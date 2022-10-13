ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over a barrel, Biden faces tough options with Saudis

Joe Biden has vowed consequences for Saudi Arabia over its explosive slash in oil output but, like previous US presidents irked by the kingdom, he may find constraints as he assesses options. - Oil bonds - But previous attempts to distance the United States from Saudi Arabia -- including after mostly Saudi citizens carried out the September 11, 2001 attacks -- have hit a major roadblock: oil.
AOC is not a multimillionaire with five cars. Why do bogus claims about her net worth persist online?

At a recent town hall in her congressional district, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was once again falsely accused of being a secret multimillionaire – a bogus, repeatedly debunked claim that has circulated across dubious websites and social media platforms since she entered office.The evidence-free claims – that the congresswoman has a net worth of $29m and owns one of the world’s most expensive homes – continue to thrive online, despite publicly available financial disclosure forms, while her critics suggest her denial is evidence of some kind of conspiracy theory to shield her wealth and power.Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s most recent financial...
