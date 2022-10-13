Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady fined over controversial roughing the passer play
Tom Brady on Sunday benefitted from one of the worst calls of the season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has also drawn a fine for one aspect of the controversial play. The NFL has fined Brady $11,139 for his apparent attempt to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Issues Have 'Nothing To Do With His Decision To Return To The NFL,' Source Spills
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen haven't been in a good place in a while, but their issues have “nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL,” a source revealed, adding those claims are “sexist.”“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again — sometimes things are complicated," the insider continued. In August, Brady wasn't seen at some football commitments due to "personal reasons," though it was unclear what actually occurred. As OK! previously reported, the model, 42, and the athlete, 45, who got married in 2009, had an "epic fight," which caused Bündchen to...
Patrick Mahomes Speaks His Mind About Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills are heading into one of the biggest, if not the biggest, game so far this season on Sunday as they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Josh Allen, who is the early favorite to win the NFL MVP this season, will square off against a former MVP winner in Patrick Mahomes.
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cowboys are in trouble vs. Eagles, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith predicts
Philadelphia will look to extend its undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Cowboys have played consistently well since their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that...
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Buffalo Bills will attempt to gain revenge on the team that eliminated them last season as they face off with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s the best matchup of the year, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Bills-Chiefs prediction and pick.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
Chiefs Receive Significant Boost Before Game vs. Bills
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will return to the field for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1. After missing the Chiefs' last four games, the veteran kicker will resume his special teams role against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. The Chiefs went through two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Justin Fields missed a WIDE open David Montgomery on what would have been game-winning TD
Seven days after we saw one wide open player not get the ball in a crucial situation, it happened again. In the Washington Commanders’ 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields faced a fourth-and-goal from the opposing 4-yard line. A touchdown would win it, anything else and it was a loss.
Ex-Cowboys star Troy Aikman apologizes for sexist remark on Monday Night Football
On ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast, Troy Aikman took issue with the NFL’s sensitivity to roughing the passer penalties. And the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback decided to express it by saying, “My hope is the Competition Committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and, you know, we take the dresses off.”
NFL Odds: Buccaneers vs. Steelers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field for a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Buccaneers-Steelers prediction and pick, laid out below. Tampa Bay was caught...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Giants vs. Ravens: NFL experts make Week 6 picks
The New York Giants (4-1) will host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5.5-point home underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Ravens release second injury report for Week 6 matchup vs. Giants
The Baltimore Ravens will travel to the Meadowlands for the second time this season as they play the New York Giants in a Week 6 matchup that could be a very close game. New York currently owns the better record at 4-1, but Baltimore comes into the matchup not far behind at 3-2.
What channel is Dallas Cowboys game on today? (10/16/22) FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Week 6 vs. Eagles
The unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Cooper Rush, in an NFL Week 6 NFC East matchup on Sunday, October 16, 2022 (10/16/2022) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Caesars bonus code Sunday Night Football: Bet up to $1,250 risk-free on Eagles vs. Cowboys
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Two NFC East rivals clash on Sunday in Week 5 and Caesars promo code NJBONUSFULL is a bettor’s ticket to $1,250 in risk-free...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
128K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0