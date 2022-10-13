ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montclair Local

Montclair State celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

Nine months after Montclair State University officially recognized that the campus occupied Lenape land, a celebration on Monday, Oct. 10, acknowledged Indigenous Peoples Day. Nearly a hundred people filled The Quad at the center of campus, sitting in a circle as the land acknowledgment was read and brief speeches were given by President Jonathan Koppell and Brianna Dagostino, a Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape member and a 2021 graduate of Montclair State.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montclair, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Montclair, NJ
Society
City
Broadway, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Arlene H. Pollack

Arlene H. Pollack of Roseland, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a mathematician who helped design rocket engines, died peacefully at home on Oct. 1, 2022. She was 92. Mrs. Pollack was a graduate of Smith College and a supporter of the college and women’s education and achievement.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair water crisis: Testing underway after repair of Nutley break

The rupture of a huge water main in Nutley that touched off a state of emergency in Montclair and crises in a ribbon of Essex County towns has been fixed, but the process of testing the water for contaminants will likely delay a return to normal until Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the earliest, according to the top water official in Newark, which was also affected by the break.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
Person
Beethoven
Montclair Local

Mayor optimistic as Montclair’s water crisis eases

A day after announcing a water emergency in Montclair, raising the specter of a mounting calamity that would have required residents to boil their water, Mayor Sean Spiller said Sunday that “we are seeing progress on all fronts.”. With repair crews making headway at the source of the problem...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair limits water use under state of emergency

Montclair remained under a state of emergency on Sunday, Oct. 9, because of an ongoing water crisis related to a water main break in Nutley last week. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water, including watering of lawns and gardens and running partial loads in dishwashers and washing machines.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Scott Smith

Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Smith, a former tennis professional and longtime resident of Montclair, died on Oct. 1, 2022, after a battle with illness. He was 67. Mr. Smith was born in 1955 at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma, where his father worked for the Air Force. At age 4, his family relocated to Essex County, eventually settling in Upper Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Society#Oratorio#Charity
Montclair Local

Toni’s Kitchen marks decades of feeding the hungry

Toni’s Kitchen, a food ministry of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Montclair, marked four decades of assisting the hungry with a celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Woman’s Club of Upper Montclair. Jim Axelrod, chief investigative correspondent for CBS News, spoke at the event, which included...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Student found charging taser in Montclair High School bathroom

A security guard discovered a Montclair High School student charging a taser in a school bathroom Tuesday, according to a message principal Jeffrey A. Freeman sent to parents. The security guard walked into the bathroom and saw the student charging a taser, David Cantor, the district's executive director of communications and community engagement, said Tuesday evening.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators

The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Montclair Local

Obituary: Audrey (Marsh) Cherin

Audrey (Marsh) Cherin of Hanover, New Hampshire, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died on Sept. 20, 2022, nine days short of her 89th birthday, after a brief illness. Mrs. Cherin was born in 1933 in New York City to Leonore (Ehrlich) and Samuel Marsh, a well-known typographer and graphic artist who, among other accomplishments, designed several U.S. postage stamps.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
641
Followers
3K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy