whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charles Calenda, candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General
Charles Calenda, the Republican candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 18 at 1:30 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Rhode Island: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Rhode Island Deer season is open in the Fall from mid-September to late January. The state is split into four zones, each with different season opening and closing dates. The deer seasons are also split into three different season types (Archery, Muzzleloader, Shotgun), each with specific dates and regulations.
RI Congressional Debate: Tuesday at 7 pm on WPRI 12, WPRI.com
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung will go head-to-head at PPAC on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Turnto10.com
Attorney general candidate Charles Calenda talks truck tolls on '10 News Conference'
Charles Calenda is a Republican running for attorney general of Rhode Island. Calenda says he would not pursue an appeal of the ruling that ended truck tolls. He also talks about COVID executive orders and vaccine mandates.
whatsupnewp.com
Andrew Kelly withdraws from race for Senate District 11
At the League of Women Voters of Rhode Island Senate District 11 Candidate Forum, Andrew V. Kelly, an Independent candidate, announced the end of his campaign. The seat represents Bristol, Portsmouth, and Tiverton. The remaining candidates include Democrat Linda Ujifusa, Republican Kenneth Mendonca, and Independent Mario Teixeira. Describing his years...
Where They Stand: GOP governor candidate Ashley Kalus
Kalus is running against incumbent Dan McKee in the race for Rhode Island governor.
nypressnews.com
2024 Watch: Christie argues GOP is not dominated by Trump but rather by ‘conservative principles’
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was back in his element, working the crowds and exhibiting his strong retail campaigning skills. The 2016 Republican presidential candidate and possible 2024 contender was on a 2022 mission last week, stumping at the Scituate Art Festival in Rhode Island along with former Cranston mayor Allan Fung, the GOP nominee who has a very good shot at becoming the first Republican in over three decades to win election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.
WPRI
Newsmakers 10/14/2022: RI governor debate recap
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This week on Newsmakers: Tim White and Ted Nesi are joined by Joe Fleming and Lisa Pelosi to break down this week’s 12 News debate for Rhode Island governor between Dan McKee and Ashley Kalus. The panel also looks ahead to next week’s 2nd Congressional District debate between Allan Fung and Seth Magaziner.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
ABC6.com
McKee and Kalus clash over gantries, multiple state issues
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee and Republican candidate Ashley Kalus clashed over truck tolls and their use at the second gubernatorial debate Thursday. The forum was held by Rhode Island College, the Providence Journal, Rhode Island Public Radio. Rhode Island is set to appeal the decision made...
GoLocalProv
Coming Next Week: Rhode Island’s 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential
Starting on Monday, GoLocal will unveil its list of the 50 Wealthiest and Most Influential Rhode Islanders. This is the third time GoLocal has published this list over the past decade. In the inaugural edition in 2013, GoLocalProv teamed up WealthEngine — a leading provider of sophisticated wealth identification and...
NHPR
New Hampshire voters will see two constitutional questions on the Nov. 8 ballot
This story was originally produced by the Keene Sentinel. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. In addition to candidates ranging from governor to county officials, two questions will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot in New Hampshire. One asks whether a convention...
RICAS scores have already been provided to RI officials, test vendor says
"MCAS is in first place -- that's Massachusetts -- and then Rhode Island will follow," Gov. Dan McKee said in Tuesday night's debate when pressed about the results.
Report: Rhode Island’s K-12 education system in crisis
The report explains how the state's education system has changed over the past few decades and how schools in Rhode Island have failed to keep up.
NECN
Plenty of Sun Before Arrival of Rain on Monday
The high pressure protecting us today has brought a gorgeous Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sun. Now, more clouds are starting to march into western New England and bring humidity with it; setting up the stage for showers Monday. We’ll see light to moderate showers...
Turnto10.com
CDC raises COVID community levels to 'medium' for all Rhode Island counties
(WJAR) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention raised the COVID-19 community levels to "medium," in all five Rhode Island counties. With the exception of Newport County which was already at a "medium" level, the other four counties were previously in the "low" risk category. The CDC also...
huntnewsnu.com
What to know about the Massachusetts gubernatorial race
With the Massachusetts gubernatorial election in a little under a month, here is a rundown about when to vote, where to vote and who is running. In Massachusetts, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 29. Registration can be completed in person, by mail or online. While it varies by polling place, early in-person voting starts Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 4.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022
On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
GoLocalProv
Flood Watch Issued for Rhode Island
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for parts of Rhode Island. The advisory is in effect from 8 PM Thursday night through Friday morning. Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Western Franklin MA-Eastern Franklin MA-Northern Worcester MA-Western Hampshire MA-Western Hampden MA-Eastern Hampshire MA-Eastern Hampden MA-Southern Worcester MA-Northern Middlesex MA-Northwest Providence RI-Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-Washington RI-
