Ohio State Highway Patrol issues over 400 citations during enforcement project

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio ( WDTN ) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) issued over 400 citations on Interstate 70 as part of the 6-State Trooper Project.

According to a release by OSHP, 438 citations were issued by patrol officers.

Patrol officers cited 392 drivers for speed, 40 for seat belt violations and six were arrested and charged with OVI. This total is up from 2021, when 323 drivers were cited.

This year’s project began on Friday, Oct. 7 at 12:01 a.m. and was finalized on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. Only three of the six states participated, including OSHP, Indiana State Police and Pennsylvania State Police.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.