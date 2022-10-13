Read full article on original website
Rally set in effort to save ‘Freed Slave House’
A community coalition called Friends of the Howe House has scheduled a rally at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in front of the house, which is also known as the "Freed Slave House," at 369 Claremont Ave. The owner has listed the house for sale. The listing, which can be...
Montclair lifts state of emergency related to Nutley aqueduct break
Montclair has lifted the state of emergency it declared on Saturday, Oct. 8, because of a water main break in Nutley, Mayor Sean Spiller announced on Friday, Oct. 14 in a YouTube video. "As of today, that line is fully restored and operational," Spiller said. "The water has been tested...
Montclair author tells a tale of secrets, loss in first novel
For author and Montclair resident Suzanne Moyers, “’Til All These Things Be Done” was a long time coming. Though the actual writing process for the book took her 10 years, its premise had followed her even longer, since adolescence. In “’Til All These Things Be Done,” a...
Montclair State celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
Nine months after Montclair State University officially recognized that the campus occupied Lenape land, a celebration on Monday, Oct. 10, acknowledged Indigenous Peoples Day. Nearly a hundred people filled The Quad at the center of campus, sitting in a circle as the land acknowledgment was read and brief speeches were given by President Jonathan Koppell and Brianna Dagostino, a Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape member and a 2021 graduate of Montclair State.
Obituary: Arlene H. Pollack
Arlene H. Pollack of Roseland, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a mathematician who helped design rocket engines, died peacefully at home on Oct. 1, 2022. She was 92. Mrs. Pollack was a graduate of Smith College and a supporter of the college and women’s education and achievement.
Montclair water crisis: Testing underway after repair of Nutley break
The rupture of a huge water main in Nutley that touched off a state of emergency in Montclair and crises in a ribbon of Essex County towns has been fixed, but the process of testing the water for contaminants will likely delay a return to normal until Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the earliest, according to the top water official in Newark, which was also affected by the break.
Montclair football stuns Ridgewood to gain North Group 5 state playoff bid
Montclair football team knew that a win on Friday night at Ridgewood would hand the Mounties a state playoff bid based on the power point projections. With that in mind Montclair did what they have always done most of this year, play good offensive football in the second half of the game while the defense played well all four quarters.
Serial killer who murdered Montclair woman indicted in 4th slaying
Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, a serial killer convicted of using dating apps to lure and kill a Montclair resident and two other North Jersey women in 2016, has been indicted on another murder charge, the slaying of a 15-year-old girl, the acting Essex County county prosecutor, announced Thursday, Oct. 13. Wheeler-Weaver, who...
Mayor optimistic as Montclair’s water crisis eases
A day after announcing a water emergency in Montclair, raising the specter of a mounting calamity that would have required residents to boil their water, Mayor Sean Spiller said Sunday that “we are seeing progress on all fronts.”. With repair crews making headway at the source of the problem...
Montclair limits water use under state of emergency
Montclair remained under a state of emergency on Sunday, Oct. 9, because of an ongoing water crisis related to a water main break in Nutley last week. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water, including watering of lawns and gardens and running partial loads in dishwashers and washing machines.
Obituary: Jeffrey ‘Jeff’ Scott Smith
Jeffrey “Jeff” Scott Smith, a former tennis professional and longtime resident of Montclair, died on Oct. 1, 2022, after a battle with illness. He was 67. Mr. Smith was born in 1955 at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma, where his father worked for the Air Force. At age 4, his family relocated to Essex County, eventually settling in Upper Montclair.
Montclair school district leaders continue to stress the importance of bond referendum
Montclair schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds said he was nervous before walking into yet another information session for the upcoming $187.7 million bond referendum on Thursday evening. “I’m nervous because it’s going to cost, it’s going to raise taxes,” Ponds said. “But I'm here to also say that we need it,...
Montclair declares state of emergency because of water crisis
Montclair Township has officially declared a state of emergency due to an ongoing water crisis. In a YouTube video message posted Saturday, Oct. 8, Mayor Sean Spiller announced the declaration, which took effect at 3 p.m. and prohibits all non-essential use of water. The North Jersey District Water Supply Commission...
Toni’s Kitchen marks decades of feeding the hungry
Toni’s Kitchen, a food ministry of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Montclair, marked four decades of assisting the hungry with a celebration on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Woman’s Club of Upper Montclair. Jim Axelrod, chief investigative correspondent for CBS News, spoke at the event, which included...
Student found charging taser in Montclair High School bathroom
A security guard discovered a Montclair High School student charging a taser in a school bathroom Tuesday, according to a message principal Jeffrey A. Freeman sent to parents. The security guard walked into the bathroom and saw the student charging a taser, David Cantor, the district's executive director of communications and community engagement, said Tuesday evening.
Montclair school district welcomes several new administrators
The Montclair school district hired several new administrators for the 2022-23 school year, some new to Montclair and some stepping into leadership roles from elsewhere in the district. Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds introduced the new administrators in his Sept. 2 community message, and the district will be encouraging the community...
Montclair native Michael Fabiano starring in ‘Tosca’ at the Met Opera
When the curtain rises on the Metropolitan Opera’s production of Puccini’s “Tosca” on Tuesday, Oct. 4, it will mark a milestone for Montclair native Michael Fabiano, who will be portraying Tosca’s lover, Cavaradossi, for the first time on the Met stage. Fabiano, 38, who first...
Obituary: Audrey (Marsh) Cherin
Audrey (Marsh) Cherin of Hanover, New Hampshire, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died on Sept. 20, 2022, nine days short of her 89th birthday, after a brief illness. Mrs. Cherin was born in 1933 in New York City to Leonore (Ehrlich) and Samuel Marsh, a well-known typographer and graphic artist who, among other accomplishments, designed several U.S. postage stamps.
New Montclair Library director looks to increase use of all its resources
When Janet Torsney officially became the director of the Montclair Public Library in August, she was taking on the leadership of an institution she already knew well. She had served as interim director for about five months after the previous director, Peter Coyl, resigned to take a position in Sacramento, California.
Fall in Montclair: The beginning, not the end, of a journey (Gardening for Life)
Fall is not the end of the gardening season but the start of a transformation that will guide us through winter and into spring. Nature is taking a much-needed break to get stronger and be reborn with vibrant energy and color. Those who have created wildlife habitat in their yards...
