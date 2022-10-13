Read full article on original website
Valorant Pros Talk Bringing Split Back to the Map Pool
DBLTAP spoke with players during the Valorant Champions 2022 group stage to get their thoughts on a simple question: What's the main thing you would want to see changed with Split before it returns to the map pool? Here's what we found.
Vampire Survivors Arcana Cards Explained
Players struggling against enemy hordes in Vampire Survivors can take a sigh of relief as we break down the highly beneficial Arcana card system.
Valorant Patch 5.08 UI Changes Detailed
Valorant Patch 5.08 will bring UI changes to the game.
VCT Pros Explain Which Gamers Have Transitioned Best to Valorant
DBLTAP spoke with several of the game's best players during the Valorant Champions 2022 group stage to get their thoughts on a simple question: Which community of gaming background has transitioned best to professional Valorant? Here's what we found.
Sentinels Adds Sacy, pANcada to Complete 2023 Valorant Roster Rebuild
Sentinels has officially signed Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi and Bryan "pANcada" Luna to its 2023 Valorant Champions Tour roster.
CARS・
How to Get Fallout 3 for Free
Fallout 3 is set to be free later this month. Here's how to claim it.
Will Call of Duty Points Transfer to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2?
Wondering whether your hard-earned Call of Duty Points will transfer over to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II? Don't worry, we got the answers you're looking for. Initially revealed during a September Call of Duty Next event, Activision has players eagerly awaiting the Nov 16 release date...
Pokémon Reveals New Electric-Type Gym Leader Iono in Scarlet and Violet
A new Gym Leader has been revealed coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet — Iono.
Convenience Trumps Charm in Animal Crossing-Inspired Hokko Life
Hokko Life aims for Animal Crossing and falls just short. Read our review.
What are Red Raid Eggs in Pokémon GO?
Here is a breakdown of the Red raid eggs began appearing throughout the map in Pokémon GO.
Rocket League Haunted Hallows 2022 Event Revealed
"As the villains of classic horror franchises rise from the soil, brave players who survive their Challenges can earn horrifying rewards."
How to Solve Scorn's First Puzzle
The best way to approach solving the first puzzle in Scorn is through trial and error.
Xerneas Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Moves, Weaknesses, Counters
Here is a guide to maximize your chances against Xerneas who will be appearing in five-star raids until Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
Pokémon GO Hoopa Unbound Counters
Only having 30 minutes to complete the Elite raid, it is best to come with the best Pokémon to counter Hoopa Unbound.
Serpentine Perk Continues to Frustrate Players in Warzone Season 5
Despite recent efforts by Raven Software to nerf the Serpentine perk, it continues to provide an unfair advantage for players in Call of Duty: Warzone. Serpentine is infamous amongst Warzone fans for making it extremely difficult for players to eliminate anyone that has it equipped. For those unaware, Serpentine grants users reduced damage from fire, explosives, and enemy bullets while sprinting. This has led to many disgruntled players asking for some kind of change that could balance the powerful perk.
New Games Added to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog October 2022
Sony has added a variety of new games to its PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for the month of October.
Warzone YouTuber Recommends Forgotten AR With Impressive Win Rate
A recent video by Metaphor showed off his impressive loadout for the Vargo 52, a weapon that has widely gone under the radar by many Warzone players in favor of more meta guns. While many players prefer to use tried and true meta-guns, there are a few Warzone weapons that...
Dead by Daylight Halloween 2022 Free Weekend Explained
Dead by Daylight will be free to play the for the last weekend of October.
How Long Does Scorn Take to Beat?
First-person survival horror Scorn has finally released, but how long does it take to beat?
