ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
whatsupnewp.com

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charles Calenda, candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General

Charles Calenda, the Republican candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 18 at 1:30 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
ELECTIONS
a-z-animals.com

Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared

Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Rhode Island Deer season is open in the Fall from mid-September to late January. The state is split into four zones, each with different season opening and closing dates. The deer seasons are also split into three different season types (Archery, Muzzleloader, Shotgun), each with specific dates and regulations.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
whatsupnewp.com

Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11

At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
nypressnews.com

2024 Watch: Christie argues GOP is not dominated by Trump but rather by ‘conservative principles’

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was back in his element, working the crowds and exhibiting his strong retail campaigning skills. The 2016 Republican presidential candidate and possible 2024 contender was on a 2022 mission last week, stumping at the Scituate Art Festival in Rhode Island along with former Cranston mayor Allan Fung, the GOP nominee who has a very good shot at becoming the first Republican in over three decades to win election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.
SCITUATE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Election State#Need To Know#Id Card#Election Day
WPRI

Newsmakers 10/14/2022: RI governor debate recap

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Tim White and Ted Nesi are joined by Joe Fleming and Lisa Pelosi to break down this week’s 12 News debate for Rhode Island governor between Dan McKee and Ashley Kalus. The panel also looks ahead to next week’s 2nd Congressional District debate between Allan Fung and Seth Magaziner.
ELECTIONS
ABC6.com

McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Coming Next Week: Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential

Starting on Monday, GoLocal will unveil its list of the 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential Rhode Islanders. This is the third time GoLocal has published this list over the past decade. In the inaugural edition in 2013, GoLocalProv teamed up WealthEngine — a leading provider of sophisticated wealth identification and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NECN

Plenty of Sun Before Arrival of Rain on Monday

The high pressure protecting us today has brought a gorgeous Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sun. Now, more clouds are starting to march into western New England and bring humidity with it; setting up the stage for showers Monday. We’ll see light to moderate showers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
huntnewsnu.com

What to know about the Massachusetts gubernatorial race

With the Massachusetts gubernatorial election in a little under a month, here is a rundown about when to vote, where to vote and who is running. In Massachusetts, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 29. Registration can be completed in person, by mail or online. While it varies by polling place, early in-person voting starts Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 4.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022

On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Flood Watch Issued for Rhode Island

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of Rhode Island. The advisory is in effect from 8 PM Thursday night through Friday morning. Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Western Franklin MA-Eastern Franklin MA-Northern Worcester MA-Western Hampshire MA-Western Hampden MA-Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA-Southern Worcester MA-Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-Washington RI-
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy