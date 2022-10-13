Read full article on original website
Opinion: It's time for ASU to change its name
At 5 p.m. outside of Old Main on ASU's Tempe campus, students can hear the school's symphonic bells chime the school hymn. When Mirabella resident David Mills first heard them, he started crying. "I thought, 'Holy Toledo, yeah, I remember this!'" Mills said. Like many residents, Mills was attracted to...
Herm Edwards to take 50% buyout of remaining salary, plus benefits and academic bonus
Former ASU football head coach Herm Edwards has come to an agreement with the University to take a 50% buyout of his remaining salary, according to separation agreement documents. The buyout amounts to approximately $4.4 million paid through 2024, according to an ASU spokesperson. The news comes after Edwards spent...
ASU's Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering hits record enrollment
Rankings, accreditations and student programs contribute to success. The Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering has reached an impressive milestone — student enrollment hit a high of 30,000 students this fall. That’s up 12% from last year and 27% from 2017, making it the largest engineering school in the...
Rainfall cancels swim portion of Iron Man competition in Tempe on Sunday
PHOENIX — The swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Arizona competition scheduled to take place in Tempe this weekend was canceled due to rainfall, event organizers said. The event had been set to take place at Tempe Town Lake at 6:50 a.m. Sunday, but was axed from the plan after more than .2 inches of rain fell in the area, Tempe said in a tweet.
ASU student receives youth leadership award named for famed civil rights activist
Honor pays tribute to the late Rep. John Lewis, who worked alongside MLK. An ASU student’s dedication to civil rights, social justice and civic engagement earned her the 2022 John Lewis Youth Leadership Award from the Office of the Arizona Secretary of State. Anusha Natarajan received the honor from...
ASU embraces Taiwanese community at West campus Double Ten celebration
As construction of the new $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company factory in north Phoenix is underway and set to begin chip production in 2024, the Phoenix metro area welcomes thousands of new jobs, as well as a burgeoning Taiwanese community. Just 8 miles south of the new TSMC facility...
Gilbert, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gilbert. The Casa Grande Union High School football team will have a game with Campo Verde High School on October 14, 2022, 18:55:00. The Casa Grande Union High School football team will have a game with Campo Verde High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
Thunderbird Global Headquarters recognized for excellence in accessibility
Thunderbird School's new building awarded city of Phoenix Mayor's Commission on Disability Issues architecture award. The F. Francis and Dionne Najafi Thunderbird Global Headquarters building, home of the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University, was recently selected as this year's recipient of the Excellence in Architecture Award at the city of Phoenix’s Disability Awards and Recognition Event.
Mesa routes Dobson on homecoming night
Aden Roddick is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Mesa athletics. The Mesa Jackrabbits ruined the Dobson Mustangs homecoming after stomping them 38-13 without starting quarterback Manny Pino. After marching down the field on their opening drive, Tre Brown found the end zone early on a...
$1.2M NIH grant to support historically underrepresented students pursuing genomics research at ASU
A new program based in the the School of Mathematical and Natural Sciences in Arizona State University’s New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences will receive $1.2 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health over five years to support students from underrepresented groups who are pursuing genomics research.
Mesa High students embrace a ‘Carry On’ tradition
For generations, Mesa High School’s motto, “Carry On.” has been embedded in the school’s traditions and the surrounding community. It is a rallying cry to persevere in difficult times and to help others in the community. In 1932, Mesa High student Zedo Ishikawa passed away in...
Friday Night Fever Week 7 Rewind
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 7 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 14 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Marcos de Niza defeats Arcadia 24-10 On the...
ASU team seeks to interview loved ones of domestic violence victims
Domestic violence victims' loved ones asked to help ASU research project. Research project aims to pinpoint risk factors for intimate partner homicides. A research team at Arizona State University is asking people who have been through a terrible experience to help them do some good. Jill Messing, a professor in...
Sunrise Mountain’s Bruno Bailon makes school history
Bruno Bailon, a defensive lineman on the Sunrise Mountain football team, is making history at the school. The senior is the first in program history with autism. Seeing her son get to play football at such a high level is an achievement that his mother, Dulce Rubiano, is happy to see.
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
Leg of Ironman race cut after heavy rain in the Valley
TEMPE — The swim portion of the Ironman race set to begin Sunday morning was canceled after heavy rain fell throughout the Valley Saturday. Race officials were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions Friday as weekend forecasts called for rain. As little as 0.20" of rain was going to be enough to cut the 1.2 mile swim.
‘It was 100% preventable’: Friend shares memories of two GCU students killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Students at Grand Canyon University are remembering and honoring three classmates killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Interstate 17. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver was impaired and driving the wrong way for miles before the crash. Nicholas Noland grew up with Maggie Ogden and Aubrianna Hoffman in their small town of Clarkston, Washington. He says they are the only three people from their high school to move to Phoenix in a decade. Now, he feels all alone here again. He said the worst part is it was 100% preventable. “I just got a call from one of my close friends. He said, ‘Are you sitting down right now?’” said Noland.
Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
Forecasted rain forces changes to Valley weekend events
Forecasted rain across parts of the Valley this weekend has event organizers making changes to some scheduled events.
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers coming to Goodyear
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers is under construction on a health care facility in Goodyear. The health care system’s newest site occupies 6 acres at the corner of 159th Avenue and McDowell Road and will feature a 28,634-square-foot facility, according to the company. While housing a range of specialties and employing about 52 full-time positions, the location’s addition to the Goodyear community will expand upon the city’s growing cancer care system.
