Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today

I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
KULR8

The Magic City: Montana’s land of business opportunity

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings has a rich history of being the place where many Montanans can pursue their American dream by starting their own business. That mentality is true to this day, as Billings is still a city where entrepreneurs can discover exciting new business opportunities. It welcomes men and...
BILLINGS, MT
Outsider.com

LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood

A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
BILLINGS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause

Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

A New Kind of Circus is Coming to Billings

If you don’t know the dark history of circus animals and the cruelty behind it, consider yourself blissfully ignorant. Back in 1943 Old Pitt was a circus elephant that was a part of a herd of elephants owned by John Robinson in Dillon, Montana. She was a part of...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Refresh the Rims project sees huge success!

Over 100 volunteers gathered at the Rimrocks Saturday morning for the tenth annual Refresh the Rims project from 9:30 am to 11:30 am! According to the press release, six groups spanned the length of the rims and met at their assigned location, working as a team to pick up trash and debris.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

20 Years of Standing up for Montana Families, Faith

It's crazy to think that an organization as powerful and respected as this has only been around for 20 years. The Montana Family Foundation is celebrating 20 years of service to families and people of faith in the state. They had a big banquet in Billings Thursday night, with another coming to Bozeman in early November.
BILLINGS, MT
High School Football PRO

Billings, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Great Falls High School football team will have a game with Billings Senior High School on October 15, 2022, 10:00:00.
GREAT FALLS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

Class A roundup: No. 2 Lewistown bests No. 3 Billings Central in marquee matchup

LEWISTOWN — Gage Norslien threw two touchdown passes and No. 2-ranked Lewistown powered past No. 3 Billings Central 17-7 in a marquee Class A matchup Friday night. The teams traded first-quarter turnovers, as Central fumbled deep in its own territory and Lewistown threw an interception in the end zone. It was a 0-0 stalemate after one quarter.
LEWISTOWN, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Best Places in Billings for Last Minute Fall Photos

Family photos are always so stressful. Taking selfies is easy and fun. You can snap a million different do-overs until you're happy with a perfect portrait of yourself doing something awesome. On the other hand, herding a family of six (and one dog!) to a fall photoshoot is typically a giant ball of stress. This portrait studio offers some great suggestions to make the photo session less crazy.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

