrane following his death on Oct. 14 at the age of 72. Grint shared a photo of his late costar in character as beloved Hogwarts half-giant and groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid in front of his hut.
EW.com
Sauron speaks! That Rings of Power actor opens up about the big finale reveal
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Dark Lord is returning to his dark throne. All season long, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has teased the return of evil to Middle-earth. Ever since Amazon first announced that the show would take place during J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age, fans have waited for the appearance of Sauron, the iconic villain who forged the One Ring and ruled Mordor with an iron-gloved fist.
EW.com
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are 'Young, Wild & Free' on new single: Hear it here!
Snoop Dogg has been always been very public about his adoration for a certain recreational herb. Fellow rapper and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa shares the same affinity for said substance, which is why those two have made for logical bedfellows on wax; in fact, their tag-team effort on "The Weed Iz Mine" is one of the great underrated hip-hop tracks of 2011.
EW.com
An ode to Jennifer Coolidge as the iconic Karen in The Watcher
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. Some queens are queens because of their talent. Some queens are queens because of their royal bloodline. Jennifer Coolidge's real estate diva Karen in The Watcher is a woman with neither, but she's still an icon, she's a legend, and she is the moment — every second she's on screen in Ryan Murphy's thrilling true crime Netflix series.
EW.com
What to Watch: Meryl, dead people, killer creatures, and flying foes in these spooky season picks
Scary movies – be them terrifying or campy – are great any time of year, but none more so than October. We've assembled four recommendations that make for perfect Halloween viewing with friends or solo (let's be honest, it makes 'em even more terrifying that way!) — maybe even as a weekend marathon.
EW.com
Kim Kardashian renews wedding vows
If you're not planning on watching the TWO-NIGHT Kim Kardashian wedding special (All Right Reserved, E! Television Productions) that begins this Sunday, at least watch Kardashian renew her vows with husband of five weeks Kris Humphries on today's Ellen DeGeneres Show. The vows DeGeneres wrote are hilarious, and, if you're someone who's never bothered to listen to Humphries speak, you might be surprised to find him charming and sweet. (He actually seemed moved hearing Kim start to say her fake vows — it's like he's actually in love!). Also, it's fun to diagnose Kim's short-term memory problem.
EW.com
Terrifier 2 director reacts to reports that horror sequel is making people throw up and faint
Slasher movie sequel Terrifier 2 proved to be the little gore-fest that could last weekend, crashing into the box office top 10 with an initial take of around $1 million despite costing less than $250,000. Writer-director Damien Leone describes the days since the movie's release as "wonderful, overwhelming. Every morning I wake up, it's like Christmas morning. Since it hit theaters, the hype's been building, so it's really exciting."
Comments / 0