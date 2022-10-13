Read full article on original website
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH
One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT
A Roseburg man was jailed for an alleged theft early Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 12:40 a.m. the 41-year old allegedly stole a 24-ounce Earthquake Black Cherry Lager from a business in the 300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The suspect was charged with third-degree theft. He was released later in the day.
Armed suspect in local bar robbery now in custody
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.- An armed suspect in a local bar robbery is now in custody, police say. At around 3:01 p.m. on September 21, 2022, Dustin William Lindsay, age 50 of Junction City, walked into 'Cherries' bar located at 1710 Ivy Street. Police said he pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register.
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE
A Washington state man was arrested after he fled police following a motorcycle crash on Friday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 p.m. a trooper responded to Interstate Five northbound, two miles south of Glendale. Upon arrive the motorcyclist was allegedly uncooperative, provided a false name and then left the area without his helmet. The trooper found the man a short time later, just inside the Douglas County boundary. The rider reportedly conducted a u turn in an attempt to avoid the trooper. The suspect was intercepted and taken into custody. The man refused to provide his true identify.
SUTHERLIN POLICE ARREST TWO FOR DOMINO’S ROBBERY
Sutherlin Police have arrested two people found in a stolen van, in connection to the armed robbery of Domino’s Pizza in Sutherlin on Wednesday. Captain Kurt Sorenson said officers were able to identify a suspect vehicle, which was a GMC white box van. Sorenson said SPD also received information that the male suspect had been aided by a woman. Photos of the van and both suspects were shared with neighboring police agencies.
Roseburg and Sutherlin police catch alleged Sutherlin Domino’s robbers
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two suspects accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday were reportedly arrested after police say they were able to identify and locate the getaway vehicle. Sutherlin Police Department reported that on October 12 a suspect brandished a firearm at a Domino’s Pizza, demanded and...
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Glide man was cited for second-degree criminal mischief following an incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at 5:00 p.m. the 42-year old suspect was in an argument with a victim. He allegedly took the victim’s phone from her hand and broke it in half. The victim said the phone was valued at $800. An officer found that it was completely inoperable. The suspect was released after the citation was issued.
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN ON FIREARMS CHARGES
Sutherlin Police jailed a man on firearms charges on Thursday. An SPD report said at 10:45 p.m. 53-year old David Fugate allegedly fired a .22 caliber round into the ground in an attempt to get a victim to leave a location on Old Town Loop in Oakland. A witness recorded the incident and contacted police. Fugate denied that it happened, and claimed the noise came from a firecracker.
Armed and dangerous suspect in cherries robbery arrested on multiple charges
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — At about 3:01 p.m. on September 21st, 50-year-old Dustin William Lindsay of Junction City, walked into Cherries bar located at 1710 Ivy Street in Junction City, OR, pointed a pistol at both bartenders, and demanded they give him the money from the cash register. Lindsay fled the scene on foot, but not before firing a single bullet from his pistol into a video lottery machine, endangering at least three people in the bar.
TWO JAILED AFTER POLICE PURSUITS, MAN HELD ON 51 CHARGES
Two people were jailed, with one of them facing 51 charges, after police pursuits on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the situation began at 4:30 p.m. when a deputy attempted to stop a sedan on Highway 99 between Sutherlin and Oakland. 29-year old Billy Wells allegedly attempted to elude authorities by swerving at oncoming vehicles and entering Interstate 5, traveling in the wrong direction. The first pursuit was terminated but a second one began soon after when a deputy located Wells exiting the freeway via the Oakland interchange northbound on-ramp. This chase went out Stearns Lane, over the Rochester Bridge and the Rolling Bridge and then onto Highway 138W. Wells successfully flipped a u turn on the highway and tried to head on a DCSO patrol vehicle and a Sutherlin unit. He was successful in striking the SPD vehicle.
Suspected meth distributors busted after investigation, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two people suspected to be distributing methamphetamine were arrested in late September after a narcotics investigation led law enforcement officers to their residence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to the EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had been conducting an investigation that led them to Vaea John...
Man, woman arrested for drug delivery, possession in search of home with 5 children inside
A man and a woman were arrested for outstanding warrants in the execution of a narcotics investigation search warrant by Eugene Police Department's Street Crimes Unit (EPD SCU). Five children were inside the home at 477 Lone Oak Avenue when the search warrant was executed. In the search of the...
Bomb threat in downtown Eugene has people calling for change
EUGENE, Ore.-- After a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Eugene, many are calling for change. The scene unfolded around 11:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of East Broadway Avenue. Eugene Police said a man in a mask gave a downtown ambassador a note that included a bomb threat. Police...
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING CAMAS VALLEY INCIDENT
A transient was jailed following an alleged trespass incident in Camas Valley on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 7:00 p.m. a caller indicated that 38-year old Shaune Meilike was at a victim’s residence in the 17000 block of Highway 42. Dispatch confirmed that the suspect was restrained from this address as well as from another nearby address.
Investigation by EPD leads to arrest for drug delivery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit conducted a narcotics investigation which led to the arrest of 29-year-old Vaea John Leata. According to EPD, Leata had been the subject of interest for EPD SCU earlier in the year and was previously arrested in March 2022 by EPD SCU for Unlawful Possession Controlled Substance Methamphetamine (Felony), Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Resisting Arrest. He had outstanding warrants for this case.
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR MULTIPLE COUNTS OF MAIL THEFT
Roseburg Police jailed a man, and charged him with multiple counts of mail theft on Tuesday. An RPD report said at 9:30 p.m. a vehicle driven by 38-year old Christopher Page was observed in the area of Northwest Trust Avenue, and the suspect was allegedly seen stealing mail. The same vehicle was seen two hours behind Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard when the driver allegedly tossed a bunch of mail into the bushes.
LOG TRUCK DRIVER JAILED FOLLOWING INJURY CRASH
A log truck driver was jailed following an injury crash that sent another driver to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 3:30 p.m. a deputy responded to the intersection of Riddle By-Pass Road and Boyer Road after a caller said there was a two-vehicle crash. The deputy arrived and saw a fully loaded log truck on its side and off the roadway. A pickup was upside down near the log truck.
Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for hit-and-run manslaughter
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman who hit a man with her car in March and then left the scene has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for manslaughter after the man died of his injuries. Kelsey Culver, 31, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and failing to perform...
