It’s time to get a COVID booster, warn health experts. Another Tri-Cities death reported
2 counties near the Tri-Cities received worse COVID community ratings from the CDC.
Wrong-way driver slams into semi. It’s the 2nd Tri-Cities highway head-on in 2 days
The crash closed the westbound lanes of I-82 for a few hours.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick child care center closes for apparent bomb threat
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The St. Joseph's Children's Center in Kennewick was closed out of an abundance of caution on October 14 after a threat was reported against the child care center. The Kennewick Police Department notified the director after receiving information from a police department in Utah, according to Sergeant James Scott.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Pasco aquatics center has target opening date
January 2023 and October 2024. Those are the dates to keep in mind as Pasco moves to build a $40 million, voter-approved aquatics center and possible community center. January 2023 is when a two-tenths of a percent sales tax kicks in to pay for the center. Pasco’s sales tax rate rises to 8.9 cents per dollar from 8.7 cents. The increase adds 20 cents to a $100 purchase.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD arrests a 14-year-old after one teen is shot in Kennewick
Kennewick, Wash. - Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid...
nbcrightnow.com
Retired Kennewick K-9 Officer Axel dies after 8 years of service
Kennewick Police Department took to social media Saturday to tell the community about the passing of one of their retired K-9 Officers Axel. Axel retired back in 2019 with his partner Officer Kohn after 8 years of service. During his time on the force. Axel was responsible for 250 arrests.
nbcrightnow.com
"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
Walmart thieves switched pricetags on expensive items, fled from Pasco store
PASCO, Wash. — Do you have any information about the people pictured above? Pasco police officials say they stole several items from the Walmart Supercenter and fled in a grey car. According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, officers were informed of the crime at 8:27 p.m. PST on October 7, 2022. Two suspects who were...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
It took 22 years, but Center Parkway ‘punch through’ has started
A critical connection between Kennewick and Richland is being built after more than two decades of planning and litigation. Center Parkway is being extended across a Port of Benton-owned railroad track near Columbia Center mall. When the two sides connect, motorists will be able to drive from Gage Boulevard in Kennewick to Tapteal Drive in Richland.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla weekend events
The Falla Walla half marathon is this Saturday. The Friends of the Walla Walla Public Library is also holding its fall book sale.
nbcrightnow.com
Truck vs bus crash in Pasco injures four workers
PASCO, Wash. - A bus and pickup truck collided around the Sagemoor Road and Taylor Flats Road intersection around 7:50 p.m. on October 14. The unmarked bus had 38 adult H-2A workers inside, the truck had two people inside, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. The cause of the...
nbcrightnow.com
One woman dead after multiple shootings in Benton County
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder that happened last night near State Route 397 in East Kennewick. According to a press release sent from Lieutenant Jason Erickson from BCSO, a report of two cars shooting at each other came in at about 11:42 p.m. Saturday. One car stopped in the middle of the road and the other was driving north on State Route 397 towards the Cable Bridge.
Wrong-way driver kills man on Richland highway. She took the wrong roundabout exit
The crash is being investigated as vehicular homicide.
FOX 11 and 41
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open
TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
nbcrightnow.com
Semi-truck on fire causing traffic delays on I-82 westbound
As of 11:25 a.m. Washington State Patrol released a statement saying that the semi-truck will still remain on the side of the road most likely for another day or so. WSP says this crash was a head on collision between a truck and a semi-truck. The crash happened on Westbound I-82, milepost 105 near Dallas Road.
nbcrightnow.com
Horses on the loose in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard at W. 27th and S. Garfield Street and found horses roaming the area. Responding Officers had trouble locating where the horses escaped from, but were eventually able to track down the owners and reunite them with their horses.
opb.org
‘It’s an invasion.’ North America’s tiniest butterfly spotted in Southeastern Washington
Your browser does not support the audio element. This particular adventure begins with the search for a bird. However, like many discoveries that venture a bit off course, birder Chris Lindsey found something much more interesting: a Western pygmy blue butterfly. The smallest butterfly in North America. On Sept. 3,...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Youth academy eyes Richland for second campus
The Washington Military Department is eyeing Richland for a new campus for its Youth Challenge Academy, a military-style residential school for at-risk teens. There are 40 National Guard Youth Challenge Academies in the U.S., but only one in Washington, in Bremerton. The program serves young men and women who have dropped out of high school or are at risk of doing so.
nbcrightnow.com
One person dead after crash on SR 240
Washington State Patrol closed down SR 240 to just one lane after a car crash Saturday morning, just before 7 a.m. WSP tells us that a driver was driving in the wrong direction on SR 240 and hit another car. The driver of the car that got hit was identuified...
nbcrightnow.com
Horses reunited with owners in Kennewick
Kennewick Police responded to a traffic hazard involving some escaped horses Friday morning. The horses have been reunited with their owners.
