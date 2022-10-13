Read full article on original website
Nick Saban loses it on player, is all Alabama fans after Tide special teams blunder
Nick Saban lost it on Saturday after a special teams blunder put No. 3 Alabama even further in a hole against No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. With 12:42 left in the first half and the Vols leading 21-10, the Tide forced a rare punting situation. On fourth and 3 from...
Paul Finebaum doubles down on Alabama program slipping: ‘It’s the lack of discipline’
Paul Finebaum doubled down Sunday on the state of Alabama football after the No. 3 Crimson Tide lost to No. 6 Tennessee 52-49. Citing the number of Alabama penalties committed against Tennessee, the SEC Network analyst once again suggested the Nick Saban’s program is slipping. “It’s the lack of...
Paul Finebaum makes epic Alabama-Tennessee pick by rising from orange casket: ‘It was suffocating’
Paul Finebaum knows how to make an entrance. The SEC Network analyst, during “SEC Nation,” revealed his pick for the game between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee by rising from an orange Tennessee casket - with pallbearers, or Paul-bearers. In other words, Finebaum channeled his inner...
Bryce Young ‘expected’ to start at Tennessee, 2 Vols out as point spreads jump
It’s game day in Knoxville and Bryce Young watch is reaching a climax. Two weeks after injuring his right shoulder at Arkansas, we’ll find out soon enough if the reigning Heisman Trophy winner will play at 2:30 p.m. CT against Tennessee. Young is “expected to start” if everything...
Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee lead band in ‘Rocky Top’ during ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Well, it’s been a minute since we’ve seen Peyton Manning lead Tennessee’s Pride of Southland Band. Yet, there he was Saturday - during the ESPN “College GameDay” broadcast - leading his alma mater’s band in a rendition of “Rocky Top” ahead of No. 6 Tennessee’s game with No. 3 Alabama later in the day.
AJ McCarron, Marquis Maze critical of Alabama after Tennessee loss: ‘They got beat down’
It isn’t every year Tennessee beats Alabama, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that former Crimson Tide players reacted to the disappointing loss in the aftermath of the Vols’ 52-49 win in Knoxville. Former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron and former receiver Marquis Maze took very different...
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Peyton Manning, Josh Heupel break out cigars after Alabama win
Cigars were out in full force Saturday night after No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a game-winning field goal from Chase McGrath. Two guys that took in the sweet stench of a long-awaited cigar were Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and Volunteers legend Peyton Manning, who picked his Vols to win earlier in the day during ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Manning even led the band in “Rocky Top” before the game.
Auburn care package to Darius Slayton mocked by Giants teammate Adoree Jackson
New York Giants defensive back Adoree Jackson didn’t think so when receiver and former Auburn star Darius Slayton received a care package from the Tigers this week. Slayton, who played on The Plains from 2016-2018, appears to have received a hat and T-shirt from his college team. A nice gesture for sure.
Nolan Turner eligible to make NFL debut on Sunday
Former Vestavia Hills High School standout Nolan Turner will be eligible to make his NFL debut on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buccaneers elevated the rookie from their practice squad to make him eligible to play in Sunday’s game. :. · LANDON COLLINS...
Trevon Diggs out to intercept his ‘buddy’ Jalen Hurts again
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has never played against the Philadelphia Eagles without coming away with an interception. In three games in the NFC East rivalry, Diggs has four interceptions. If Diggs continues that pattern when the Cowboys and Eagles square off on Sunday night, he’ll probably be picking off...
What TV channel is Saints-Bengals on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Sunday, Oct. 16. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). The last time the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase played in the Superdome, they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s run-away national championship triumph over Clemson — after which Burrow memorably celebrated by puffing on a cigar.
