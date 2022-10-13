ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt, Peyton Manning, Josh Heupel break out cigars after Alabama win

Cigars were out in full force Saturday night after No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on a game-winning field goal from Chase McGrath. Two guys that took in the sweet stench of a long-awaited cigar were Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt and Volunteers legend Peyton Manning, who picked his Vols to win earlier in the day during ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Manning even led the band in “Rocky Top” before the game.
Nolan Turner eligible to make NFL debut on Sunday

Former Vestavia Hills High School standout Nolan Turner will be eligible to make his NFL debut on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buccaneers elevated the rookie from their practice squad to make him eligible to play in Sunday’s game. :. · LANDON COLLINS...
Trevon Diggs out to intercept his ‘buddy’ Jalen Hurts again

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs has never played against the Philadelphia Eagles without coming away with an interception. In three games in the NFC East rivalry, Diggs has four interceptions. If Diggs continues that pattern when the Cowboys and Eagles square off on Sunday night, he’ll probably be picking off...
What TV channel is Saints-Bengals on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online

The New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals face off on Sunday, Oct. 16. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). The last time the Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase played in the Superdome, they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s run-away national championship triumph over Clemson — after which Burrow memorably celebrated by puffing on a cigar.
