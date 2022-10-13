Cigars were out in full force Saturday night after No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a game-winning field goal from Chase McGrath. Two guys that took in the sweet stench of a long-awaited cigar were Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and Volunteers legend Peyton Manning, who picked his Vols to win earlier in the day during ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Manning even led the band in “Rocky Top” before the game.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO